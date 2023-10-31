35
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Let's go Bomooo

  2. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sell udogie or gabriel 1st

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Doggy

  3. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Where should i use my 1 ft

    Watkins to darwin or

    Udogie/gabriel to tsmikas/guehi

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Doggy to Tsimi

  4. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Five times top 1k is impressive tbh

  5. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bench one:
    Porro,Trippier, Saliba

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Saliba

  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Last match was the furthest I've seen Szobo venture forward. Needs to do that more often I feel

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks such a good player

  7. Kowalski
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would ya bench?

    A) Mbeuno (vs WHU)
    B) McTomminay (vs FUL)
    C) Mitoma (vs EVE)
    D) Edouard (vs (BUR)

    Cheers guys

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      D

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    4. Kowalski
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys, much appreciated 🙂

  8. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start 2:

    1/ Saka (new)
    2/ Mitoma (eve)
    3/ Bowen (bre)

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably bench 3

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        That's what I'm thinking. Reluctantly..

  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bench order correct?

    Areola,
    Cash, Tsimikas, Udogie
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon
    C Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Palmer, Taylor, Burn,

    .2

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Udogie not injured??

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought it was fatigue, have i missed an update?

        Rather hold not many defenders allowed so far forward.

  10. drughi
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Fellow bowen owners whats the plan ? West ham doesnt look to good and many midfield options to choose from. Also he is 0.7 more expensive then the likes of diaby/mbuemo/mitoma

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can't sell with NFO and Burnley coming up surely?

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah good fixtures but west ham look fatigued as a team and cup game midweek followed by europa league next week and bowen plays every game

    2. ritzyd
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keeping for sure, next 6 or 7 look perfectly fine to hold.

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        fixtures look good but west ham dont

    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      WHU looked horrendous against Everton. But fixtures are decent next couple. I'm ditching for Mbuemo after that..

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        they did, yeah bowen>mbuemo gw 14 looks easy

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    1 & 2

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone constantly getting It looks like you previously posted the same comment.

  13. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Feels bad even asking this but I assume Luis Diaz has to be sold? He'll hardly play at the weekend with everything going on, regardless of the outcome

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd sell personally. Jota could be a great differential

  14. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Porro Taylor
    Salah Saka Diaby Bowen Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez

    Amissah Archer Coufal Branthwaite - 1 FT, 1.2M ITB

    Any early thoughts here? Thinking Porro > Tsimikas or save.

  15. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Have exact money to do Solanke>Darwin for free, should I do it or wait?

