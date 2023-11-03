There are 15 pre-match press conferences taking place today – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 11 as it arrives.

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus (muscle), Thomas Partey (muscle), Emile Smith Rowe (knee) and long-term absentee Jurrien Timber (knee) are assumed to be still on the sidelines for the trip to Tyneside, even though their manager was typically enigmatic in his press conference.

“We have another training session so, there is a possibility, but I don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Arsenal could welcome back any of their injured players this weekend

Smith Rowe is the newest addition to the injury list, having missed out on the midweek cup defeat to West Ham United.

“Nothing has changed. As I said, I think he will be out for weeks. How many will be determined in relation to how he progresses in the first few weeks especially.” – Martin Arteta on Emile Smith Rowe

Arteta, meanwhile, gave a brief mention of Jesus’ recovery.

“I cannot guarantee that [Jesus will return after the international break]. We are trying to get that recovery as quick as possible. I said that it would be weeks but it’s very difficult to put a timeframe still right now.”” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

The Arsenal boss was also asked whether Martin Odegaard, who has been benched in the last two matches in league and cup, could return to the starting XI this weekend.

“Yeah, we have tried to offload him a little bit because he had a little issue that he was grumbling with. He has felt much better in the last few days, we gave him a few minutes against West Ham. It was good to see, his contribution was really good. He will train today: if he is fine, he will be ready.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Martin Odegaard is ready to start

LIVERPOOL

Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Ben Doak (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain on the injury list ahead of the trip to Luton Town.

Curtis Jones returns from suspension this weekend, however.

Luis Diaz could even be involved despite off-the-field events back home in Colombia, with the decision to be left up to the winger himself.

“He was in training two days ago, he had yesterday a session and will be part of the team. We must wait – if he feels right, he will be here and train with us. “The session he had with us, because then we were not here [for the cup game], you could see that when he is with the boys it is fine, it’s OK. But you could see as well that he didn’t sleep a lot. “We have just to see how he is and then we go from there. The news from Colombia, I didn’t get them personally, I always get them forwarded. Everything that gives us a little bit of hope is good. We are waiting actually for the really good news, but that’s it pretty much. “I cannot really say what we will do because we just wait where we can pick up the boy from and go from there. It’s all about him if he makes himself available or not – I will not force anything.” – Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp was also asked about his five attacking options and how he can keep them all satisfied with enough game-time.

“It’s no problem at all, the boys are all smart. It means they understand they can’t play all games. That’s how a smart footballer should think. “We will not force the Luis situation, it’s not in our hands. We are waiting together for good news. But in that moment, it’s only four [options], all of a sudden, and a lot of games are coming. It’s only three games to the international break but after [that] the schedule turns completely crazy. At that time, we have to be ready.” – Jurgen Klopp on juggling his attacking options

Darwin Nunez was talked about specifically.

“It’s completely different now. The first year was hard for him and then hard for me as well. You see this incredible talent, massive potential, but it’s difficult to unfold it. I’m a manager who can help a player but I need contact for that. It can speed up the process by talking a lot with a player. I was not able to do that because I don’t speak Spanish and he couldn’t speak English. His English is now much better. “He’s settled in the team, when you see him around in the building here, everything is different – he’s in a very good moment. It’s still only the start for him, of course. He’s in a good moment, long may it continue. In an ideal world, hopefully it continues like that forever. But then I’m a bit afraid of the heights he could reach, there is so much there. Crazy. At least we found a real starting moment, let’s work from here.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder) and Elliot Anderson (back) may not be seen before Christmas, while Alexander Isak (groin) is now targeting a return after the November international break.

Lewis Miley (illness) isn’t expected back this weekend after his recent struggle with glandular fever, while Eddie Howe revealed on Tuesday that Javier Manquillo‘s recent absence from the matchday squad was linked to yet another groin injury.

Matt Targett (hamstring) then limped off after five minutes of Wednesday’s win at Old Trafford, with Howe saying on Friday that the injury “doesn’t look good”. The defender will now have a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Sandro Tonali, of course, has begun a 10-month ban.

The most significant injury update from Howe from an FPL perspective concerned Sven Botman, who he said may need surgery if his knee problem doesn’t improve in the coming weeks.

“No, I don’t think for this game we’re expecting anyone who wasn’t available before Wolves to be available now. The majority are longer-term, unfortunately for us, that’s the position we’re in. We’ll go with a very similar squad. “Botman is unclear at the moment, we’re sort of going day by day with that one currently. Alex [Isak], we hope will be back after the international break. “I think we’re going to have to wait and see the next few weeks [with Sven] and then hopefully I’ll be able to give you some more news. At the moment, we’re still waiting to find out.” – Eddie Howe

Botman’s usual partner in crime, Fabian Schar, wasn’t involved against Manchester United in midweek due to illness.

“Fab was just a little bit under the weather, hence why he didn’t travel.” – Eddie Howe

BURNLEY

Vincent Kompany said that Lyle Foster (illness) hasn’t improved much since last week and he’ll miss Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Jordan Beyer (unspecified), however, could return against the Eagles.

Manuel Benson (unspecified) and Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) were both on the injury list in Gameweek 10, neither of them returning for the midweek cup defeat to Everton.

And also remaining out of the first-team picture was Michael Obafemi (hamstring), who was back in action for the under-21 side last week with a half-hour run-out.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front as Connor Roberts returns but Josh Cullen serves a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.