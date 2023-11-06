153
  1. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Udogie banned next game?

  2. 3 Lion Pride
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Just dropped N.Jackson in Draft league and have Udogie coming off the bench for me. Absolutely sick to my stomach and am considering not playing next year if it makes me this miserable. I realize it is just a game and meaningless in the grand scheme of things but it really effects my mood.

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Such an underrated topic. Thanks for sharing as we've all been there.

      In a world where we literally do NOT need any more reasons to preoccupate or bring our energy levels further down, if a game like this is having such an effect on you, I'd definitely consider quitting.

      I remember one time I was in such a terrible mood after a bad captain call that I ruined an entire weekend with my girlfriend at the time. That was a wake up call, so if this is yours, listen to it. I know many people won't agree with me, but life's too short for you to be unhappy -- especially with something we have literally zero control over.

      Chin up. It's just a game after all and there are much more important things for you to focus on after all!

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope you can put it down to bad luck and focus on next week. No-one could’ve predicted the random week we’ve had.

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Put it away until Friday evening. Enjoy the European games between now and then and see what you think on Friday. If it makes you a bit anxious try thinking about it less in between choosing transfers and making them. I screenshot team with prospective players in and wait a few days before transfers. I dunno if it works for anyone but stops me making silly moves days in advance. Good luck with whatever you decide 3 Lion.

  3. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Somehow got 20 and feel fortunate

    If I’d known Udogie was fit would’ve saved the FT but been 15.

    What a mental week. Things can only go up from here at least.

  4. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Harry Maguire nailed

    Deciding between him, Gabriel and Mitchell

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      As long as Martinez is injured, yes.

    2. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      What about AWB

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    I do hope we're all prepared for Saka & Mitoma to destroy our ranks next GW.

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saka? Can’t even remember the last time he got 15 points

  6. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maddison injured? I wasn’t following the game. Dammit! My team is lit up like a xmas tree but it isn’t even christmas yet.

  7. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Saving 2 FT yet looks like I might take a hit or two ffs. More flags also looking imminent lol

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saved*

