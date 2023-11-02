11
  Bggz
    
    
    20 mins ago

    Should i just accept I cant really bring Salah in next gw? id be ok losing haaland if it was worth it but i cant see how to rejig my mf and fwd to make it clear its worth doing

    ortega, areola
    cash, anderson, trippier, brandwaith, al-dakhil
    son, maddison, saka, mbermo, mitoma
    haaland, watkins, alvarez

    1ft, 0.1 itb

    lugs
      
      5 mins ago

      possibly, but Trippier to Lascelles will raise 3m, then Alvarez to Fodder will raise enough i think for Maddi to Salah

      Bggz
        
        
        just now

        yeah that would work but i think its too many sacrifices

  Diro
    
    9 mins ago

    2FT and 0.1 itb

    Areola, Sanchez
    Cash, Romero, Tsimikas, Tripp, Taylor
    Son, Maddison, Bowen, Saka, Chukwuemeka
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    Should I bring Salah and sacrifice Tripp and Maddison/Saka ? If yes how :

    A) Maddison, Bowen and Tripp > Salah, Douglas Luiz and Baldock (-4)

    B) Saka, Bowen and Tripp > Salah, 5.6-6.2m mid and 3.8-4.4m défendre

    Thanks all !

    Bggz
      
      
      6 mins ago

      ive got the same issue and i dont think im going to do it

      Diro
        
        2 mins ago

        Yes I saw it but didnt reply because I dont have any answer. In one hand its difficult to play without Salah but in other hand its a lot of sacrifice

  TorresMagic™
    
    
    
    7 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    1017 teams are still in.
    Entry is open, code is x9free

    https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  RedLightning
    
    
    
    2 mins ago

    Live Hall of Fame updated after Gameweek 10.
    See https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/31/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-10-3/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26214127

  Bggz
    
    
    1 min ago

    A, Haaland, mitoma
    B. Nketiah, Salah

    Diro
      
      just now

      A for the long term

    Bggz
      
      
      just now

      really its
      A, Haaland, mitoma
      B. Nketiah, Salah, 2.1m

