FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 12

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a high-scoring Gameweek 12. Especially for those who took the risk of starting Kostas Tsimikas instead of benching him as many did.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 12 was the qualifying round for the open-to-all FFS Open Cup.

Six former winners – donnellyc, Wild Rover, Gribude, A Manager Has No Name, TH14 and 2EyedTurk – have entered and been seeded into round one, while a further 1,018 managers have beaten the qualifying score.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Similarly, Gameweek 13 will have the FFS Members Cup qualifiers. This is only for Premium Members who registered their FPL teams before the Gameweek 1 deadline and they have until 23:59 GMT on Monday 27 November to enter. Previous winners will be seeded into the first round if they enter.

These are both old-school cup competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

The finalists and the third-place play-off winners from both competitions will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Meanwhile, Joe Stait is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 17th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

There’s also a new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, with Alex Fearn up to 136th globally.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Qian Hao Ong leads for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and has 30 points out of a possible 36.

Moschino Munez in League 7 Division 26 is now the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 34 points.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 12 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 61 after hits, with 70 teams to be removed.

It means that 879 are going through to Gameweek 13. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Chris Spencer (Annie), who came 741st in 2012/13 and 6,621st in 2015/16, was the top scorer of the Gameweek, with double-digit hauls from Tsimikas, Erling Haaland and captain Mohamed Salah.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) has regained top spot from Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. Previously in front after Gameweeks 7 and 9, Kiran has risen to 6,255th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) leads for a fourth successive week and sixth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a seventh week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is 487th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja has taken over from Nick Warner as pace-setter in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). Previously in front after Gameweek 7, Olavi ranks 595th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Clive Curran leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and has risen to 815th overall. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k and Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-leagues.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a third successive week and fifth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong remains ahead for an eighth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is celebrating his fourth successive week and fifth time this season on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Clive Curran is a new entry and also the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä is the new number one of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He has had three top 8k finishes.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Patryk Gamrot has taken over from Attila Kovács in my Opening Day League, having previously led after Gameweek 3. This team is 3,933rd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

It’s Clive Curran again, leading for a third week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is currently 50th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a fourth week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is now 2,279th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the 'Join Invitational League and Cup' section on the FPL site.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, you can do so by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.