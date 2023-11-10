309
  1. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which is best move? 1FT

    a. Tsimikas & Foster to Lascelles & Ferguson (-4) hit
    b. Tsimikas to Guehi
    c. Foster to Nketiah

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      None of those?

      If Eddie is starting, sure

    3. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      I’d bank your ft tbh none of those moves are good

      1. Tripleh123
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        How about Tsimikas to Gabriel? i am worried about Tsimikas minutes , seems like a guaranteed 1 pointer from him.

  2. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which one is the better option?

    A) Anderson
    B) Guehi

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Certainly A

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      A (but he cost a lot more)

  3. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any original thoughts?

    2 FT
    Maddison out..
    A) Saka in and Roll 1 (0 itb)
    B) Bowen in and Roll 1 (1.1 itb)
    C) Julian out for Shitkins and Diaby
    D) Julian out for Skitkins and City Mid
    E) Julian out for Skitkins and Eze
    F) Archer out for Shitkins and fodder

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      G) Maddison out, Martinelli in

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        He’s booboo

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Bookmarked

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            He’s only been ownable with Jesus teeing him up and/or Saka out of the team

  4. Nas
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Martinelli or mbuemo?
    Especially since I have no bench and no money in the bank.

    Marti/ fixtures
    Mbuemo/ form, nailed, cheap (can upgrade bench)

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mbumeo

      Better player

    2. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Mbuemo

    3. Salan
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mbeumo wins by a mile.

    4. Gommy
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mbuemo. On pens too.

    5. Nas
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks. Mbuemo it is

  5. pollz
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Got maddison, and 2,2 in the bank. Suggestions for a midfiled replacement.
    Current midfield is Salah, mbeumo, bowen, Diaby and ofc maddison.
    I’ve allready used two transfers to replace Stones and romero :/
    Is saka most likely to Play?

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can your bench cover if it's going to be for a hit? But I'd think Saka is a good bet if you're going to make the move

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Got son

  6. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Any opinions on the below options appreciated

    A: Kabore > Lascelles
    B: Porro > Saliba
    C: Tsimikas > Gabriel
    D: Something else

    Areola Turner
    Cash Porro Tsimikas Branthwaite Kabore
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    2FT 0.2

  7. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Andersen or White fellas?

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      White

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Even though I have Raya?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha….well I don’t follow your team that closely mate……

          Yeah, sod it. Double Arsenal defence

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            just now

            haha
            tough choice :/

            thanks though

  8. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    How to get more pts this GW ?
    A- Trippier & Adingra
    B- Lascelles & Alvarez

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thxx

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Always trippier

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      This GW? A.

      Long term…the other option

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        If u rethink I feel A also for long term

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Always like ur opinions

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          I just did odogie/Alvarez > Mitchell/Ferguson fwiw. Wanted something different and was a bit bored with my team. GL in whatever you go for 🙂

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Like the ferguson pick

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Yeah, can always get Alvarez back if it fails. Felt like a good punt this week. Original plan was Nketiah, but with him likely to be out I had to change plans.

          2. OptimusBlack
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers Dude I have Adingra With 3-5-2
            So no chance to Ferguson but very good punt this GW

  9. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best moves??

    A- Maddy + Burn >>> Martinelli + Gabriel

    Or

    B- Maddy + Burn + Szobo >>> Gordon + Tripp + Diaby/Mbuemo -4

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      B but can you do Diaby instead of Gordon?

  10. Joelinton Travel Tavern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    A) marty
    B) saka

    1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Or c) wait for news (and lose the 0.1 on Mart)

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B and C

      1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah lol. I think I'll wait, saka defo the prefo and wasn't showing any signs of injury in that vid, we know he always starts when he's evem halfway fit and no ode to nick his pens!

  11. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to bench:
    a) Cash
    b) Guehi
    c) Alvarez

    2FT, 0.2m ITB
    i) Darwin/Alvarez -> Fergusson
    ii) Lamptey -> Baldock
    iii) Turner -> 3.9 GK
    iv) Other

    Areola
    TAA - Trips - Cash
    Salah (C) - Son - Saka - Bowen
    Watkins - Darwin - Alvarez

    Turner - Guehi - Lamptey - Chukwamenka

    Thanks!

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      IV — Get Haaland

      1. klopptimusprime
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        been flying since wildcard without him, happy to wait a couple weeks and not rip up team

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Your funeral

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would bench B

  12. Hochoki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    whom to pick??
    a) bowen
    b) martinelli

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  13. Sonder
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    RMT
    2 FT, 0 ITB
    Turner, Areola
    Gabriel, Cash, Guehi, Taylor, Tsimikas
    Saka, Salah, Son, Bowen, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

    Not sure what transfers to make this week. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Geez, none..

      Maybe sort Gabriel

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Gabriel??

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          The defender who barely plays?

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mmm? Given Turner has lost his place perhaps transfer to Strakosha to raise .1 m and hold on a free

  14. cutch
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    At what time prices change?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      30 mintues

  15. gart888
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good to go? 1 FT, 0.6 ITB

    Areola
    Cash Mitchell Gabriel
    Salah(C) Son Saka Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Tsimikas Archer Taylor

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Save

  16. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Current team, can't decide what to do. 1 FT atm.

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Porro
    Son Bowen Saka Salah Gordon
    Haaland Archer

    Turner Tsimikas Foster Kabore

    a. Tsimikas to Gabriel/Guehi> bench Archer
    b. Foster to Nketiah> bench Archer
    c. Save & Roll FT

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      c

  17. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who first on Bench ?
    A- Archer BHA (A)
    B- Lascelles BOU (A)

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Archer

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26233245

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheérs Dude

  18. lewis274
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    best maddison and tsimikas/udogie replacements?

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Martinelli, Lascelles

      1. lewis274
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        what about gabriel if i have schar?

        1. WALOR
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          can you afford Saliba?

    2. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve taken a punt on Dalot and Martinelli

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on the rest of your team and how much you can spend on each player

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Salah and Trippier (without more information on your team)

  19. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench which one?

    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Ferguson

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mmaaaybbee Alvarez

