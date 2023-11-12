There were five Gameweek 12 matches taking place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.
The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.
The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.
GAMEWEEK 12: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 12: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Chelsea
|17
|Liverpool
|17
|Brentford
|16
|West Ham
|16
|Man City
|15
|Aston Villa
|12
|Brighton
|11
|Nott’m Forest
|10
|Fulham
|9
|Sheff Utd
|9
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Aston Villa
|3.08
|Chelsea
|2.96
|Man City
|2.90
|Nott’m Forest
|1.68
|Brentford
|1.57
|Brighton
|1.54
|West Ham
|1.54
|Liverpool
|1.44
|Sheff Utd
|1.32
|Fulham
|0.90
Which is better ?
A- Tripper & Gordon >
Andersen or Mitchell & Bowen
B- Gordon & Watkins >
Bowen & Solankè
C- Neither