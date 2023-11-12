There were five Gameweek 12 matches taking place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.

The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 12: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 12: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Chelsea 17 Liverpool 17 Brentford 16 West Ham 16 Man City 15 Aston Villa 12 Brighton 11 Nott’m Forest 10 Fulham 9 Sheff Utd 9

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Aston Villa 3.08 Chelsea 2.96 Man City 2.90 Nott’m Forest 1.68 Brentford 1.57 Brighton 1.54 West Ham 1.54 Liverpool 1.44 Sheff Utd 1.32 Fulham 0.90

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

