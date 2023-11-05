Liverpool head to Kenilworth Road on Sunday to take on struggling Luton Town, but there is no Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.
Joe Gomez is instead preferred at left-back, in Jurgen Klopp’s only change from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 10.
Luiz Diaz is on the bench, meanwhile, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez starting up front.
As for Luton, they also make one alteration, as Andros Townsend comes in to replace Jacob Brown.
Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 16:30 GMT.
GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Nakamba, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Morris
Subs: Krul, Luker, Mpanzu, Giles, Clark, Chong, Nelson, Adebayo, Brown
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Darwin
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Endo, Gakpo, Diaz, Doak
11 mins ago
Heading for my lowest score of the season..oh well, it's only a game.