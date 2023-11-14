102
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    We DIDN’T burn it said Tubs Tattsyrup!

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      R u OK?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        R u local?

  2. Christmas Defenders
    mwa1t
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Reposting due to new article:

    Who are the most desirable defenders going into the Christmas period?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'm happy with Trippier & Porro, less so with Trent & Digne. Deciding between Tsimikas (still concerned about mins but want those set pieces v SHU if I sell Trent), Reece James, or maybe Estupinan when fit

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Messi-n' you a Merry Christ-Mats Hummels and a Ribery New Year

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle come to mind.

    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      (Ben) White Christmas
      Cash-ing through the snow
      Hark! The Herald Angel Mings

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Come they told me Porro-m pa pum pummmm!
        Good king Stanislas last looked out!
        Shelvey, haaaving, a wonderful Christmas time!

    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      James is the only one that particularly stands out to me, although naturally I'm very wary of him as a pick. That being said it'd likely be Digne going out who has returned 2, 2, 2, 1 and 2pts for me so even a James 0pt and injured special wouldn't exactly feel like I made a massive mistake. Rest of my defence is currently Andersen, Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kabore. May end up moving Gabriel or Andersen instead for him though depending on when I'd make the move (especially if he rises at any stage in the next few weeks)

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        James is always exciting but even if he somehow manages to not get injured I can't see him starting all the games in that hectic period.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't mind that much, I've been playing with a rotating back 4 since GW1 and it's mostly worked out. If I move on Kabore at some stage soon then it'll be easier

    6. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sleigh-ton Baines?

    7. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Trippier and Saliba. Nailed on in good defences.

    8. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Wreath James

    9. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Mistletoe Ozil

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Christmas time, Mesut Ozil and Clyne.

    10. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Santa and Rudolph (Smile)

    11. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Any puns that aren't current FPL defenders are disqualified 😛

    12. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Burn

  3. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Worth a hit?

    Gibbs-White, Cash -> Palmer, James

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I think you should take a hit.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      No

    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Not in my opinion, James is injure prone to hell and had only just comeback .

    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      No.

  4. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard?
    *on people I have currently

    Areola Turner
    Saliba* Trippier* Zouma Maguire Baldock*
    Palmer Eze Salah* Saka* Bowen*
    Nunez Haaland Archer*

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Id get Mbuemo in for sure

      no need to spend extra on turner, dont like zouma id spend some more time on tweaking that defence

      Also have a plan for Son if u dont want him now u likely will soon

  5. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    RP from old article

    would you sacrifice Watkins to get Mbuemo ?

    thinking about doing Watkins and cash to Mbuemo and trips over 2 weeks for free

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes. Watkins is a known troll. Fixtures about to go South in a big way too.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers Sir Knight, I have been thinking along the same lines

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I've considered it. But currently think the answer is no.

      In a season where the available striker options are poor, Watkins is generally good for 90 mins, in a very attacking side and arguably thrives against bigger teams with space in behind. He ticks along nicely when he doesn't haul aswell.

      Plus, those two transfers don't work as Mbuemo is a midfielder so would have to be another transfer involved there.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        it would be 3 transfers over 2 weeks and a change of formation

        I have Nunez as my third striker but I cant get both trips and mbuemo if I sell nunez plus I feel like after 13 he has a better next few fixtures and I think hes first choice now and his link up with salah is becoming lethal, also could get watkins back in after this poor run of fixtures.

        Do you actually feel Watkins is now fixture proof ?

        Traditionally hes been a patchy striker and normally goes through hot and cold spells, and seems to have slowed down a bit now and the tougher games makes me think its a good time to sell and maybe bring back around 18 or 20 when he has a good run again.

        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          yep he is definitely patchy, but that also means its hard to predict his hauls.

          Who are your midfielders? It might be that a downgrade of one of those could be a better route

          Without knowing its hard to recommend another way so based on knowing you have Nunez and Watkins the question is essentially who to downgrade to upgrade a midfielder to Mbuemo. Personally, whilst Nunez is absolutely showing signs of being first choice, he is still more of a rotation risk especially going into a busy period then Watkins is.

          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I also don't think Trippier is a huge priority currently, but appreciate that's probably just a personal opinion

            1. ZimZalabim
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              maybe you are right on that, will have to think about this some more, Cheers

          2. ZimZalabim
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            midfield is Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, fodder

            So would do watkins to archer or cheaper depending on if if i need the extra 0.1-0.3. Upgrade mid fodder to Mbuemo and then cash to Trippier.

            Selling Nunez means Id be short to get both so would likely have to find an alternate to trips.

            I suppose Saka is the only one from that midfield i could sell and still keep watkins but not too keen on that option.

            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I agree, i'd keep the midfield and upgrade the fodder (same midfield I'll have GW14) so going down to 2 strikers makes sense to me.

              As I say, Trippier isn't a must for me so probably why I'm open to keeping Watkins over Nunez. Do you have to make the transfer this week? If not, wait until next week and do it all in one go, whichever way you go, as will have more info then.

              1. ZimZalabim
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                have to make the move this week or burn a transfer, or make a move this week atleast, will read this article properly as it is literally the topic of discussion.

                Cheers for ur thoughts

                1. ShaunGoater123
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Definitely wouldn't burn if you need to make a series of moves over the next week or two but appreciate one transfer unlocks to following. Only solve there is if you went Cash to another defender apart from Trippier and rolled your other free.

                  Either way, good luck

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yeah its a sound move for GWs14-17. From 18 onwards I think I'd prefer Watkins though

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Definitely agree with keeping Darwin & Trippier

    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Did any of you read this article?

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        excuse me?

  6. R.C
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Will Reece James remain fit this time around?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Doesn’t normally

    2. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Doubt it unfortunately - apparently didn’t have surgery when had the option, so chances are he will get crocked again

    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Unlikely.

      But will I be buying a ticket again for the ride. Almost certiainly.

    4. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      No

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I hope so, certainly managing his game time with early subs. Chelsea fixtures turn in GW16 so can wait and assess.

    6. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Going by James' injury history.. Longest term he may remain fit could be an international break..

    7. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's made of balsa wood.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        just now

        More like tissue paper

  7. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Botman is still on my bench.. sell for Guehi or Maguire?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Botman is apparently back light training.

      1. CheesyZoot
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I have trippier and don’t fancy the double up

      2. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah I saw that too someone reckons 2 to 3 weeks should be then fit to play unless anything flairs up.

      3. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I thought he was going to get surgery and be out till the new year ? wasnt that being said last week ?

        Or have I made that up

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      wait and see as he might be back

      Can understand not wanting to double up but something else might arise before the next round of fixtures

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      If no other fires, he is still a sell imo. Yes he doing individual training on the grass but no idea how it'll react in full contact training and match conditions.

  8. HD7
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Mitoma not nailed anymore?

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      as nailed as he can be with De Zerbi and european competition.

      He's essentially first choice, they just have alot of games and a manager that likes to rotate so will be inevitably some benchings but starts will outweigh them

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Was exhausted so required a rest so I understand

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      If you look at how many 90 mins he has played before the weekend, he was certainly due reduced mins against SHU.

  9. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Wildcard? Yes or no? Thanks 🙂

    Onana Turner
    Baldock Saliba Trippier Schar Digne
    Son Salah Saka Bowen Gordon
    Alvarez Watkins Archer

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I think this all boils down to if you want Haaland and if so are you prepared to lose a big hitter? If you want to keep your big hitters (Son and Salah) then you need to wildcard to move money around.

      If you are prepared to lose one, probably Son I imagine, then you can do it in 2 or 3 transfers and no wildcard.

  10. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for GW14?

    A) Diaby (away to Bournemouth)
    B) Mbeumo (home to Luton)

    (Probably going to get Mbeumo in GW15 anyway if I don't do it GW14)

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

    3. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      B all day, Villa aren't the same team away from home

    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Would prefer B for 14 and onwards

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Close. Mbeumo by a hair I guess

  11. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Have exact funds for -4… Watkins, Son to Haaland, Eze?

  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Genuinely think you should never burn a transfer.

    There is always something you could do to improve your team. Even if it's refreshing your fodder options/freeing up cash. You may not know what the best move is, but there is definitely a best move to make and you should be proactive in looking for it.

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Exactly

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I also think transfers made is the worst tiebreaker FPL could have chosen. You should not be punished for having a more hands-on approach to playing the game.

        There are loads of better tiebreakers they could have chosen instead.

        I think overall captaincy points then vice captaincy points would be so much better as a tiebreaker.

        1. Zalk
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Totally agree with this!

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Yeah, completely agree with this.

      I probably only have 2 FT's on four or five GW's a season and don't think I've ever burned a FT in eight years of playing FPL.

      I am a pretty average player mind you, ha.

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I can think of many scenarios where burning a transfer would be better. The main one would be when you made a transfer that lost you points. In that case, burning that transfer would have been much better.

      So many times I've messed up my team or made a bad transfer just because I had 2FT and didn't want to burn one. Hence a burned transfer is way better than a bad transfer. Not saying it's common but it certainly happens once or twice a season.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        Ofc you can see in hindsight that burning a transfer could be better. But you don't have that benefit before you make it. Back yourself to make good moves and improve your team. Good managers should always be net positive on transfers they make in the long run

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I've never been in a position where I've even remotely considered burning an FT. Too much of a perfectionist/tinkerer I suppose

  13. El Copo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Mitoma or Gordon to Palmer? Or is shifting Cash more of a priority?

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Mitoma out

  14. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    New Community Article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/14/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-12-3/

    Community Articles are listed under the 'Community' tab in the right hand column on the FFS Home Page (next to the 'Hot Topics' tab).

    This article contains news about the FFS Cups, Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as the leaders of 13 mini-leagues (including Mods & Cons, Top 10k Any Season and The Hall of Shame Tourney).

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      * 15 mini-leagues.

  15. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    1 FT and 2.5 ITB.

    A - Cash > Saliba
    B - Ruben > Saliba
    B - Mitoma > Mbeumo
    C - Other?

    Areola
    Trippier - Tsimi - Ruben
    Salah - Eze - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Cash - Archer - Baldock

  16. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Who is the best replacement for Van de ven?? Budget 4.7m

      A) Maguire
      B) Mykolenko
      C) Tsimikas

      Current defence- Guehi, Cash, Lascalles, Taylor and Van de ven

    • Vasshin
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Which is the best transfer strategy to transfer Anderson and Lamptey:
      1. Mbuemo and 4.5 defenders(mykolenko, collins, and others already have Lascelles and taylor)
      2. Gordon and 5.5 defenders(saliba, porro and others)
      3. Palmer and 6.1 defenders

      Thanks

    • tommoeommo
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Onana
      Tsimi, Zinchenko, Saliba Gusto, Kabore
      Saka, Doku, Salah, Mitoma, Mbuemo
      Alvarez, Haaland, Jackson

      0.2m in the bank. Is it worth doing Mitoma > Palmer to free up some cash to upgrade Jackson/Gusto?

      Or should I sit tight?
      A. Bank free transfer
      B. Mitoma/Mbuemo > Palmer this week, upgrade another area next week (potentially Jackson to Darwin)
      C. Any other option..

    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      How many more flagged players will be added after the IB 😆

      I only have one at the moment, White. But scrolling through the player lists, pretty hectic.

    • balint84
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Mitoma or Eze in gw13-15??

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think Brighton assets are an avoid at this point.

    • SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Best cash replacement here under 5m?

      Areola strakosha
      Cash Gabriel guehi tsimikas Taylor

      1. balint84
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Pinnock

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Keep in mind he blanks in GW18

    • fusen
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      There are definitely times when it's completely acceptable to burn a transfer.

      Some times you simply are happy with your team and you don't need to make a change for a good number of weeks. Sure, you could in theory move one bench fodder to another, but realistically you often won't get any actual benefit from doing so other than feeling good that you didn't 'waste' a transfer.

      I can't say I regularly am in a position to burn a transfer but I've definitely done a handful of times over the years and I generally don't regret it.

      It basically comes down to a decent chunk of luck that your earlier team selection is going well and you have no fires to put out with injuries or rotation etc.

    • balint84
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Would you keep Cash? Has very bad fixture.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        The problem is there aren't many other defenders worth buying.

        I'm considering Colwill if he's fit but otherwise struggling to find someone good. Got Maguire, Guehi starting atm with Tsimikas first sub.

      2. CONNERS
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        It's not that bad a fixture, Spurs don't look like the same side with Maddison out.

        I'm keeping him for now and will move him on in gw15..

      3. kellamergh
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

      4. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        If there wasn't the looming presence of Alex Moreno I'd say Digne is a better pick than Cash for 0.5m less

    • kellamergh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      So far, are these the most sensible moves?

      → Cash & Mitoma out
      ← Saliba & Mbeumo in

      Areola
      Gabriel Cash Lascelles
      Saka Gordon Salah Mitoma Son
      Haaland Watkins

      Turner Archer Branthwaite Taylor

      0.7m itb
      2ft

    • DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Areola
      Trippier, Andersen, Cash
      Salah, Saka, Gordon, Mitoma
      Archer, Haaland, Watkins
      (Flekken, D.Luiz, Tsimi, Udogie) 2.3m

      Thinking Luiz > Bowen

      Seems reasonable?

