821
821 Comments Post a Comment
  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Colwell subbed

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      emerson had to let colwill take a swing

      Open Controls
  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ange's training...two hammys?!

    Open Controls
  3. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Maddy>>>Bruno fernanch
    Son>>>> Martinelli.

    bye spurs

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wolves just lost to Sheffield United.

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son is a season keeper

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If everyone sells him I'll be able to afford him

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sell Sonnnnnn

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Colwill subbed. Sensible substitution...

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      He wasn’t good today

      Open Controls
  5. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was Maddison injured going off?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, hamstring

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Damn. At least it makes the Saka move easier. Thank you.

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        That was VDV

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I think both. Holding back if thigh walking off. They said calf, but it didn’t look like it

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Didn't look anything like hamstring for Maddison. Even when he was walked to the sideline it didn't look like a hamstring limp?

            Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well he obviously went done feeling something, but he looked like he wanted to come back on.

      Spurs were down CBs at that time...

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thats what I thought too

        Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ankle

      Open Controls
  6. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    You knew this would be a good match with Poch coming back.. hope he continues to get time.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      do you think Poch stays for a drink afterwards?

      I think he politely says hi to everyone, but doesnt stay for a drink.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think Levy will have to conveniently leave just before final whistle lol

        Open Controls
  7. BIGREDDOG
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Udogie should've been sent off also. Crazy crazy two footer and it actually caught Sterlings foot.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      But sterling should have already been off for his dives

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sterling should have picked up a few bookings for his numerous dives too

      Open Controls
  8. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    The little weasel Sterling should have been booked for diving

    Open Controls
    1. tutankamun
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Twice!

      Open Controls
  9. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any suggestions? Got 2 FT and 0.4 ITB

    Contemplating Alvarez/Anderson/Bowen > Archer/Saka/Gordon for a -4 and going 3-5-2

    Areola
    Porro Cash Tsimi
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Taylor Kabore Anderson

    Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    everyone got cornrows or dreads, Cole Palmer rocking the 14th century monk look.

    Open Controls
  11. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Maddison and Burn to Saka and Lascelles for free?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Weren't you just saying a few hours ago that you didn't get the fuss over Saka?

      Open Controls
  12. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Maddy injured or tactical? Knew i should have played Archer over him - but didnt have the guts to!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Surprised you didn't captain Archer.

      Open Controls
  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Template refuses to take shape. YouTubers mudded. Team of the week costs half your budget.

    This is the most fun season in years!

    Open Controls
  14. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Disaster as a Maddison + Son owner. Maddison obviously out, and Son becomes a much worse option without Maddison in the team also.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.