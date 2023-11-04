FPL Gameweek 11 Members Video: Planning for a late Wildcard

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 11 deadline.

This week, it’s a Wildcard special as David Munday examines the best plan for those still in possession of the chip.

There is, of course, a specific focus on Blank Gameweek 18 and how to factor that into Wildcard plans, with Gameweeks 16 and 19 the two most attractive windows of opportunity.

David uses the Season Ticker and the tools available at PlanFPL.com to work out if he can use free transfers to put off the Wildcard between now and later in the campaign.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 11 playlist.