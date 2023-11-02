238
  1. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    A - Son (wol, AVL, mci, WHM, NEW, nfo)
    B - Alvarez (che, LIV, TOT, avl, lut, CRY)

    1. polis
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      C. Both.

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Son

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both are worth holding onto but if you're absolutely pushed then I'd keep Son.

  2. FusionFC
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)

    Trippier Tsimi Cash (Gabriel, Taylor)

    Salah Son Bowen Gordon *Neto

    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    2FT 0.0 ITB

    A) Neto to Hwang (save 1FT)

    B) Neto to Luiz (save 1FT)

    C) Neto & Trippier to Diaby & Andersen (or Guehi)

    D) Neto & Trippier to Mitoma & Andersen (or Guehi)

  3. stuffantings
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    2FTs and £1.9m ITB. Current squad:

    Areola / Flekken
    Saliba / Andersen / Cash / Udogie / Botman
    Saka / Maddison / Son / Diaby / Bowen
    Haaland / Alvarez / Turner

    A. Botman to Tsimi and roll 1 FT?
    B. Botman and Turner to Tsimi and Nketiah?
    C. Something else?

