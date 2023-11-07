UEFA Champions League Fantasy: Wildcard + Limitless teams for Matchday 4

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game. With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions picks out the most appealing assets for those activating a chip in Matchday 4.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

The Wildcard is exactly the same as its FPL namesake, where unlimited squad surgery can occur at no cost. Whereas Limitless is a one-week chip like Free Hit but, this time, without any budget restrictions.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4: BEST WILDCARD TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Janis Blaswich (€4.5m) – There aren’t a lot of goalkeepers keeping clean sheets during the group stage. This suggests that investing as little money as possible on the backline is a good move. Leipzig face Crvena Zvezda, providing a great shut-out opportunity for them.

DEFENDERS

Hamari Traore (€4.5m) – Real Sociedad are hugely under the radar. Defensively, they’ve collected two clean sheets from three UCL matches. Full-back Traore comes in at a great price and is on 22 ball recoveries.

MIDFIELDERS

Xavi Simons (€5.5m) – Leipzig have netted three times in two of their UCL games. One of the best ways into this attack is surely Simons. Although going through a recent slump in output, he’s collected four attacking returns in his last three outings.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (€10.0m) – Investing in the focal point and penalty taker of Bayern feels like a no-brainer. Not only has Kane notched up an incredible 25 goals and assists since the start of 2023/24 but he’s also a very good captaincy option.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4: BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson (€6.0m) – Manchester City play at home in UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 against Young Boys, so it’s a great chance to keep a clean sheet. The English side are considerably stronger at home, adding to the appeal.

DEFENDERS

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5m) – Doubling up on the Napoli defence could be hugely beneficial this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€9.5m) – Napoli aren’t just playing an out-of-form Union Berlin but a team that has conceded two or more goals in eight of the 12 defeats. To target this poor backline, go with the Georgian. Four goals and two assists have arrived during his last six for club and country.

FORWARDS