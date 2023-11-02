186
  1. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    I’m not understanding the Nketiah hate at all why is everyone so set against him? Newcastle aren’t exactly invincible they just did well with east fixtures

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Easy* x

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      For me it's a similar reason why I haven't bought Wilson - I don't think it's going to be long before they're a rotation risk again.

      Jesus isn't due to be out long, is he?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Start of December but I’m aiming more at the people saying if they had Nketiah this week they’d bench him which is crazy after a hat trick.
        Re long term I have palmer in “rotation” with him personally so when Nketiah is losing his place palmer has great fixtures

    3. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Long term his minutes are a risk. Also over his career he usually underperforms xG so not a reliable finisher.

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah don’t mind long term I want points now, he’s above his xG this year and looks more confident to me I think he’s improved massively

        1. The Biscuitmen
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Because of one game. Think he's similar to someone like Welbeck, over a longer period he'll miss more than he should. Good luck going with him but not for me, Clive.

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Good luck going without him x

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who to play ??
    A- Adingra EVE ( A)
    B- Gordon ARS (H)

    1- Taylor CRY (H)
    2- Gabriel NEW (A)

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      B1 for me, not convinced by adingra atm

  3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Guys need help.1ft 0.3itb

    Areola
    Cash porro gabriel
    Salah son saka mitoma neto*
    Haalannd Watkins

    Turner archer taylor burn

    A) burn to tsimikas, keep neto and start archer and next week neto archer to nketiah and a 4.5m mid
    B) neto to gordon

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      b

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anytime goalscorer odds:

    Haaland: 73%
    Salah: 52%
    Darwin: 49%
    Álvarez: 48%
    Jota: 44%
    Watkins: 40%
    Mbeumo: 37%
    Luis Díaz: 36%
    Ferguson: 36%
    Foden: 36%
    Son: 36%
    Højlund: 33%
    Fabio Silva: 33%
    Kalajdzic: 33%
    Doku: 33%
    Rashford: 32%
    DCL: 32%
    Gakpo: 32%
    Wissa: 31%
    Awoniyi: 31%
    Cunha: 30%
    Wilson: 30%
    Fati: 29%
    Pedro: 29%
    Mitoma: 28%

    Most to captain Erling, those who kept him?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Definately considering TC Haaland.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        bold.

        worked against Fulham at home ...

    2. Mumfie
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Maddison, Diaby & Bowen not on the list. So I presume they are lower than 28%?

      Can’t believe Rashford is that high.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Diaby just on 28% too.

        That's the top 25 listed.

        Madds 27%
        Bowen 25%

        1. Mumfie
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cheers, fella

    3. Dr-Jimmy
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Are these odds for next fixtures or the season?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        gw11

        1. Dr-Jimmy
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Thank you

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Glad I've brought in Bilva now. Nice differential for B'Mouth fixture

  5. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who to start this week. ....... Adingra Or Luiz??
    Luiz away points not good. Adingra getting better but not as nailed possibly.
    ????

  6. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any chelsea fans know if there’s a chance Nkunku’s potential return in GW13 will impact palmer’s minutes or just Jackson’s?

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    #COYS #FPL #CFC

    Team news from Ange Postecoglou.

    On Destiny Udogie. 'We'll see how progresses. Obviously, he's still got a few days before the Monday game. He's progressing through it - we'll assess him closer to it.'

    'Ben Davies has also got a little bit of a knock and hasn't trained with the team yet. Unlikely for Monday, but we've still got a few days to go.'

    'Everyone else is OK.'

    http://www.premierinjuries.com

    1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Thanks - that webpage is littered with ads though.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        try here instead

        https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1720068066602537141?t=kgbjgFP1XUuPFdiNpNmiAg&s=19

  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hiya all - disappoint week last week but could have been worse. 1FT 0.0 ITB, so not many options atm…

    A) Estupiñán to Tsimikas
    B) Udogie to Tsimikas
    C) roll FT
    D) something else

    Areola (Leno)
    Cash Estupiñán* Schar (Udogie* Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Estupinan should be back soon. If he’s out how about Kabore > Taylor/Branthwaite? They have nice fixtures this week and gets you a nailed cheap defender

  9. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    I'd like to play Hwang this week, but will need to bench an extra defender to do so ... Who would you bench out of:-

    Schar
    Cash
    Tsimikas
    Gabriel

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Gabriel easily

      1. FootballRookie
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Wouldn't he be more likely to play this week?
        Or you feel his clean sheet is the least secure?

  10. Releasebreaks
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    First time ever that I have 2 FT and will not use them

    Do you see any improvements to be make? itb 0.3

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Tsimikas
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Brantwaith Kabore Mubama)

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Kabore > Evans, Man U haven't been that good but I prefer Man U's fixtures
      Mubama > Archer but you probably want to keep that extra 0.2M I'm guessing?

      1. Releasebreaks
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Kabore Evan might help
        Is he nailed?

        1. Releasebreaks
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Mubama - Archer not possible, I dont want to invest on bench, that extra 0,2 is for first squad

    2. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Use 1 ft to improve the bench? Kabore to Taylor? Doesn't hurt you to do it I think

  11. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    G2G or transfers required...

    Areola
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash
    Salah, Maddison, Diaby, Gordon
    Haaland (c), Watkins, Alvarez

    Flekken, Palmer, Burn, Gusto

    1FT, 0.1M ITB.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Udogie or Gusto to Tsimikas?

  12. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    The scenes when Liverpool get a dgw of Burnley and Luton at home in week 24 but Salah is still away on AFCON duty.
    Darwin TC let's go.

  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Transfer question for the next few weeks:

    Leno Areola
    Trippier Cash Gabriel Taylor Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    In GW12 I'd earmarked the possibility for the below transfers:
    A) Maddison/Diaby > Saka>Gordon

    However I've just realised I can also afford, due to Diaby's rise:
    B) Archer/Diaby > Nketiah/Gordon

    So for GW12 would have:

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Gabriel
    Salah Son Maddison Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Nketiah
    Leno // Palmer Kabore Taylor

    Nketiah allows me to get an ARS attacker (should start toll Jesus back?) and also covers Palmer's tricky fixtures. Better backup than Archer, too. (Do hope Gabriel starts too, so fingers crossed!)

    So - A or B?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Both suggested transfers focus on mid+attack but I would have thought fixing defence is now your priority?

      Much prefer A over B.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        I think his back three is pretty set and forget to be honest.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yeah I'm in your boat. I don't need to sell Trippier (would prefer not to give good December fixtures) & happy starting Cash/Gabriel.

          Gabriel could be a concern if benched again but watching that space. I can ship him after GW12/13 if I'm really worried.

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      B, purely because Archer isn't someone you'd want to player frequently, B gives you a stronger bench to rotate. Also think you kin of just have to stick with Spurs until it's obvious not too

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks. I'm considering it for sure. Saka probably the better choice if being honest (less transfers later) but with Spurs & Maddison still doing great it's a tough sell.

    3. adidasOriginals
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    In your opinion who would you sell first out of

    Udogie
    Ward- Prowse

    from this team

    Leno Areola

    Andersen Kabore Cash Udogie Pau Torres

    Salah Maddison Martinelli Palmer Ward-Prowse

    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      JWP.

      You can bench Udogie this week vs. CHE (or play) & he's playable vs. WOL.

      Don't know how much you have ITB but a few options you can get instead? If you downgrade you can gain fund for Martinelli > Saka or Maddison > Son, even.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      JWP.

      You can bench Udogie this week vs. CHE (or play) & he's playable vs. WOL.

      Don't know how much you have ITB but a few options you can get instead? If you downgrade you can gain fund for Martinelli > Saka or Maddison > Son, even.

    3. adidasOriginals
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Martinelli

  15. TBL
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    is Nunez nailed now?

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      and if so would you have him over Watkins?

      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Or over Alvarez?

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          I have all three and no Haaland instead.

          1. Chazz Reinhold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Since I sold Hasland I went up from 3.2mio to 900k.

            Even last week was good thanks to Darwin and most people not having Haaland captain.

            I know, it will be different against this GW. Which can also be nice, if Haaland blanks. :d

      2. Mumfie
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Isn’t Gakpo back? He usually plays centrally aswell depending on opposition.

        Nunez is looking good, just not sure how nailed he is.

    2. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nunez is never nailed. Been rotated his whole time at Liverpool and still being rotated this season

  16. adidasOriginals
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    --------Ederson---------
    Cash - Romero - Cash
    Foden - Saka - Son - Mitoma
    Darwin - Watkins - Haaland
    Subs - JWP - Burn - Gusto

    2FTs

    A - Gabriel-Andersen
    B - Gabriel-Tsimi
    C - something else

