162
Champions League November 7

UEFA Champions League Fantasy: Wildcard + Limitless teams for Matchday 4

162 Comments
Share

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game. With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions picks out the most appealing assets for those activating a chip in Matchday 4.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

There’s also a fixture ticker put together by Louis – and don’t forget to sign up to our mini-league to win prizes!

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2023/24

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

The Wildcard is exactly the same as its FPL namesake, where unlimited squad surgery can occur at no cost. Whereas Limitless is a one-week chip like Free Hit but, this time, without any budget restrictions.

These team selections were originally featured on our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, where there is lots of UCL Fantasy content every Matchday, from budget picks to differentials.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4: BEST WILDCARD TEAM

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4

GOALKEEPERS

  • Janis Blaswich (€4.5m) – There aren’t a lot of goalkeepers keeping clean sheets during the group stage. This suggests that investing as little money as possible on the backline is a good move. Leipzig face Crvena Zvezda, providing a great shut-out opportunity for them.
  • Yann Sommer (€4.5m) – This Inter side has managed a huge eight clean sheets in all competitions so far. Sommer is the cheapest and most reliable way into their strong defence.

DEFENDERS

  • Hamari Traore (€4.5m) – Real Sociedad are hugely under the radar. Defensively, they’ve collected two clean sheets from three UCL matches. Full-back Traore comes in at a great price and is on 22 ball recoveries.
  • Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) – Barcelona are another side on two clean sheets. Finding players with an attacking threat could be crucial and Cancelo offers exactly that, already racking up four attacking returns.
  • David Raum (€4.5m) – Leipzig rely heavily on their attacking full-backs and Raum is one of them. By taking corners, he has an extra route to points. He’s also banked seven goal contributions this season, including two goals in the last three matches.
  • Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) – Inter play with a back-three system, giving Dumfries the licence to advance. The Dutchman has racked up more attacking returns (nine) than any other defender in Europe this season for club and country. He has also started all three of his side’s UCL matches.
  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5m) – Napoli maintained one of the continent’s best defences for this season. They face Union Berlin and their 12 successive defeats in all competitions. Add that to the fact he’s registered six goal contributions, it makes the Italian a superb option.

MIDFIELDERS

  • Xavi Simons (€5.5m) – Leipzig have netted three times in two of their UCL games. One of the best ways into this attack is surely Simons. Although going through a recent slump in output, he’s collected four attacking returns in his last three outings.
  • Jude Bellingham (€7.8m) – One of the game’s most consistent players so far. Not only has he returned in all three games but two brought double-digit hauls. He plays for a Real Madrid side about to come up against two of the worst defences in their next three matches. Having said that, if we get bad news on his recent injury, Calvin Stengs (€6.2m) of Feyenoord could be an ideal replacement.
  • Marcus Thuram (€6.5m) – Although suffering from recent rotation, Thuram is playing out of position for a strong Inter side with a great-looking group. The Frenchman has already banked 11 attacking returns since the start of the season for club and country.
  • Leroy Sane (€9.1m) – Bayern are one of the few teams in Europe who consistently maintain more than three goals per game in all competitions. Because of that, buying into their frontline is essential. Sane is one of the most in-form midfielders around after claiming 14 attacking returns this season.
  • Brais Mendez (€6.8m) – Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have impressed, remaining unbeaten in their first three UCL matches. Talisman Mendez has bagged three goals, one assist and two ‘Player of the Match’ awards. He also takes his side’s corners.

FORWARDS

  • Harry Kane (€10.0m) – Investing in the focal point and penalty taker of Bayern feels like a no-brainer. Not only has Kane notched up an incredible 25 goals and assists since the start of 2023/24 but he’s also a very good captaincy option.
  • Erling Haaland (€11.5m) – Manchester City have netted three goals in each Champions League match. This is a great indicator that investing in their attack is also crucial. Haaland may have gone through a recent dry patch but he’s back to his best after scoring seven goals and creating one assist in his last five matches for club and country. He’s also a very good captaincy option for the days when Kane doesn’t play. If his weekend knock rules him out, team-mate Julian Alvarez (€7.3m) would be a very good replacement.
  • Santiago Gimenez (€7.5m) – Feyenoord have been a surprise package. The Dutch Champions have netted at least twice in all three games. And the focal point of their attack is Gimenez, whose return from injury in Matchday 3 was marked with two goals, ‘Player of the Match’ and 12 points. He’s also bagged a whopping 13 attacking returns in just seven matches.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4: BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4

GOALKEEPERS

  • Ederson (€6.0m) – Manchester City play at home in UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 against Young Boys, so it’s a great chance to keep a clean sheet. The English side are considerably stronger at home, adding to the appeal.
  • Alex Meret (€4.9m) – Napoli have started to welcome back some key defenders from injury. Therefore they’ve kept two clean sheets in their last three matches in all competitions.

DEFENDERS

  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5m) – Doubling up on the Napoli defence could be hugely beneficial this week.
  • David Raum (€4.5m) – This may be a limitless chip but it would still be unwise to leave out Raum. Not only do Leipzig look ready for a clean sheet, he scored in the reverse fixture versus Crvena Zvezda.
  • Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) – The Portuguese full-back plays for a side that kept 26 league clean sheets last season and already has two from three UCL outings this time.
  • Kieran Trippier (€6.0m) – Newcastle have one of the Premier League’s best defences and Dortmund failed to score in two of their first three UCL games. Trippier’s 11 FPL returns from 11 games include six assists.
  • Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) – He got forward to register two key passes and two crosses in the reverse fixture. Attacking returns always look possible even when the clean sheet goes up in smoke.

MIDFIELDERS

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€9.5m) – Napoli aren’t just playing an out-of-form Union Berlin but a team that has conceded two or more goals in eight of the 12 defeats. To target this poor backline, go with the Georgian. Four goals and two assists have arrived during his last six for club and country.
  • Phil Foden (€8.0m) – Man City regularly averages three goals or more per game. After failing to start in Saturday’s league win, there is a good chance Foden will do this time. He managed 10 points in Matchday 2.
  • Jude Bellingham (€7.8m) – The Spanish side comes up against Braga, a team who have conceded two goals in all of their matches so far. On this chip, strong injury alternatives include Kingsley Coman (€8.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (€9.5m).
  • Bukayo Saka (€9.6m) – The last time Arsenal played at home in Europe they dismantled a strong PSV side. Strong at home, this is where most of Saka’s returns tend to take place.
  • Leroy Sane (€9.1m) – He’s already racked up 10 shots and six chances created in just three Champions League outings so far.

FORWARDS

  • Harry Kane (€10.0m) – Although seemingly tough on paper, opponents Galatasaray have conceded at least two goals in all three UCL games.
  • Erling Haaland (€11.5m) – The Norwegian has 11 goals and two assists from 11 Premier League matches.
  • Kylian Mbappe (€11.5m) – PSG have not failed to score three goals in any of their last five matches. They also put a trio past midweek opponents Milan. Since the start of 2023/24, Mbappe has collected a huge 18 goals and assists for club and country.

READ MORE UCL FANTASY CONTENT ON OUR SISTER SITE HERE

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is it time to bail on Spurs players?

    Romero, Van Der Ven, Udogie & Maddison possibly missing this week then a stiff turn of fixs, Son is on fire but can he do it by himself?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'll be doing Maddison to Saka (was always the plan).

      Son to Bruno is tempting, but not for a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Would you do Son to Salah for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          possibly if Maddison confirmed out. Spurs could be back in there old creativity vaccuum.

          Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      If Maddison is injured then perhaps, but it sounds like he might be fine. He did look a bit surprised when taken off last night like he felt able to continue. Would find it very hard to sell before Villa, but VDV in particular being out will be a big loss given his great reading of the game and incredible recovery pace

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Also Son neatly scored last night from nothing when Spurs were down to 9 and it was 2-1 only for an excellent Sanchez save

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          *nearly

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah Son nearly scored twice.

          Open Controls
      2. boc610
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        you mean he's just as injured as he was when he's been deemed fit to play by ange. has to be a reason he didnt train.

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Was that actually confirmed? Thought it was just Twitter rumours

          Open Controls
  2. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    What are people doing with Alvarez? I was tempted to sell for Nketia but that could be a disaster if Jesus is ressurected after the IB

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Keeping, City will batter Chelsea.

      Last night was more about Spurs playing suicide football rather than Chelsea being good.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I agree with you regarding Chelsea. Spurs the better team with 9 men for a lot of the game. Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      don't have him, but if I did I would be tempted to get Nunez.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't think I can put myself through owning Nunez. Now Diaz is back, another couple of inevitable 2 yard misses and he's back on that bench. Cheers I'll have to think about that one

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Keeping

      Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sold him for Nketiah for the Burnley fixture.

      If that's all I get then so be it...

      Open Controls
    5. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Stop nailing your hopes on Jesus making a second coming this calendar year. He will be out for more than 40 days and 40 nights

      Open Controls
  3. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Was hoping to roll 2ft into GW13 but with such a depleted defense Romero > Mitchell, done. I'm sure there will be more issues to deal with after the Euro games. Hey-ho.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      would be a lovely time to have a WC intact.

      Open Controls
      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yes, but still wouldn't be confident of picking a decent squad. Would have 15 unflagged for a while I suppose. 🙂

        Open Controls
  4. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Last night's score line masked how braindead Sterling and Jackson were at trying to stay onside, never seen anything like it.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think once Nkunku starts, Chelsea's attack will start firing. He probably will play 10 with Jackson up top.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        You say this but he's not seen gametime for months. Probably won't be flying out of the gates from the get-go.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          "Once he starts" meaning is match fit.

          Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Sterling's diving last night was shameful, really needs to be retroactively punished

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      This was my main takeaway.
      Can the runner start from 10 yards within their own half (Spurs high line even went into Chelsea's half to make this even easier)? Only Cucurella?! seemed able to grasp this most basic of concepts.
      Can the passer loft a ball into a 30x30 yard area from 10 yards away? wtf, how was this technically beyond almost every Chelsea player.

      They managed to do this, what, like 3 times? In 45 mins. Genuinely concerning/confusing.
      Less crossbar challenge, and more actual basic drills I should say Poch.

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They were shocking. Expect it off Jackson but Sterling’s been playing long enough to time simple runs like that. Could have done a Doku if he could be arsed.

      Open Controls
  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Just noticed a guy in my ML had all of Sarr, Sterling, Gusto, Romero and Udogie playing last night. Must have been very up and down if he was watching it

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      mainly down I'd imagine.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        9pts from Sarr and Sterling, 0 from Gusto and -8 combined from Udogie and Romero

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Don’t be such a negative Nancy. That’s still a net gain of 1 point from those five players

          Open Controls
  6. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Always nice to see players like Romero punished. He's like the classic park footballer trying to hurt people because he thinks he's hard.

    The reality is all he does is let his team mates down and everyone hates him.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      The game was heated from the word go. Lots of play acting, diving, time wasting, bad challenges and lots of very poor officiating. Recipe for disaster.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Romero is always at it though. Should have gone for the kick out, and then the tackle on Enzo was just spiteful (and absolutely moronic).

        He and Udogie should be fined by the club, there's no excuse.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sterling should have seen a red card as well. As mentioned by quite a few, his diving and getting away with clear bookable offences just showed how utterly poor the ref and VAR was.

          Instead of calming the game down, the officials made the game end in chaos.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            maybe, but trying to snap someone's leg is a level up on diving.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheating should be punished. There should not be any excuse irrespective.

              Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Doubt Romero is hated by Spurs' fans, probably has a cult following.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        by thugs

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Every team has one. “He’s a C-word but he’s our C-word”

        Open Controls
  7. Viper
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best 4.6m defender?

    I'm thinking Lascellas, Maguire, Guehi.

    Anyone obvious I'm missing? (I have Tsimikas)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mengi worth a shout.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Guehi is the only one that probably doesn't lead to a medium to long term headache.

      Maguire probably has the highest ceiling.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Mitchell over Guehi I think

      NFO defenders can also be handy

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        NFO def actually a good shout with their fixtures.

        Open Controls
    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Guehi or Mitchell. I now have both. AWB, for the next 2 fixtures, possibly, if you're considering Maguire. Possibly a NFO def, Aina?

      Open Controls
    5. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      AWB

      Open Controls
    6. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Livramento too covering burn

      Open Controls
  8. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Burn to?

    A) Mitchell
    B) Gabriel
    C) Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A is nailed
      B and C are no regular starters (apparently 🙂 )

      Open Controls
  9. boc610
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    the hatred between spurs and chelsea has always been there but it seems like its really snowballed in the last few years... i remember hazard scoring in the 2-2 draw that ended spurs chelseas chances in 2015/16 an they celebrated like they won the league. chelsea had been really average all season but lifted themseleves for that game.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hazard scored the league-winning goal 2 years on the bounce for 2 different teams

      Open Controls
  10. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    2 ft ans really don't know what to do.
    Any ideas guys ? 0.8 itb

    Pickford
    Tsimikas Cash Gabriel
    Salah Son Maddison Mbeumo Martinelli
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Branthwaite Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need to wait until end of week to see if any injury concerns still. Maybe Maddison to Bowen but it's not an urgent move and Maddison been very good.
      Plenty doing Alvarez to Nketia for the Burnley game too but might only get one game out of him before Jesus is back.

      Open Controls
  11. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Cash
    B) Lascelles
    C) Porro
    D) Gabriel

    Obviously if cash is injured then decision made for me.

    Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wonder when the next DGW will be announced? Think that is when I will us my FH.

    Open Controls
  13. mwa1t
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Team in shambles with 22 points and Cash, Maddison, Haaland, Burn flagged. Tsimikas also looks a rotation risk and Porro is undesirable given Spurs injuries/suspensions in defence.

    WC now or wait a week until after the international break?

    Open Controls
    1. veedub1989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait. Haaland seems OK.

      Swap Burn>Lascalles. Keep the rest and wait for now.

      Open Controls
  14. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Son and anderson to bowen and eze/mitoma for -4?

    Open Controls
  15. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Burn to dunk or coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Both teams are struggling to keep CS

      If I have to pick, then I would go for Coufal.

      Open Controls
  16. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A) Andersen (EVE)
    B) Tsimikas (BRE)

    Open Controls
  17. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Burn to Gabriel or Guehi?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.