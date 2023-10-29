17
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Price changes 29 October

    Riser: J.Alvarez (7.2)

    Fallers: Ward-Prowse (6.2), Bajcetic (4.7), Perišić (4.7), Egan (4.3)

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      1-0
      cheers, rainy

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Mine FPL moneypit is full to the brim! Woohoo!

    3. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Interesting price gain on Alvarez. Thought he was being sold.

    4. Jengkreng
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Alvarez price up..im also think to buy alvarez and sell halland..so can use the money elsewhere

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Delboy

    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The rain falls on the just and the unjust.

    6. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Yesterday Gabriel and Mbeumo rose and fell by £0.1m respectively
      Today Gabriel being sold and Mbeumo being bought - will either of them reach a net zero price change for the week?

      FPL owners remind me of the words of the great philosopher queen Katy Perry.

      'Cause you're hot, then you're cold
      You're yes, then you're no
      You're in, then you're out
      You're up, then you're down
      You're wrong when it's right
      It's black, and it's white

      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        I can see Gabriel reversing his price rise with Newcastle away next

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tis the Masterchef ditty!

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Doing Haaland -> Alvarez allows me Diaz -> Salah with cash to spare, but just can't imagine going without the robot, as think he'll start exploding soon. Will probably end of keeping him and find another route to do Diaz -> Salah.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not fond of the Haaland shuffle, but he's the only asset of interest that you can sell and buy back without losing money.

  3. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Back line:
    Cash Gabriel Scharr (Taylor Botman)

    Botman > Tsimikas?

    No other fires to put out in the team (other than maybe Gabriel)

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good.

  4. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Leno Areola
    Trips Cash Porro Zinch Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Saka Diaz
    Alvares Watkins Archer

    2Ft, 1.1 ITB..best use of transfer(s) here?

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Make sure you have a plan to bring back Haaland for GW16. But teams looks very very good

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, who would you lose from this front 7 around gw 14-16 for Haaland?

