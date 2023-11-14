62
  1. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    On a WC!

    Current team looks like this.

    Areola ¦ Sanchez
    Saliba Guehi Boly
    Salah Saka Bowen Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    | Mbeumo Lascelles Tsimikas

    0.0 ITB

    Thoughts, please?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Both goalkeepers out
      Boly out
      Watkins out

      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        If Watkins out, which player would you punt on?

        Awoniyi or Eze

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          I have Eze but he's a midfielder though. Awoniyi ceiling is really low, would rather have Archer then and a strong 5 man midfield.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not my ideal team for WC.

      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Which players would you target?

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          I would target Darwin and change the keepers if you can. No need having Mbuemo on bench, you could get a 4.0 defender to free up funds.

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looks good to me.

    4. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Mostly good, but I wouldn't get Lascelles right now since Botman looks back soon. I'd pick Taylor or Branthwaite if it must be 4.1 or under.

    5. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Think I would go with something like this (have 0.3 ITB)

      Raya - Areola
      TAA - Trippier - James - Walker - Taylor
      Salah - Bowen - Mbeumo - Eze - Palmer
      Haaland - Solanke - Archer

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Downgrade Watkins to facilitate Mbeumo -> Son.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      @Slitherene

    2. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I have Son, but I wouldn't get him in on wildcard right now. Spurs have too many injuries and Maddison out means less chances for Son.

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    One or both of Haaland and Salah will haul next GW, just have a feeling. So unsure on who to captain...

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably Haaland, at home and Pool defence not the best, despite the CS they've got recently. Can see Salah get a goal as well, cause City despise CSs.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm between Haaland and Bowen for C.

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Doubt it. Could get massive rank gain with the right captain

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        If I knew the right captain.

  4. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    It tells you a lot about the luck (or lack thereof) involved in this game when last year's champion is last in this list sitting at 2.5 million...

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've noticed that very often most of the FPL champions have quite a few finishes outside the Top 1m OR before their ultimate win. Very rare to see a champion with a good history who persistently finishes inside the Top 100k.

      1. Maddi Son
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah this is correct and it makes perfect sense. To win the whole thing you need to take a lot of risks and pretty much ALL of those risks need to go your way. I don't see the point in following the template and trying to get in the top 100k every season. Although I understand why content creator's do it, because they obviously want the credibility. Some people wont take your opinion seriously if you finish outside the top million every other season.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Think he went against Haaland or something similar, hence the bad start. Call it what you like.

      1. George Sillett
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Going against Haaland was only going to have inevitable consequences

        1. Maddi Son
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I think it depends on the timing of when people got rid of Haaland. I got rid of him in GW7 and my rank has improved since then (albeit not by very much) - The ones who got rid before United GW10 are definitely bleeding the most.

          1. George Sillett
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Have had Haaland & Salah from day 1 but haven't owned Son or Watkins all season . OR is surprisingly good .

  5. Robwooly
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    I accidentally bench boosted gw1 scoring 4pts with some real fodder ( Dane Scarlett anybody?) First time I've played it properly so left that dreaded blue box activated without realising.

    However I've been in top 10k for last five weeks

    The moral of this is that mistakes are recoverable and for those who are patient there are those like me who could easily get overhauled.

  6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/RN24_AFC/status/1724189251779104869

    Ramsdale: "If you ask me to concentrate on a game of football for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it. So that's why I get involved with the fans and sing along with the songs.

    OK, someone's giving me abuse, I'll turn around and I'll give them a bit back. I've had my 2/3 minutes of sort of madness in my head. Straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again."

    I feel for the guy but no wonder Arteta wanted to replace him. Feels like it explains his occasional moments of madness on the pitch too

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    Entry is open over the break, scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com
    Code is x9free

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  8. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Considering hitting the wildcard? Thoughts?

    Onana Turner
    Baldock Saliba Trippier Schar Digne
    Son Salah Saka Bowen Gordon
    Alvarez Watkins Archer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      It has a big Holeand

    2. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Certainly . To get Haaland you need to reshape the whole squad.

  9. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which Goalkeeper and 3 defenders to play this week? I've ranked them accordingly:

    Johnstone(lut) Areola(bur)
    Trippier(CHE) Saliba(bre) Andersen(lut) Cash(tot) Lascelles(CHE)

    With Archer(BOU) on bench and both keepers with good fixtures, it's almost a BB opportunity before Lascelles loses his place to Botman in coming weeks.

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I personally would wanna hold BB for a GW with lots of doubles later in the season.

      For me:
      Johnstone
      Trippier Saliba Anderson

  10. balint84
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Would you drop Mitoma for Eze (Luton)?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah

  11. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Gordon to Eze? Plan would be to have Eze for the next 4 GWs, then look to part when his fixtures get rough Mci (a) onwards

  12. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1724376189714768294

    Turns out Odegaard has missed out on Arsenal's last few games due to concussion. Concussion protocols have been upgraded since the start of the season, so while before we might see a player return in the next GW after getting a concussion, it seems like there are better safety nets now before a player can RTP so we might see players with concussions out for longer periods

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      The fact that we only find this out now is why I'm foregoing Arsenal attackers. It's impossible to tell if someone is injured or not before matches and what may or may not be wrong with them.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        "Impossible" may be too strong of a term - there's the privileged few with insider information who sometimes leak details (remember the Gabriel out GW1 leak).

  13. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ofc IB may be long and painful but thinking just keep FT?

    Areola
    Cash/Gabriel/Livra
    Salah/Son/Saka/Bowen
    Haaland/Watkins/Alvarez

    Turner/Taylor/Lamptey/4.3

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Then before GW14 could be Son Lamptey to Mbeumo James for free

  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Eze or Mbuemo?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Mbeumo if you can only have 1, better fixtures long term and Brentford are a stronger side imo

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    DEAD!!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m looking forward to some toast and vegemite from a cafe later on!

  16. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Ghost town

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m watching Lockwood & Co at the moment. It’s pretty good.

  17. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bench 1, assuming there's no IB injuries:

    A Gordon (che)
    B Diaby (tot)
    C Eze (lut)
    D Darwin (mci)
    E Alvarez (LIV)

    Currently benching Alvarez

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Diaby

  18. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Branthwaite Guehi Saliba (VVD Romero)
    Hee Chan Salah Son Saka Diaby
    Haaland Semenyo (Wilson)

    0.6 itb
    Nothing worth a -4??

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Owning and playing a Burnley forward is a bit like sewing a cow’s udder to your cheek - painful and unnecessary!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Are you talking from personal experience?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          T’was a fad back in the middle ages, I didn’t get involved mineself, my parents wouldn’t let me!

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Twas all the rage for the squires to post photos of on their MooSpaces.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Some even had two udders, one on each cheek!

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                If slapped did they turn the udder cheek?

  19. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Defense is Trippier Guehi Cash Taylor Lamptey
    Have 2ft but will probably only use 1 except some injuries
    A) Cash to Porro
    B) Cash to Gabriel
    C) Lamptey to Lascelles
    D) Cash to Lascelles

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A or B. Arsenal have the better fixtures so B.

  20. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Guehi
    Salah Son Saka Mitoma Palmer
    Haaland(c) Watkins

    Flekken Archer Udogie Tsimikas
    0.0m 1FT

    A) son to Bowen
    B) roll (then son to Bowen and Mitoma to Mbeumo in gw14)

