57
FFS Cup November 8

Prizes on offer as the 2023/24 FFS Cups open for entry

57 Comments
Share

There is a total of £600 worth of prizes on offer as our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions for the 2023/24 campaign open for entry.

We are launching our latest open-to-all tournament, along with a separate competition for Premium Members only.

Sign-up for the open cup competition can be found here.

Premium Members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here.

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellycJontyGribudeGoonerdaveNinja_Fit_Saintssleeping masterMCH, Wild RoverTdubb05CMIFLFCMarkLeon HarrisA Manager Has No NameSleepysiTH142EyedTurkMan-Chest-HeirLOKOMOTIVPhilman, Powell, Genovoze, Fusen and Colombo Geezers.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of winners is as follows: WaltzingmatildasFuzzy DunlopKippax Kickers AcquafrescaTrigg Ola SvanheldMalaikat JahadrrcmcJay #, Pep Pig, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper, Chaballer and Mani10000g.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup will take place in Gameweek 12, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 13.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 23:59 GMT on Sunday 12 November. We will make the first round draw after Gameweek 12 ends.

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 13, with the first round running in Gameweek 15.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Members Cup until 23:59 on Monday 27 November. We will make the first round draw after Gameweek 13 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-all FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The open-to-all FFS Open Cup list is here.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 12 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 13 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    cooeee

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      just now

      COOOO-EEEeeeeeeeee!

      Open Controls
  2. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Gabriel benched

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is that a good thing or a bad thing for owners?

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Good thing..

        Open Controls
        1. Manic M
            4 mins ago

            Is it. He only just got a rest. I’d say bad thing

            Open Controls
      2. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        Gabriel to Salina for free?

        Done with this clown

        Open Controls
      3. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        I remember telling people on here that Gabriel isn’t nailed and Saliba is in pre-season

        A particular user on here tried to tell me otherwise, even though I support Arsenal

        I was annoyed when Andy FPL spread around that Gabriel had been benched minutes before the deadline

        Open Controls
      4. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Saliba gets rested this week then

        Open Controls
    2. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I probably have the most injury-riddled actively playing team in history of FPL... with 5 short/long-term injuries and no WC in hand.

      What to do to survive the upcoming GW?

      Areola
      Cash - Tsimikas* - Burn**
      Salah - Son - Maddison* - Bowen
      Haaland - Darwin - Alvarez

      (Turner) (Laymptey** - Taylor - Anderson**) - 1 FT - 0.3 ITB

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Start by getting rid of Burn and hope that Maddison starts.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers. Gabriel a good option?

          Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Like Digital says, Burn first to go.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks. Can do Burn —> Gabriel, go ahead with that move?

          Open Controls
          1. Botman and Robben
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not so sure about Gab, would say Saliba but I see the pocket cannot let it happen.

            Open Controls
            1. Ibralicious
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Other options are Mitchell, Maguire... annoyingly 0.1 short of Dalot/Konate

              Open Controls
      3. LC1
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Like Usher once said.. Let it Burn

        Open Controls
    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Posted in wrong article sorry

      Guys, need some help. 1ft 0 9mitb

      Areola
      Cash gabriel porro
      Salah son saka mitoma palmer
      Haaland watkins

      Turner archer Taylor burn *

      A) burn to Saliba/guehi and bench porro
      B) Save

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A sounds good

        Open Controls
    4. jimmy.floyd
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Madison to Saka or Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Bowen. Saka's not passing the eye-test atm.

        Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bowen

        Open Controls
      3. WVA
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Maddison confirmed out?

        Open Controls
      4. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s not even close, Saka all the way

        Open Controls
    5. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      May be helpful>

      Young defender Yann Bisseck will make his full debut for Inter Milan in this evening’s Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

      This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Denzel Dumfries will be on the bench and Bisseck will start.
      Bisseck has yet to make a start for Inter.

      In fact, the German has only made two appearances, both as a late substitute.

      Therefore, Bisseck has only played a handful of minutes over the first few months of the season.

      This was always likely to be the case. Even if the 22-year-old will have perhaps hoped for a little more of a role in the team, it is not as though Inter signed him to become an instant fixture in the starting lineup.

      But now, it looks as though Bisseck’s time has come.

      Open Controls
    6. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Got a score of 24 with this team, lowest in all my mini leagues and dropped over 100k in rank. Rival managed 36 points with Mitchell and is now OR 91! Any way to stop the rott as I like my team?

      Areola
      Trippier Cash Udogie Gabriel
      Salah Saka Maddison Bowen
      Haaland Watkins
      Turner Palmer Archer Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        No idea how many transfers you have. It's not a bad team, so don't worry. Probably Udogie to Guehi, wait for news on Maddison.

        Open Controls
      2. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Aren’t you done with the principal of Clown School Mr. Gabriel Magalhaes?

        Open Controls
    7. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Udogie > Crystal Palace def/ Saliba (Ars double-up)

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        just now

        reply fail

        Open Controls
    8. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Is Bellingham likely to start? Or should I hold onto 3 pt Gundo and leave Bellingham on bench?
      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Probably out. But I am still leaving him in my team.

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks mate. I went with Gundo's 3 pts as the news on him is not so good. Good luck today.

          Open Controls
    9. Bruno Commando
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Which move is more urgent?

      1) Cash to Saliba (double up with Gabriel)
      2) JWP to Mitoma

      Areola // Turner
      Gabriel Tripps Tsimikas Cash // Kabore
      Salah Saka Son JWP // Chuk
      Haaland Watkins // Archer

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      3. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        2

        Open Controls
    10. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      For those considering Nketiah, apparently Jesus is back after the break

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Oh 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Arteta caught out by Diniz then?

        Open Controls
    11. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Real benching headaches this week if Estupinan is fit

      Areola (Johnstone)
      Trippier, Andersen, Saliba (Cash, Estu)
      Salah (c), Son, Saka, Diaby (Mbuemo)
      Watkins, Nketiah, Alvarez

      Open Controls
    12. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Little game if anyone wants it.
      What 15 players could you have picked at the start of the season that would get you the highest score by this point without ANY transfers. You ARE allowed to sub on and off.

      What’s the most points you can make and where does that place you in the current leaderboard?

      Open Controls
      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I don’t have an answer I just curious what you find.

        Open Controls
    13. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      What move would you do here?
      A) Flekken, Alvarez to Johnstone, Nketiah (-4)
      B) Flekken to Areola
      C) Cash to Gabriel
      D) Roll

      Flekken Turner
      Trippier Cash Tsimikas Tark Baldock
      Salah Son Mitoma D.Luiz Palmer
      Haaland Alvarez Watkins
      1ft, 0itb

      Open Controls
    14. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      What’s the feeling on Morrison;
      Likely to be okay for the weekend?

      Open Controls
    15. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Early days but Maddison not in today's training session.

      https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/sets/14194588

      Open Controls
      1. STONEROSES
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Oh joy!

        Open Controls
    16. AzzaroMax99
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hwang or Palmer to Mitoma?

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Spurs have no defence, keep Hwang

        Open Controls
    17. Man Chest Hair United
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Best Udogie replacement up to 5.0

      A Mitchell or Guhei
      B Gabriel
      C lascelles
      D Estupinan

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Estu is easily the most exciting one. Probably my Porro replacement if he gets minutes tommorow.

        Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        D if fit. If not A

        Open Controls
    18. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Just get done with bloody var. Rules out a perfectly legitimate goal by napoli. Lose the di Lorenzo assist

      Open Controls
    19. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Pick two to start here???

      A- Cash(Fulham home)
      Or
      B- Maguire(Luton home)
      Or
      C- Tsimikas(Brentford home)

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A for sure but unsure regd the second

        Open Controls
    20. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ofc my only Sociedad player missed a pen.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.