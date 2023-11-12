575
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Tripper & Gordon >
    Andersen or Mitchell & Bowen
    B- Gordon & Watkins >
    Bowen & Solankè
    C- Neither

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      A. Andersen and Bowen. Unless you can make good use of the money saved on Mitchell.

      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This

    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A.

  2. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who is the best 7.0 and under midfielder or forward atm?

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Anything else we can service you with, your highness? As you asked so politely

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mbuemo?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Mbeumo or Palmer maybe. Chelsea fixtures turning soon. Prefer Mbeumo though.

  3. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Areola
    Trippier Zinchenko Tsimikas
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Gordon
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Cash Kabore Mubama

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Save for now. Who knows what happens in next two weeks.
      Maybe Cash to Palace defender for a few games if you want to do something but it's not essential.

    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Easy save.

  4. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Im thinking of getting Watkins in....are owners keeping long term despite some tougher fixtures or selling? If so, for who?

  5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts..

    Son+Diaby-> Saka+Mbuemo for free

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yay or nay?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Why so early? Best to wait if you can. Especially with Saka coming in....who knows what will happen to him the next two weeks!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hmm not sure. See more goals in the Spurs vs. Villa game than Brentford vs. Arsenal (on paper).

      The week after, sure.

  6. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi guys. How does this look for -8? Looking to try and gey Haaland back.

    TAA, Cash, Son, Hojlund> Tsimi, Mitchell, Eze and Haaland? Have exact funds. Probably have to do it tonight due to price changes.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      If that's your best route back to him then yea

    2. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sorry, it will give me the following.
      Areola (Turner)
      Gabriel, Mitchell, Trips (Taylor, Tsimi)
      Saka Salah Bowen Eze (4.3)
      Watkins Alvarez Haaland

    3. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      It looks pretty ropey to me, but agree with the principle that you need to get Haaland back. So I guess just take the pain – decent week for a bad week, if you know what I mean, no standout fixtures

    4. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Personally I think a -8 with an IB and lots of time between now and the next GW is extremely risky. The landscape will have changed by then and it may be another player in your squad gets injured and needs to be sold meaning the moves you have exact cash for now become irrelevant. I'd sit tight and reassess in a couple of weeks.

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This is sound thinking, yeah

    5. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeh you're right, thanks. Think it's a kneejerk. Will reassess in a couple of weeks. Thanks everyone!

  7. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Need to find space for Salah:

    Pope Turner
    Tsimikas Cash Saliba Porro Botman
    Son Saka Diaz Mbeumo HeeChan
    Haaland Alvarez Darwin

    A) Son/Diaz/Alvarez -> Salah/Palmer/Archer -4 (0.2 ITB)

    B) Son/Diaz/Pope -> Salah/Palmer/Johnstone -4 (1.4 ITB)

    C) Other?

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B.
      You rate more Saka than Son?

  8. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Save FT or any other Thoughts ?
    Johnstone ( Starko)
    Trippier Gabriel Cash
    ( Lascelles Taylor)
    Salah Son Saka Adingra
    ( Gordon)
    Haaland Watkins Archer

  9. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Maddison > ?

    A) Saka
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Palmer
    D) Doku
    E) Other

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Saka for me closely followed by Mbeumo, getting him in for GW14 feels pretty important. I like Palmer a lot too but reckon he can wait a while longer given the fixtures. I'd certainly be looking to get him in GW17 though for that run. Not keep on Doku personally, I think he's an exceptional player but can't trust his minutes.

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Cash replaced in the Poland squad due to shoulder issue

    https://twitter.com/wlodar85/status/1723833766366351725?t=BdJ6Kk4HQM4qrMPWtcrh1g&s=19

    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      One of those injuries that seems to crop up around IB and last exactly two weeks?

  11. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you hold Wilson or move to Darwin,

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd move.

  12. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone asking about transfers today, my opinion is it's a bad move no matter what it is, due to how early it is.

  13. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Early thoughts here?

    A. Cash > Gabriel
    B. Cash > Mitchell
    C. Turner > Johnstone
    D. Mitoma > Bowen
    E. Alvarez > Darwin

    Areola
    Cash, Udogie, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Mbeumo, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mitoma, Lascelles, Gusto)
    1 FT, 1.5 ITB

