The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are underway, with the all-important injury news starting to arrive.

Five Premier League managers are facing reporters on Thursday, with the latest key quotes and team news updates provided in the article below.

We should hear from the remaining top-flight bosses on Friday.

For these 15 clubs, check out our early Gameweek 11 team news round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM NEWS: KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There’s more uncertainty for owners of Destiny Udogie ahead of Gameweek 11.

The left-back failed to show against Crystal Palace a week ago, with his manager citing muscle tightness, and there are no guarantees he’ll reappear against Chelsea.

Ben Davies, who started the match at Selhurst Park in Udogie’s position, is a big doubt because of a knock.

Ange Postecoglou offered two updates, one to Spurs’ own media team and then another to reporters in his Thursday press conference. In the latter, Postecoglou said Udogie was “50/50” for Monday’s match.

“We’ll see how [Udogie] progresses, obviously we’ve still got a few days before the Monday game. He’s progressing through it and we’ll assess it closer to [the game]. “Everyone else is OK. Ben Davies has got a bit of a knock and he hasn’t trained with the team yet, so unlikely for Monday but again, still got a couple of days to go.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking to in-house media

“Destiny is still working his way through it. Haven’t ruled him out yet. We’ve still got 3-4 days up our sleeves. It’s about 50-50 at this stage as to whether he will be available.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking in his pre-match press conference

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The team news was broadly positive from Roy Hodgson, who reported that Tyrick Mitchell (quad) has trained all week despite his injury-enforced substitution in Gameweek 10.

“No, [not serious]. He felt his quad, I think it was, in the [Tottenham] game but it was more of a precaution that we took him off. He’s trained all week.” – Roy Hodgson on Tyrick Mitchell

There was another positive update on Eberechi Eze (hamstring) and Michael Olise (hamstring), who Hodgson said are on track to return to full team training before the November international break.

The pair could be involved in the Gameweek 12 clash with Everton.

“Both making good strides. “We’ve had the benefit of Ebs [Eze] being released to us this week, so he’s taken part in training pretty much as normal. “Michael Olise is making good strides too but the sports science people are a little bit more careful with him, so they haven’t released him to us to the same extent, but he has taken part in parts of the training sessions and he’s looking good. I’m pretty hopeful that next week he will be, like Ebere Eze, released to train fully with the group. “[They will return] before the break without a doubt and hopefully even for the Everton game, it’s not out of the question. It will depend to some extent how both of them deal with the week’s training. In Ebs’ case, that will be two weeks’ training, and in Michael’s case it will be just one full week’s training – but I’ve got to say they look good.” – Roy Hodgson

Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James Tomkins (calf) remain out.

“Neither of [James Tomkins or Nathan Ferguson] are fit. I don’t have any real update on Nathan at all because he’s over in the Academy. We know he got injured in the Monaco game, which was a great shame because he played so well. Tomkins is getting close now and Dean Henderson is still working through his injury, as well.” – Roy Hodgson

EVERTON

Veteran full-back Ashley Young is available again after serving a one-match ban last Sunday.

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out, while Seamus Coleman (knee) is back in training but will instead feature for the under-21s this weekend in order to build match fitness.

“Seamus is going well. He’ll hopefully get involved in a game for the under-21s this weekend. He needs some game-time, of course, but he’s training very well and I think he’s pleased to be back on the grass.” – Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

SHEFFIELD UNITED

John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are all on the sidelines for Sheffield United.

Oli McBurnie (groin) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) also remain out but the encouraging news from Paul Heckingbottom on Thursday was that the pair could be back for Gameweek 12.

Max Lowe (ankle) and Will Osula (unspecified) are closing in on comebacks but will similarly not be ready to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Will and Lowey aren’t ready but they’re not far away. “Hopefully, Onel and Ollie Mac will be back soon enough – but not for this weekend. It shouldn’t be long. This game, too early. Next game, a possibility.” – Paul Heckingbottom

The fit-again George Baldock, now the cheapest player in FPL, could be handed a start.

“Yeah, he’s obviously missed a good few weeks but he’s a fit boy anyway. In terms of his [calf] injury… we’re more than confident with that, he’s in a good place with it. So yeah, we’re considering him, yeah.” – Paul Heckingbottom on whether George Baldock is ready to start

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said in Thursday’s presser that he had no new fitness concerns from Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie with Liverpool.

Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Murara Neto (ankle) remain out and Lewis Cook concludes a three-match ban, while long-term absentees Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) are closer to a comeback but still yet to rejoin team training.

Iraola confirmed after Saturday’s win over Burnley that back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been unavailable for some time with a “health issue”.

Marcos Senesi was missing in Gameweek 10 as a precaution but returned to action in the midweek cup defeat.