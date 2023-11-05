Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday as Aston Villa travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

The big FPL team news is that goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos makes his debut for the hosts, with Matt Turner dropped after his mistake in last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool.

Vlachodimos is one of three changes made by Steve Cooper, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Harry Toffolo also coming into the starting XI. They replace Willy Boly and Serge Aurier.

As for Aston Villa, they are unchanged from the 3-1 win over Luton Town in Gameweek 10.

The most noteworthy news comes on the bench, with Alex Moreno making his long-awaited return from injury.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Odysseas, Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Dominguez, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi

Subs: Turner, Williams, Boly, Aurier, Tavares, Kouyate, Yates, Danilo, Santos

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, D Luiz, Zaniolo, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Lenglet, Carlos, Chambers, Moreno, Bailey, Traore, Tielemans, Dendoncker

