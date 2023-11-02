157
157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    For once I dont have urgent fires burning and would happily roll but I have 2 FTs so I need to use one.

    I have Burn and Gabriel that could be good candidates for a transfer.

    Is it worth doing Burn or Gabriel to Guehi?

    Rest of my team looks fine this week:
    Raya - Areola
    Cash - Tsimikas - Branthwaite
    Salah - Bowen - Mitoma - Maddison - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Team looks good apart from a lack of Arsenal attack.

      Anyway you can get Saka in there somehow?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      You could always go for Mitchell instead of Guehi and save 0.1.

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Burn to Guehi

      Open Controls
      1. BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks!

        even if I am already doubled up on Arsenal defence?

        I agree that Newcastle Short term is not good but it gets better soon.

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Completely missed Raya in goal for you.

          Arsenal double defence could work out well still as they are managing their players better than Newcastle and have a better fixture run. Newcastle looked really jaded against Wolves and balancing the league and a tough CL group is taking its toll.

          I'd still move Burn out before Gabriel as I can't see many clean sheets before gw17 at least for Newcastle

          Open Controls
          1. BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Thx!

            Open Controls
  2. The butts
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Decision tree 🙂

    Option 1: Save transfer and next week Porro to Estupinan and Anthony Gordon to Mitoma

    Option 2: Porro to Guehi this week (& keep Gordon long-term)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Roll FT.

      I'd look to keep Gordon long term though.

      Open Controls
  3. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hi guys. When do the Africans go on holiday to Africa champs and when are they back?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      13 Jan - 11 Feb. Though if teams get knocked out early then their players might return early

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thank you mate

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Son will be off to Asia cup as well 12th Jan to 14th Feb (final)

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers I forgot all about it.

        Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Pickford
    Saliba Tsmikas VanDeVen
    Salah Son Maddison Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins
    (Turner Kabore Chuckw Beyer)

    2FT -.2mITB
    Pickford > Areola? or just sort out my bench like Beyer>Taylor?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Just Pickford to Areola. Sort the 1st team out before sorting the bench out

      Open Controls
  5. Tales of Bionic
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Quick one - play Taylor(vs NFO) or Burn(vs ARS)? Have Gabriel as my last sub.

    Open Controls
    1. StevenW
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Doesn’t Taylor have CRY not NFO?

      IMO Taylor

      Open Controls
  6. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    take a hit for Tsimikas or play Udogie or Kabore.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think I have made first early transfer mistake of the season. Getting Tsimikas didn't look that bad, but he played 90 minutes yesterday and he is no Salah. Other A team players had their minutes managed.

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Who would they play left back though, not many options…

        Open Controls
  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    0ft and 0.6 in the bank

    Backline is Cash Udogie Tsimikas
    Bench is Burn Gusto Chuk

    Would you ship Udogie or Gusto for a hit? Or play Burn?

    Open Controls
  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash, Andersen, Gabriel
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Burn, Lamptey, Chukwuemeka) 2FT + 0.1 itb

    A) Gabriel > Tsimikas
    B) Maddison > Bowen
    C) Maddison + Burn > Saka + Evans
    D) Maddison + Mitoma > Saka + Gordon
    E) Other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      C with branthwaite

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      E. Burn > Tsimikas

      Open Controls
  9. thepirates
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hi! Got 2 FT, thinking of doing Neto + Porro --> Mbeumo + Lascelles for exact money. Any other suggestions?

    Areola (3,9)
    Porro - Guéhi - Cash (3,9, 4,0)
    Son - Maddison - Salah - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - Watkins (4,5)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I would.

      Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Gordon (ARS) > Rodri (BOU) for a week punt, do you agree?

    Open Controls
  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    leave tsimikas alone 2 games 12 points

    Open Controls
  12. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Anyone who was set on selling Trippier, now set on selling Alvarez instead from gw 12? I just like Trippier as an option tbh.

    Open Controls
  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    A) Burn to Tsimikas
    B) Burn to Taylor (Would give me the money to do Alvarez to Darwin)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      A if you have to play him regularly

      Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Leno
    Cash Tsimi Burn
    Salah Saka Maddi Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Areola DLuiz Gusto Bell

    0.5m itb, 0 ft

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/02/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-11-2/

    Open Controls
  16. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Start schar of gabriel

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.