Liverpool head to Kenilworth Road on Sunday to take on struggling Luton Town, but there is no Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.

Joe Gomez is instead preferred at left-back, in Jurgen Klopp’s only change from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 10.

Luiz Diaz is on the bench, meanwhile, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez starting up front.

As for Luton, they also make one alteration, as Andros Townsend comes in to replace Jacob Brown.

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 16:30 GMT.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Nakamba, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Morris

Subs: Krul, Luker, Mpanzu, Giles, Clark, Chong, Nelson, Adebayo, Brown

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Endo, Gakpo, Diaz, Doak

