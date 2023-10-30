151
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone selling WCs? Need one to correct my GW8 WC.

    
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What was the GW8 template ?

      
  2. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Bottomed please help x

    Who to start:

    A) Leno (MUN)
    B) Areola (bre)

    1) Taylor (CRY)
    2) Branthwaite (BHA)

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Leno Taylor

      
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Nice that’s what I’m on now

        
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A2. There's a chance of Olise and/or Eze returning & I don't know if I see Burnley keeping any CS. I believe this was Taylor's first goal since he played for Leeds. Brighton are way off their best at the moment, probably still score but I'd give Everton the slightly better CS odds

      
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    It's a boring roll FT week for most people.

    What sort of transfers are people looking ahead at?

    
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Selling Saka for a week in upside chasing by attacking the fixtures ... typically a Villa, Wolves or Liverpool mid... what could possibly go wrong 🙂

      
    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Udogie to Andersen I've done.

      Waiting to see if I do Edouard to Darwin or another max 7.4 striker. Would be annoying to get priced out and want to shift money into that spot slowly.

      
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Is it? Oops I’ve taken a hit akready

      
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Already*

        
    4. Firmino
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I have to replace Luis Diaz. What would you suggest?

      
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Salah, Son, Saka, Mitoma, Diaby, the usual suspects.

        
    5. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Saka to Foden then reverse transfer next week

      
    6. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Done Udogie to Guehi - now have 0.5m in the bank to upgrade Alvarez to Darwin for a -4, but am still unsure on that move

      
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        Looking at doing that myself for free, tough one to figure out as it could go either way

        
    7. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Rodri (BOU) for a week punt

      
    8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Did Udogie to Branthwaite on Saturday to avoid the price drop (lol) and free up funds for Diaby to Bowen in case Diaby flopped again v Luton (lol). Contemplating Alvarez to Nunez though. Might seem crazy given City's fixture but I've been waiting for a chance to get Nunez when he's fit all season and I think Liverpool will put at least 4 past Luton. He's still missing chances of course but he's getting more returns too and there's a big haul from him at some point soon

      
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Hi Nate - for free I'd do that move. I think there's far more upside to Darwin than Alvarez. At the weekend Alvarez was constantly behind Foden, Grealish and of course Haaland - fixtures for both are great. In an ideal world you'd have Haaland, Alvarez and Darwin this week

        
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          Done Gusto to Tsimikas last night, as i can play 4-4-2 with Saliba, Cash, Porro and Tsimikas, or play one of Pedro/Adringa.and bench Saliba depending on Newcastle team news. 0.0 ITB.

          
        2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Cheers mate, I'll see how things look after Liverpool's Cup game and go from there (thinking Gakpo likely to start) but I think I'm slightly leaning towards going for it. I only got to watch the first 30 mins of City but admittedly didn't see much of Alvarez and someone said he only had one shot (from a FK too). I do think it might have been a specific tactic for yesterday but at the same time heard Grealish and Foden were great out wide so we might see it again

          
  4. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Sell Poro or Trips for Tsimikas?

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Porro

      
    2. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Porro

      
  5. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Best Neto replacement?

    a. Mitoma
    b. JWP
    c. Mbeumo
    d. Foden or Bowen (-4)

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Mitoma

      
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A and move to B in GW14

      
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Like that idea! got my wildcard intact

        
    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bowen -4

      
  6. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Let's say I want Mbeumo from GW14 onwards. Do you think Mitoma or Diaby outscores him for more than 4 points over the next three fixtures?

    Mbeumo:

    West Ham HOME
    Liverpool away
    Arsenal HOME

    Mitoma:

    Everton away
    Sheffield United HOME
    Nottingham Forest away

    Diaby:

    Nottingham Forest away
    Fulham HOME
    Tottenham away

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Diaby

      
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Mitoma

      
    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Mitoma

      
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma

      
  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Got Gabriel for all the benchings start of the season before I moved him. Now got him wc10. Bench is Taylor+Baldock.

    What is the case of Gabriel this time?

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      Apparently too many minutes so he'll be a risk again around GW13

      
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would you transfer to Guehi/Mitchell?

        
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Arteta's logic for benching him this week did make sense as he had played far more minutes than anyone else in the squad in recent weeks alongside Odegaard (think since the IB)

      
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        I think he'll be fine is what I mean, doesn't feel like there's anything he's hiding this time

        
    3. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/29/fpl-notes-neto-injury-latest-why-was-gabriel-benched/

      
  8. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Got 2FTs and want to use 1 this week and roll the other. 0.0itb
    At a bit of a loss as to how to use it - thinking about changing a defender. Any ideas?

    Areola Turner
    Tripps Cash Gabriel Taylor Kabore
    Salah Son Madds Gordon Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    
  9. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one?

    a. Schar>Tsimikas
    b. Udogie>Maguire
    c. Udogie>Toti

    

