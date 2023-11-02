162
  1. Baps hunter
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    This week decision are basically done now. At least my focus is already on next one. Gw 12 looks like a week when it might be time be aggressive. Unfortunately I couldn't save a ft this week. My main questions now are:
    1) Alvarez to Nketiah?
    2) Haaland to Darwin/Wilson?
    3) If 2, Nakamba to Saka?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      My notebook has:
      Alvarez > Nketia
      or
      Watkins > Darwin
      Many waters to flow....

      1. Baps hunter
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yes. One injury to any attacking player and it's new situation.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you do 2, just be prepared for being trolled 😆

      Looks like you got Alvarez in when he was still 6.5 so think one is a bad move.

      If you do 2, it is basically Darwin/Wilson and Saka vs Haaland plus you can probably sort out your flagged bench as well. You have a healthy team value too.

      Whichever you do, GL with your decision.

  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Price changes 3 November

    Risers: Salah (12.9), Johnstone (4.6)

    Fallers: Beto (5.8), Neto (5.7), Ings (5.6), Holding (4.3), Zanka (4.3)

    1. the dom 1
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      The faller's Holding, the riser's Johnstone.

    3. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

    4. Baps hunter
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy
      Huge 1-0!!!

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Nogo Beto, Neto, Ingo, Holdo and Zanko.

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Salah almost 13m now. If you don't have him by now but still want to cramb in all the shiny toys by trying to get him in, that boat has probably sailed.

  3. Gazzam
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Trippier and Archer to Mitchell and Darwin? 2ft

    1. No Salah
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Just archer to Nketiah and save 1 fT

      1. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Would guess he can't do 1 without the other

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yep that's a good move

  4. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Udogie, Anderson, Cash, Lamptey, Kabore
    Salah,Son, Maddison, Bowen, palmer
    Haland, Watkins, Archer
    FT:2, BANK:0.3m
    A. Udogiw -> Guehi
    B. Udogie -> Tsimikas, Palmer
    C. Udogie -> Coufal
    D. Any other and suggeat pls

    1. akhilrajau
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Sorry please ignore Palmer in b

      1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        D) kabore to Braithwaite, and bench Udogie

        1. Jack Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Or Kabore to Lascelles if you think something is wrong with Botmans recovery... knee-wise. His coach talks of options and long term, so maybe that includes surgery... there use to be a Physical Therapy website who assessed injuries based on visible info. Maybe you could check that.

  5. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Burn Cash
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Taylor Archer Lamptey

    1FT, 0.6itb

    1. Burn >> Tsimikas
    2. Save FT

    Thanks

    1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Bank the transfer

  6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    'A representative of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas said Thursday the group will free the father of Liverpool star Luis Díaz, days after kidnapping him in northern Colombia, Reuters reported.' Fingers crossed that it's true.

  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Who scores more GW11:

    a) Saka
    b) Walker
    c) Trippier

    1. Weasel Boy
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B or C

  8. Jinswick
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Save and start Taylor?

    Areola
    Trippier, Cash, Taylor*
    Saka, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland(c), Watkins

    Taylor, Gabriel, Burn, Archer
    Bank 0.2m, 1FT

  9. No Salah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Keeping Son.
    Set to do Maddisson to Saka next week.
    But having serious second thoughts is that's a good move or not!

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wolves and then Villa are great fixtures IMO, I get Saka has Burnley but lot of potential for Maddison too

  10. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Capt haaland or salah?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Darwin

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lol

      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        No FOMO makes it a good pick

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has there been a captain poll as yet?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Darwin I think.

