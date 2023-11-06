An underwhelming Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for many managers comes to a close on Monday evening.

The Carlo Cudicini Classic sees Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in an 8pm GMT kick-off.

There is plenty of Fantasy interest in this fixture, with one well-owned defender passing a late fitness test to be involved.

Destiny Udogie returns to the Spurs line-up after missing out in Gameweek 10, taking the place of the injured Ben Davies at left-back.

Ange Postecoglou’s other alteration from that 2-1 win over Crystal Palace sees Brennan Johnson come in for Richarlison.

Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes to the Chelsea side that were defeated 2-0 by Brentford in their last league outing.

The fit-again Reece James and Enzo Fernandez are brought into the starting XI as Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke have to make do with places on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Bissouma, Matar Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dier, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Celso, Bentancur, Richarlison.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, James, Fernandez, Caicedo, Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson.

Subs: Petrovic, Cucurella, Gusto, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Deivid.