472
472 Comments
  1. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Lovely set of blanks here with no Villa guys in my team.

    1. Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Guess you have no blanks in your team.

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    As a solitary Watkins owner, this is probably a good result all round.

    Watkins highly owned, Diaby / Luiz blanked, Villa CSs busted etc..

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    McAtee first sub on my bench outscore Haaland Captain, Cash and Areola

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      *outscoring

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Same -_-.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        What a horrible week mate!! Have an absolute stinker of season!!

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Same... down at 3m something. Can't be bothered to check correctly.

          The last 3 GWs I've done choices that have haunted me over the 3 GWs. Tsimikas, Reguilon, Foden, Watkins or even Botman. All screwing me over in one way or another.

          1. Walter White (ww)
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Just say “jay bee gaa & be happy”

          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’m probably about 5 million now mate!! Same here!! Wish I had just left me team as it was 2 weeks ago and not bother with Saka and Watkins, 2 blanks from Watkins and only an assist from Saka, this week to get son in for Maddison I had 2 options Trippier to Tsmikas or Saka to Doku!! Needles to say I think we both know which option I went for. Grrr!! Haha roll on next season already!!

  4. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Gordon 1st sub, stay on the bench Tsimikas.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No hope, I have Trippier 1st on bench.

  5. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rank best to worse ,tia
    .palmer 5.0
    .mctominay 4.8
    .longstaff 4.8

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      1.palmer 5.0
      2.mctominay 4.8
      3.longstaff 4.9

    2. SE25
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Palmer only choice, when fixtures improve, which is ages away

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Looking for a new series to watch. Do any of you recommend Silo, Foundation or For All Mankind?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      FPL blackbox is pretty hilarious.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Az is on 9 so far this week. Bound to be s good one.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I enjoyed Silo, also Foundation. Currently watching A Winter King.

  7. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    2 points from Cash, Diaby and Tsimi with only Archer as a playing sub is not how I wanted today to go.

  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cash subbed off at 58th minute, I missed that, whst happened?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tactical. He was poor, they needed a goal.

