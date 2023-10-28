144
144 Comments
  1. Norco
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Got 2FT and no Watkins, but wondering if jumping Mbuemo now is worth it, has some nice fixtures excluding Liverpool.

    1. Udogie + JWP > Tsimikas + Mbuemo for free?
    2. JWP + Alvarez > Adringa + Watkins for free?

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1110 teams)

    Current safety score = 9 with autosubs.
    Top score = 53

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers TM!

  3. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Why is Udogie dropping in price / lots of people selling? Really not understanding how it’s a priority? He looks a good cheap asset still? Was unlucky to get subbed with knock against fulham. - was playing great

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      People that wildcarded last week probably have a weak bench and not very many fires to put out.

  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Best mid up to 5.9, D. Luiz? Hee Chan? Don't want Palmer I think

