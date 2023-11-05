110
  1. jammie26
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Heading for my lowest score of the season..oh well, it's only a game.

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haven't taking a hit all season but alvarez and tsimikas to nketiah and trippier for -4 is tempting. Thoughts? Cheers

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No. IB coming up so best to go into that with 2 free transfers

  3. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Always takes me out of the minute silence seeing the mascots with giant heads around the center circle

  4. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Please Salah, just score some bloody goals

  5. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best , tia
    1.branthwaite 4.0
    2.evans 4.0
    3.taylor 4.0

  6. R.C
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Evans or Maguire - who is the better pick?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      The janitor.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Was one of these really a janitor b4 pl?

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Slab

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Joe Gomez sounds like prime Maldini, listening to some of the experts on here.

    Could it be that Klopp wants to try him in safest environment possible and Tsimikas will be back at the slightest slip up?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gomez’s left foot would best be described as a swinger, so one assumes this is purely rest related.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I said exactly this in an earlier comment.

      But Tsimikas's next three aren't great.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        No, thankfully his price tag makes him easier to bench.

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I’ll take two 6s and an odd benching thx

  8. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Time for some juicy Salah points 😎

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jinxing it.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain?

  9. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nunez looking hungry

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nah, he looks like he eats well and healthy.

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chances Tsimikas doesn't come on? Have Trippier first sub.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You should get Trippier

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Most transferred in players by GW:

    GW2 Chilwell 1 point
    GW3 Mbeumo 2 points
    GW4 Sterling 2 points
    GW5 Son 2 points
    GW6 Alvarez 1 point
    GW7 Trippier 12 points
    GW8 Son 3 points
    GW9 Watkins 11 points
    GW10 Watkins 2 points
    GW11 Tsimikas ?

    Not a good hit rate so far!

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m starting a new podcast; it’s called we’re all f-ing guessing anyway. #WAFGA

  12. SE25
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Nothing can go wrong now!

  13. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Luton bust this CS 🙂

