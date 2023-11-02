We’ve got all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides, with 10 of them fresh from EFL Cup involvement on Wednesday evening.

The pre-match press conferences, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, will tell us a lot more on the fitness front. We’ll have round-ups from both days’ pressers ahead of the upcoming FPL deadline.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

FULHAM V MANCHESTER UNITED

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (foot) and Kenny Tete (groin) are closing in on returns.

Marco Silva suggested on Tuesday that Tete could be involved in the EFL Cup clash against Ipswich Town the following day but the full-back ultimately wasn’t part of the matchday squad.

Traore is also back in training, while Tosin was previously earmarked for an early November return. Diop should be available after the international break.

As for the beleaguered visitors, Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out.

Casemiro (ankle) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) recovered in time to face Newcastle United in Wednesday’s cup defeat, each playing a half.

BRENTFORD V WEST HAM UNITED

Kevin Schade (muscle), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) have been on the unavailable list for some time now but the injured contingent may soon have one fewer body, with Baptiste partly back in training.

The Hammers welcome back Emerson Palmieri from suspension but have now lost Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez, both of whom collected their fifth bookings of the season in Gameweek 10.

Kurt Zouma then wasn’t part of the West Ham squad to face Arsenal in the EFL Cup, with David Moyes saying he wasn’t fit enough to feature.

BURNLEY V CRYSTAL PALACE

Manuel Benson (knock), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Jordan Beyer (unspecified) were all on the injury list in Gameweek 10, none of them returning for the midweek cup defeat to Everton.

And also remaining out of the first-team picture was Michael Obafemi (hamstring), who was back in action for the under-21 side last week with a half-hour run-out.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, has missed the last two matches in league and cup because of illness.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front as Connor Roberts returns but Josh Cullen serves a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Dean Henderson (thigh) and James Tomkins (calf) remain out for Palace but it was reported on Wednesday that Eberechi Eze (hamstring) and Michael Olise (hamstring) had returned to team training.

Facing the media immediately after the defeat to Spurs, Roy Hodgson couldn’t bring us much on the reason why Tyrick Mitchell was substituted in Gameweek 10.

EVERTON V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Everton full-back Ashley Young is available again after serving a one-match ban last Sunday.

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out, while Seamus Coleman (knee) is back in training but this match may come too soon for a competitive comeback.

Brighton’s Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) remain out but Pervis Estupinan (muscle) and Tariq Lamptey (muscle) are seemingly on the cusp of returns, having been close to featuring against Fulham in Gameweek 10.

MANCHESTER CITY V BOURNEMOUTH

With Manuel Akanji returning from a ban, the only confirmed Manchester City absentee for Gameweek 11 is the almost-forgotten Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring).

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Murara Neto (ankle) are out and Lewis Cook concludes a three-match ban, while long-term absentees Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) are closer to a comeback but still yet to rejoin team training.

Andoni Iraola confirmed after Saturday’s win over Burnley that back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been unavailable for some time with a “health issue”.

Marcos Senesi was missing in Gameweek 11 as a precaution but returned to action in the midweek cup defeat to Liverpool.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring), John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are all on the sidelines for Sheffield United.

Oli McBurnie (groin) also had a scan an his injury last Friday, so the results of that is awaited.

In better news, Paul Heckingbottom said a week ago that Max Lowe (ankle) and Will Osula (unspecified) were “getting closer” to availability.

Wolves’ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (calf) could be back after missing the last two Gameweeks with a “small” muscle injury.

Joe Hodge (shoulder) is out for 8-12 weeks, however, while Hugo Bueno (knee) has now been absent for over a month.

Added to the injury list is Pedro Neto (hamstring), who looks set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines at least after being stretchered off in Gameweek 10.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V ARSENAL

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder) and Elliot Anderson (back) may not be seen before Christmas, while Alexander Isak (groin) is now targeting a return after the November international break.

Lewis Miley (illness) isn’t expected back this weekend after his recent struggle with glandular fever, while Eddie Howe revealed on Tuesday that Javier Manquillo‘s recent absence from the matchday squad was linked to yet another groin injury.

Matt Targett (hamstring) then limped off after five minutes of Wednesday’s win at Old Trafford, with Howe saying after full-time that the injury “doesn’t look good”.

Sandro Tonali, of course, has now begun a 10-month ban.

The most significant midweek injury update from Howe concerned Sven Botman (knee), who we may not be seeing anytime soon.

“Botman is unclear at the moment. So we are going day by day with that one. “There’s an issue there and we are working through it. We have various options to try to diagnosis the injury. “Perhaps [it might be a longer-term injury]. We are still waiting for clarity on what is happening with his situation.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman, speaking on Tuesday

Gabriel Jesus (muscle), Thomas Partey (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (knee) will remain on the sidelines for the trip to Tyneside, with reports on Wednesday suggesting Jesus may not return until early December.

Mikel Arteta had been reluctant to suggest a timeframe in Tuesday’s pre-match presser.

“With him, I’m honestly not going to give [a timeframe]. I did it once and got it totally wrong. We need to be cautious because we need to treat it in the right way. He’s already pushing everybody and wants to be back as quickly as possible, and we need him, so that’s great.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus, speaking on Tuesday

The Arsenal boss was also asked about Martin Odegaard, who was rested in Gameweek 10 and then only a substitute in the midweek cup defeat to West Ham.

“We rested him the other day, so it’s how long we rest him for and how we manage the minutes and the rhythm that he needs to be at his best. We had the opportunity to [rest him] and we didn’t use him in the end.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard, speaking on Tuesday

Emile Smith Rowe is the newest addition to the injury list, having missed Wednesday’s EFL Cup loss in east London. He’ll now be out for “weeks”, according to his manager.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V ASTON VILLA

Divock Origi (hip) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) have been joined on the sidelines by Chris Wood (hamstring), who Steve Cooper said on Sunday would be out for a “little while”.

An update is awaited on Gonzalo Montiel (calf), who hasn’t been seen since limping off while playing for Argentina a fortnight ago.

Danilo (hamstring) and Felipe (knee) could be nearing returns, as they were partly involved in training ahead of last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

Long-term Aston Villa absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for potentially all of 2023/24, while it doesn’t sound like Jacob Ramsey (foot) will be close to featuring as he attempts to shake off a recurring injury.

Jhon Duran, meanwhile, missed Sunday’s win over Luton Town with an infected toe.

Alex Moreno (hamstring) could make a Gameweek 11 comeback, however, having been pictured returning to training on Wednesday.

LUTON TOWN V LIVERPOOL

Andrew Robertson has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury that could rule him out for around three months, while Ben Doak (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are also on the unavailable list.

Curtis Jones returns from suspension this weekend, however.

Luton could again be six players down, with Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring), Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) and Jordan Clark (ankle) all red-flagged at present.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V CHELSEA

With 10 days separating Spurs’ Gameweek 10 and 11 fixtures, there’ll be hope that Destiny Udogie can recover from the muscle tightness that led to his no-show against Crystal Palace.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Chelsea swiftly welcomed back Gameweek 10 absentee Enzo Fernandez (muscle) for the midweek cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Mykhailo Mudryk (muscle) wasn’t involved against the Championship side, however, with the Chelsea medical bulletin reporting a day earlier that the winger was “undergoing his rehabilitation programme”.

Mauricio Pochettino then said in Tuesday’s press conference that Mudryk “may be” back for the short trip to north London.

Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) remain out, while Armando Broja is likely a shorter-term concern but “continues to receive treatment for irritation on the knee”.