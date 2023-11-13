95
  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    The scout must improve with their predicted line ups. It's simply not good enough at the moment. Getting the Tsimikas call wrong has huge ramifications for people's gameweeks and seasons. Even if Gomez wasn't injured, he had started 4 of the last 5 and was due a breather. Moreover all 3 Liverpool Echo journalists had Tsimikas starting.

    Bleh
      6 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Makes the game more fun though. Gets people thinking instead of blind copying.

      Walter White (WW)
        2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        This!!! I would like it if the scouts do this more often.

        Well done to them! We need them to send more casuals to hell as the season progresses.

    ToffeePot
      3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Presumably you started him then?

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      FPL VIRGIN (9 days ago):

      "I was reading the predicted line ups here https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news/ and a thought occurred to me and I got a shudder.

      Can you imagine how hard it is juggling so many balls in the air (interpreting press conference quotes, manager trustworthiness, opinions of regional journalists, last week's starting 11, historical starting 11s in certain games, leaks, embargoed quotes, tactical quirks of the manager...to name but a few) for TWENTY teams every week.

      I don't think I could do it. I'd have notepads sprawled everywhere and a system that would very quickly break down. Hats off to Neale. It's almost a superhuman effort."

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/03/why-the-lack-of-a-template-makes-for-a-great-fpl-season/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26217685

      Scalper
        7 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yes he’s playing the game of “hey look at me!” on the internet because he doesn’t receive attention in real life.

        Andy_Social
          11 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          I don't know about his 'life', but I'm thoroughly bored with his obsession that comes out in every post. Yes, we know you want to write for FFS. And we can all totally understand why you're not asked.

          Hazz
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            They have ready written some articles:

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/fplvirgin#/

            Click 'Articles'.

            Andy_Social
              11 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Yeah, nah. I'm not going to invest my time in him (them) like you are.

              Hazz
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                I just being fair. We all know how they play this character - but just correcting your assumption that the site would never let them write an article.

                Andy_Social
                  11 Years
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  I do recall him have a few articles published, but my point is that's gone to his head, and now he feels entitled to be a regular submitter and be accepted into the FFS writer's guild. The constant self-lobbying is tedious now. If, as you suggest, it's a persona, then he can snap out of it if he wants to.

        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Sometimes they can write some decent comments & I respect that but clearly also playing a character. Too comical to be real.

        NorCal Villan
          1 Year
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          The “notice me!” is strong in this one, no question

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      How's your season going?

    Casual Player
      2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Lol I’ll bite.

      Jump the wave on Twitter had 15/30 Liverpool predictors go with Tsimikas. Not sure how you’re expecting perfection for what was a legitimate guessing game

      Also can I suggest you diversify your spoon feeding?

      I like the predicted lineups but if I have a dilemma like that would always try a few different sources.

    NorCal Villan
      1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Or you could just think for yourself

  The-Red-1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Play Gabriel Vs Brentford or Lascelles Vs Chelsea?

    Bleh
      6 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Gab.

    Totalfootball
      6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Probably Gabriel but 50/50

    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      It is very close so I would opt for home fixture.

    Walter White (WW)
      2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thinking Lascelles but I have Trippier already.

  Totalfootball
    6 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Saka to -

    A) Eze
    B) Bowen

    Scalper
      7 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Why getting rid of Saka?

    Taegugk Warrior
      5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      saka..?

    Walter White (WW)
      2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      B

  Totalfootball
    6 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    2 Ft 0itb and no idea what to do here .

    Areola
    Porro Cash Pinnock
    Mbeumo Salah Saka Son
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    Strakosha Lascelles Taylor 4.3

    I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Son to Bowen and maybe upgrade def

  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    10 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Cash dropping tonite?
    1.y
    2 n

    Baldock goin up tonite
    A y
    B n

    NATSTER
      13 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      2B imo

  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    10 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    ANyone else played lascelles and kept tsimikas in bench?

    Bleh
      6 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I played both!

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        I played trip, cash, lascelles, b we ched tsimi given last gw minutedls.

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Wpuld u hav played tzimi over lascelles if ure playing trip and cash? Heck mew ag wol man

        Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          10 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          New

        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          It was a pretty popular play.

          8 in my league (of 16) had Tsimikas. 4 of them benched him; 3 of them sold him and 1 (lowest ranked of all of them) started him.

    Andy_Social
      11 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Oh yes, and it's worse than that. My plan was to use my 1FT to bring in Adingra, but Tsimi's midweek disaster caused me to lose faith in starting him, so sold Udogie for Lascky instead. So that one decision actually lost me nearer 20 points 🙁

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Phek

    Yank Revolution
      12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Here.

    NZREDS
      10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Benched Tsmikas last minute, fuming!

      Rollercoaster
        10 Years
        6 mins ago

        You're not the only one. I had Gverdiol instead!

        NZREDS
          10 Years
          just now

          All part of life’s rich tapestry! I tell myself its just a game but probably won’t get a wink of sleep tonight 😀

  Joyce1998
    7 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bottomed

    A- Gabriel, Gordon, Darwin

    Or

    B- Tsimkas, Palmer, Watkins

  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    10 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Worthu to take forceful hit -4 for zalah Head of price rize? Playing mci or wait for 2gw for ft?

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      If you’ve gone this far not owning….

      Non owner myself, he’s killing me.

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Nutz same here. Dropped cash punk arze for baldock to enable in 2gw ft salah. Gave up

    Walter White (WW)
      2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I wouldn’t advise anyone to go without Salah so yes.

  mixology
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Would you do Ben White to Saliba to bank the extra .4m?

    Tried to be a bit differential there after the frustrating Gabriel ownership. Feels like a case of “if I can’t beat him, join him.” Saliba just seems so consistent, and more cost effective

    I Member
      8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Would just keep White if he's fit unless there's something you need the extra cash for.

  nanxun
    2 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Can't believe folks are making early transfers going into the IB.

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Can’t argue with that

    NATSTER
      13 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      The dark force (for knee-jerk) is too strong.

    Ryan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      12 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah, no point trading one good player our for another. Better to see if someone comes back injured first.

  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    Has Moderation Rights
    8 Years
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Price changes 13 November

    Risers: Salah (13.0), Bowen (7.7), Saliba (5.4), Mykolenko (4.4)

    Fallers: Maddison (7.9), J.Alvarez (7.1), Solomon (5.1)

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy, 3-1
      Gusto hangs on another day at least.

    Andy_Social
      11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Oh, 1-1
      Cheers, Rainy. Now the knee-jerkers have done their thing, all goes dark for two weeks.

      KingZamalek
        9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Palmer will rise, at least once.

        FPLEL
          9 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I'd bet on Solanke and Tsimikas doing the same.

          NotReadyForPrimeTime
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Seems likely.

    GreennRed
      12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! (And 3-0 for players in current team, so a reason to mean it today.)

    _Freddo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      just now

      Why are people selling Alvarez?

      Is there a better value player in the game?

      Considered it but can’t see the sense in the move so finding it hard to do it.

  Letsgo!
    6 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pickford
    Baldock cash saliba
    Hee chan son salah saka
    Dcl haaland watkins

    Subs turner pinnock burn anderson

    Will u wc this team?
    Or just do -4 to do son and anderson to bowen and eze?

  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone w/ the disaster decision of leavin on the table 3q pts by capt son over hauland and benching tsimi? (Played trip lascel cash)

    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      31 pts lefy on table bt trying to force it

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Left on table by*

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Sold Tsimikas for Gabriel on Friday, didn't think he looked so nailed on. Read an Echo article about him. Would do same again100 times out of 100. Hindsight has no value if I don't learn from it and I usually don't!

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Good pt

    3. ToffeePot
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I did exactly the same
      Also dont have salah
      Rough week

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yep

  14. Skid Vicious
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thx mighty Rainy
    It's a decent 3-1after a rather last minute, dangerous, even greedy -4.
    Oh well, thing is I really wanted Lord Palmer, and rid of Gusto and Douglas

    1. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ooops xD

  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    What are you using for price changes?
    https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/ stopped working for me

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Me too, until I disabled adblocker for that site

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    I wait as long as I can , but Diaby to Mbuemo will probably be my move , good move? Thanks

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Think Diaby has a better fixture than Mbeumo this GW.

      1. Salan
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Not quite, I would say it's even. Home game matters a bit.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Arsenal have the best defence in the league while Spurs is injury hit & their manager is obsessed with playing high, that suits Watkins & Diaby.

  17. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW12 (949 teams)

    Safety score = 61
    Top score = Chris Spencer with 105

    70 teams to be removed, 879 teams through to GW13.
    Will open entry later today for qualifying entries.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS
    https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m trying to work out how I’m still in with a drastically shoddy season.

  18. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which move would you prefer?

    A) Mbeumo to Bowen or Mitoma
    B) Diaby to Bowen or Mitoma
    C) Son to Saka or Bowen
    D) Archer to Edouard

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      D if you are ok with spreading the funds around B after that

  19. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Any suggestions what to do with 2 fts here? 0.1m itb

    areola
    cash gabriel guehi
    salah son saka bowen palmer
    haaland watkins

    strakosha tsimikas archer taylor

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I would consider downgrading Cash and upgrading Strakosha to a playable GKer

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  20. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Can anyone beat 130 points benched?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Close. 115.

    2. Salan
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My ML rivalry got 129 points benched. Still can't beat you.

  21. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Did Son to Salah C for a -4 this week, so glad I did.

    Thinking Martinelli to Eze next to free up funds & an Arsenal spot, think it’s worth it?

    Prefer doubling up on the Arsenal defence more than the attack now although with Jesus returning after the break, I’m not sure it’s the right time to bail on Martinelli.

  22. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Morning all.
    Which path to Salah would you choose?

    1. Son+Tripps to Salah+Laacelles for free.
    2. Saka+Alvarez to Salah+Archer for free.
    3.Saka+Alvarez+Tripps to Salah+Ferguson+4.5 def for a hit.

    Thanks all.

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

  23. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Repost. Best cash replacement here under 5m?

    Areola turner
    Cash Gabriel guehi tsimikas Taylor

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm beginning to doubt any keeper from any claret and blue team should be a starter in our FPL teams.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait a minute, you had Strakosha & Areola as keepers in your previous post up the page. Don't tell me you've just bought Turner who has lost his starting position.

