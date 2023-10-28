There were only four Gameweek 10 matches taking place on a quiet Saturday of Premier League football – and we’ve got all of the day’s attacking returns and bonus points here.

The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S HEADLINES IN BRIEF

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) grabbed a hat-trick as Arsenal heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

The budget forward, deputising for the injured Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m), is now Arsenal’s leading Premier League goalscorer this season.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) emerged only with an assist from this encounter at the Emirates and had already departed the field when Arsenal were awarded a late penalty, won and despatched by Fabio Vieira (£5.4m).

At least Saka ended Gameweek 10 with some points to his name: it was back to square (or Gameweek) 1 for Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.8m) as he was left unused on the bench for Arsenal’s fifth clean sheet of 2023/24 – the highest tally in the division.

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) also posted a rare duck egg after being booked in Newcastle’s two-all draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who lost Pedro Neto (£5.8m) to a late hamstring injury.

Neto had earlier delivered an attacking return for the eighth successive Gameweek when supplying assist number eight of the campaign.

Fellow in-form Wolves midfielder Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m) was on the scoresheet for the fifth time this season and has himself only blanked once in the last seven Gameweeks.

Callum Wilson‘s (£7.8m) brace at Molineux, meanwhile, took him to joint-third in the top goalscorer charts.

In the early kick-off, Bryan Mbeumo (£6.6m) moved ahead of Erling Haaland (£14.0m) for FPL points when delivering a double-digit haul for the second successive Gameweek.

The Brentford midfielder, sold by not far short of 300,000 FPL managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, contributed to both of the Bees’ goals against profligate Chelsea.

The Blues have had more shots than any other team in Gameweek 10 so far, with Cole Palmer (£5.0m) creating four of those chances, but failed to convert any of them.

Bournemouth defeated Burnley in a game of little Fantasy interest but anyone getting Charlie Taylor (£3.9m) off the bench for the unused Gabriel hit the jackpot: the budget defender chose this weekend to score his first league goal since 2015/16!

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

