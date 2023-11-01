270
  1. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Start one. Other defenders are Cash and Tsimi.

    A. Udogie
    B. Burn
    C. Gusto

  2. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best move here:
    Will get priced out of both if Neto drops tonight:
    Both for -4.

    A) Neto & Porro to Mitoma & Tarkowski or any def below 4.4m

    B) Neto & Watkins to Mitoma & Darwin

    Areola - Turner
    Cash - Tsmikas - Porro - Burn - Taylor
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - Watkins - Archer

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I like B) but it's a riskier move

  3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    A) Neto to Gordon
    B) Neto, porro to mitoma guehi (-4)

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  4. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Will u do anderson to mctom or adingra for -4?

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't

  5. rakkhi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    GW11 early captain using Opta stats, fixture rankings and betting odds
    Using weighted Opta stats and fixture difficulty from https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk . My captain ranking for GW11:

    Haaland

    Salah

    Watkins

    Son

    Saka

    Darwin

    Details and analytics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13YfEflQIv4eiC70TQg9MtupZ7MUKRxBN?rtpof=true&usp=drive_fs

    Last week wasn’t great either. Still think the factors used makes sense, weightings can run a machine leaning model at the end of the season. Actual results in the spreadsheet also. I only started this from GW9.

    Constructive feedback welcome, especially any maths errors.

    If it matters to you overall rank 62k but all chips used (trying something different this season). Spiked some nice ones like TC Harland 20 points. Multiple top 10k finishes, 2 top 1000 finishes. I play when I have time and when feel like it. Last few seasons not so much.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2025022/history

    Obviously this is early for your bus team. I might revise later in the week for midweek games, injuries etc.

    Let me know if you want anyone else modeled.

    Follow me on twitter/x for more: https://twitter.com/rakkhis . Youtube vids here, but not this week as too simple: https://youtube.com/@fplrants

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      sometimes you just can't beat the ol' gut feeling when it comes to captaincy, that's something that thankfully machines will never have

  6. Jengkreng
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Eduoard crystal place have good fixtures...thinking to get him to upgrade archer

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Okay. Come back and let us know if you made the transfer to update us?

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Palace have the second-lowest goal tally in the league

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        They haven’t actually scored this season I’m told!

  7. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Shipped Neto for Hee Chan for obvious reasons.

    Now I'm wondering - would you start Hee Chan over Saka?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      for this week i think i would

  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Price changes 2 November

    Riser: Guéhi (4.6)

    Fallers: Ødegaard (8.4), Damsgaard (4.8)

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Wa-guehi! Got in just in time
      1-0 Cheers, R

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Letting the gaards down

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ø dam

  9. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/02/fpl-gameweek-11-the-early-team-news-and-injury-updates/

