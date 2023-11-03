145
Rate My Team November 3

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) closing in, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Saintjack01
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Is taking trippier out worth a -4?

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    I've not been on the site/looking at football news for a few days and it seems like people are saying Trippier out/I'm not seeing him in teams. Have I missed something?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Cashing in to upgrade Archer or elsewhere?

  3. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddison not in training...should I be concern?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe, but plenty of time until Spurs play. Even if he didn't train today he has another 3 days to make it

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play 1?

    Udogie,
    Burn,
    Taylor

  5. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Joao Pedro owners, what you will do with him?
    A) keep
    B) buy Nketiah for free
    C) buy Edouard for free

  6. tim
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Areola
    Burn Tsimi Cash
    Saka Son Salah Diaby
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Taylor Kabore Anderson

    GTG or play Taylor and bench Burn?

  7. elpiratacordobes
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Current team for GW11 is:

    Areola
    Andersen Burn Cash
    Salah Saka Son JWP
    Watkins Alvarez Haaland
    Turner Gabriel Taylor Anderson (New)
    1FT, 0 ITB

    Any changes or save FT for next week?

