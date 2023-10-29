102
102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    With 0s so far for Trippier and Udogie, I hope Cash keeps up the trend for me

    Open Controls
    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      It is kind of impressive actually, I have 2 "non-show" zeros and 2 "show" zeros in my defense so far, Mr. Tsimikas it's up to you to complete the sweep.

      Open Controls
  2. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 26 mins ago

    2m to spend on improvements to this team. What would you do?

    Turner Areola
    Trippier Cash Burn Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Saka
    Alvarez Watkins Archer

    I'm thinking maybe upgrade Archer but hard to bench any of the other midfielders or forwards so maybe upgrade Kabore instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      I would upgrade Kabore

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yeah, Kaboré to Andersen (Palace) stands out to me here

      Open Controls
  3. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    Would you sell Trippier for Tsimikas this week if it allows Neto to Saka in GW12?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Only doubt here is: who will you bench Tsimikas for in GW13?

      Either way, I'd still make the moves, yeah. Consider Guehi/Andersen too

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks. I'll probably be losing Alvarez too in GW12 (maybe getting him back for Watkins in GW15), which will give me funds to upgrade Lamptey. Only issue is I'm booking in a lot of transfers..

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          Tis the season

          They're all good players anyway, so you'll be able to hold who you have and change plans if flags arise

          Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26208239

    Wonder if Estupinan may return to their squad today? Will be bringing him straight back in if that is the case.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      "At his pre-match press conference, head coach Roberto De Zerbi said there were no fresh injury concerns after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Ajax and that Pervis Estupian and Tariq Lamptey are close to returning after injury. “I hope there can be a chance for Sunday, but I don’t know yet,” said De Zerbi."

      https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/3754854/fulham-team-news-estupinan-and-lamptey-close-to-a-return

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        Sounds like could be next week
        Good if so, we need a decent attacking defender that isn't Trippier

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          I have Lamptey

          If he even gets 1 minute off the bench this GW, I won't be down to 9 men anymore

          Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Sold Mbeumo 2 weeks ago, who could have thought

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      You were one among many. Four blanks in a row. He was asking to be sold.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yeah I’m not really bitter or annoyed, just surprised by the timing.

        Open Controls
      2. Heavy Cream
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        Disagree. Moving a 90 minute lead striker in for other non performers is a poor move. Look at the fixtures, stick with a plan. Chasing goals never works.

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      So did I.
      7 and 16 points in the first two Gameweeks before I bought him; 17 points in six Gameweeks while I owned him, and now 14 and 13 since I sold him. What a troll!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 12 mins ago

        King Troll

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 7 mins ago

          I got rid this week to Palmer to fund Alvarez to Watkins.
          So Alvarez now to haul and Watkins to blank. That's how these things go.

          Open Controls
    3. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Glad I decided to keep him

      Open Controls
    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours ago

      Had him 2 weeks ago but sold last week. C'est la vie.

      Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Obviously it was ahead of Burnley, so have to hold your hands up for thst one - but he is the jammiest FPL player this year.

      2 penalties, plus 3 extra time goals (at least 2 were against 10 men?) + one in normal regulation time.

      Cant hate top hard as that's just a good FPL pick but to say he's been lucky to get a lot of those points is definitely true!

      He's this season's, last season's Odegaard, for me.

      Always finding ways to screw me over!

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        So basically same like salah. Just penalties and injury time goals

        Open Controls
  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    Charlie Taylor's only return of the season just happens to align with the same week that both Udogie and Gabriel play no minutes while my first sub Porro loses the clean sheet in 95th minute to a goal that was handball. It makes me seeth with rage! I never get any bench jam.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      It was the first bit of bench jam I've had in years I think, apologies

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Since both played no minutes, doesn't this mean your second benched defender comes on as well?

      You'll need 3 defenders, so Taylor gets priority over your benched attacker... Meaning both Porro and Taylor off your bench, methinks

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        It would if I had a Udogie but I dont. Only Gabriel

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Ah, I see. Wording of your post gave a different context

          But I understand now

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          😆 Then why is he mentioned in your post?!

          Open Controls
          1. Gnu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            6 hours ago

            Welcome to the 'other' Happy place 😉 courtesy of the daft Knight. Welcome post incoming?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 56 mins ago

              Thanks. Yeah been a bit busy this morning but completed the registration & will make my introduction in a couple hours 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Gnu
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                5 hours, 47 mins ago

                Good man, see you there.

                Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Lucky for you Taylor comes in then.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        he doesnt. I only have Gabriel. I was making the point that those who do have either and Taylor first bench have been hugely fortunate wheras I have been screwed and got 2pts instead of 6 because of a handball goal in 95th minute being allowed to stand

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          Right.

          Open Controls
    4. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      You win some, you lose some. Funny how people tend to focus on the losses.

      Open Controls
    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      My friend / rival got Pinnock in for Gabriel!

      Open Controls
    6. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      No conclusive evidence to show it was handball

      Open Controls
    7. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Taylor will come in. Udogie and Gabriel will both need replacing so both Porro and Taylor will autosub in

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        He doesn't have udogie. He's just whining because othes do and will benefit if they have taylor. I wonder if he was "seething" on behalf of udogie owners last week when subbed off a couple of minutes short of a clean sheet. I suspect not.

        Open Controls
  7. Arctic_Orangutans
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 12 mins ago

    Pedro or Ferguson?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pedro, on penalties

      Open Controls
      1. Arctic_Orangutans
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Predicted line ups suggest he won’t start today?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Nobody can predict which team De Zerbi puts out.

          Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Neither

      Put that money into your defence or push all the way up to Watkins, Alvarez, Wilson or maybe even Darwin

      I'd avoid JP and Ferguson because they both still have competition: Ferguson competes with JP for the ST position, while JP competes with Fati (and I think someone else) at CAM, yet this somehow doesn't make JP more nailed as he's not exactly first choice in either

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Pedro, Ferguson and Welé (injured) compete for ST
        Pedro, Fati & Lallana compete for CAM

        I wouldn't get either Ferguson or Pedro, too much rotation.
        Adingra and Mitoma are the most nailed from the attack with current injuries.

        RDZ praised Adingra in his post-Ajax press conference for being adept for both sides of the attack, while also pointing out that Mitoma isn't so flexible.

        Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    I'm in dilemma wether I should keep or sell Trippier.

    Team is
    Turner, Leno
    Trippier, Botman, Estupinian, Cash, Udogie
    Saka, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez, Haaland

    Who is the priority to get rid from my team?

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      I sold Trip to get Salah fwiw

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Botman, because he's injured and apparently further away than Estupiñán is

      FWIW, I wouldn't mess with that attack any time soon unless trying to crowbar Salah in

      So that's a simple defensive transfer of Botman to Tsimikas, Palace or Hammers for me

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      It's tough as I'm not sure if you can get Salah in two moves even if you sold Trippier?

      Open Controls
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Start with the weakest links, Trippier isn't one of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thank you all for your advice.

        Botman to a defender with good fixtures seems the most logical move.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          I'd pick Guehi

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 27 mins ago

            Same here

            Open Controls
    5. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Botman out. He's still injured and fixtures are bad.

      Open Controls
  9. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Soucek owners mudded

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah. Avoided him after scouting their Villa game. He was ineffective at CAM and hooked early for Kudus

      The hype train died there for me, as it was clear that Kudus should step in soon

      Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Coufal starts! I'm up to 10 men 😀

    Open Controls
  11. MysticMac17
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on a bold -4 to take out Trippier and Palmer for Foden and Maguire. Would give me this :

    Areola
    Cash Maguire Udogie
    Salah Son Maddo Saka Foden
    Alvarez Haaland

    Subs: Turner, Gabriel, Archer, Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      6 hours ago

      Foden not in good form. Would rather keep Trippier.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      I don't see many reasons to buy Foden or Maguire right now, especially for the two good assets you're selling, and then even more so for a hit

      I'd easily roll FT and just start both players you're selling, or maaaaaaaaaaybe consider Gabriel over Palmer

      Expect Arsenal to concede, so Gabriel remains first sub for me here

      Open Controls
  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Great, Kabore starts - was hoping he'd be benched to avoid negative points lol

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      nvm, was looking at a predicted lineup, thought the game was at 13:00 - there's still hope!

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Still time to get subbed on, concede 2 and get booked!

        Open Controls
  13. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

    Subs: Fabianski, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Soucek

    Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Onana, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Virginia, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin

    Soucek out, Cresswell in

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Cresswell and JWP providing crosses to Antonio for a change?

      Ah well, would probably still be the usual Bowen haul

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah I'm wishing I didn't sell Udogie yesterday (wanting to have funds for Diaby ➡️ Bowen), brought in Branthwaite to gave a guaranteed starter but was looking at Cresswell at 4.2m, but thought he was just dropped, forgot he had an injury

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          I imagine Cresswell is only starting here because of Emerson's YC suspension anyway

          Open Controls
          1. Samsonite
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 9 mins ago

            Definitely, Emerson has played well for the most part this season

            Open Controls
          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Ah I'm clearly out of the loop!

            Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Hoping a hattie from Bowen gets the day going!

      Open Controls
      1. The Ejiptian King
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        salah score 3 today !

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Pretty attacking West Ham team that

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Less chance of a CS then 🙁

        Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/WestHam/status/1718598648001331547

    Soucek dropped.

    Unlucky for any punters but saw that one coming.

    Areola

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Posted that too early but see above post 😆

      Open Controls
    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      told him this week - a frustrating player who will only return when on the bench!

      Open Controls
  15. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Gone Haaland Captain today. I feel 2 goals + 2 assists and max bonus incoming. Or 5 goals and max bonus.

    Hoping for 5 assists from Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      The worse your rank, the scarier Haaland is!
      https://www.livefpl.net/static/local_EOs.png

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      That wouldn't surprise me - I sold him last week.

      Open Controls
    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      He might nick something but City tend to really struggle vs United. Especially at Old Trafford, they play with a bit of fear

      Open Controls
  16. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks??? Assuming Foster straight back after illness, Burnley 3 home games in next 4…

    A- Alvarez and Gordon
    Or
    B- Maddison and Foster

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Might need full team and number of available FTs for context

      I'd keep the two you already have and maybe roll FT or spend one elsewhere, fwiw

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        That would have helped wouldn’t it haha, team is….

        Areola
        Tsmikas Cash Udogie
        Salah Son Saka Gordon
        Haaland Alvarez Watkins
        Subs- Turner McAtee Burn Kabore

        0.5 in the bank

        Will roll
        This week, so the proposed options are from gameweek 12

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          Good team. I don't think you need to get Madders or drop Alvarez, as they have similar fixtures

          Would also rather have Gordon vs any team (Newcastle will score) than Foster

          So nah, maybe just Kaboré to Guehi this GW and then roll the GW12 FT

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            Cheers mate!! Think you’re right and I’m overthinking things!! I got Gordon 2 weeks ago over Neto for that fact Newcastle score plenty of goals so will stick, will roll this week and the go Kabore to Guehi next and roll the other transfer!! Kabore to Guehi was another option I was chatting about on here yesterday too so glad
            You mentioned that too

            Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Are they playing every week? Presume you have Son, I would go A.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yes mate in a 3-4-3

        Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Forgive my ignorance, but not sure what the answer is.

    I have Gabriel and the bench below.

    Bowen / Guehi / Branthwaite

    Will I get Bowens points today or will I get Guehi? Bowen is my first sub.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Depends. If you're play 3 at the back you get Guehi. If you're playing more then u get Bowen.

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Must play 3 defenders..

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Have to have 3 defenders minimum, so it'll be Guehi I'm afraid

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        Damn, sums up my season so far 🙁

        Open Controls
  18. Podge
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    What is it about romero ? no Cs, goal or assist and still 2 bps

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Pass merchant that game

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26205689

      Open Controls
      1. Podge
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Got the 6bps for high pass completion and bps for tackles/CBI/recoveries with no deductions

      Open Controls
  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Mbeumo owners, keeping one more week I assume. Then do you replace him with ?

    I'm thinking

    A saka ( would need to lose vicario to areola to fund)
    B a Brighton mid - who?
    C Gordon
    D Bruno for the game v Luton ??

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  20. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    As a Saka captainer, I’m hiding behind the sofa today

    Open Controls
  21. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    New post: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/29/sunday-team-news-coufal-and-kudus-start-soucek-benched/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_26208467

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.