107
107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Trips/4.3 --> Guehi/Mitoma (-4)
    B) Trips/4.3 --> Baldock/Bowen (-4)
    C) save FT

    Open Controls
    1. marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      save

      Open Controls
  2. marco_atk85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    2FT and I don't see any change to do. Any opinion:

    Areola, Turner
    Cash, Burn, Gabriel. Charlie Taylor, Branthwaite
    Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland, Alvarez, Archer.

    ITB:0.2m

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Burn to tsim

      Open Controls
      1. Gentlemens club
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thia

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree Burn to Tsimikas

      Open Controls
  3. Gentlemens club
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Save FT?

    Johnstone
    Taylor Cash Tsimikas
    Bowen Salah Maddi Mitoma Saka
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner/Archer/Lascelles/Gabriel

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      save

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  4. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Contemplating bringing in and captaining Darwin (for Archer) for a -4. I'm Haalandless and up against two rivals who both have and probably will captain Haaland and there's money at stake and need to finish with the highest gameweek score.

    I'm 0.1 short of the move so need to free up funds elsewhere.

    Best move?

    A - TAA to Tsimikas - will free up significant funds to eventually get Haaland back later down the line. Neither rival has Darwin or a Liverpool defender currently.

    B - Gordon to Palmer - Gordon will be my 8th attacker with Archer heading out so don't need to have too much tied to that position.

    Cheers

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.