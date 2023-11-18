100
100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    OMG, what's going on? Zoph has actually thought of his own idea for his weekly article! 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not sure why you stick around tbh

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        I don't care if Hub have recruited Micah Richards and if they have taken all of the market share that scout had during the good ol' days of Mark's stewardship, I will always be loyal to FFS.

        Open Controls
    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      A bit harsh.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Just bantz. Mad bantz. This is an excellent article. I'm genuinely going to be using this to plan my transfers over the congested festive period.

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      What's going on is, by the look of things, you're gonna stay a virgin for quite some time.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        The first thing I read in this article. What an opening.

        Open Controls
  2. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best Chelsea defender to go for ? Is James nailed enough or Diasai better option ?

    Open Controls
    1. Manic M
        7 hours, 53 mins ago

        I prefer Colwill

        Open Controls
      • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        Colwill (4.6m)

        Open Controls
      • Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Colwill

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      Who to (c)?

      A) Eze
      B) Bowen
      C) Son

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 20 mins ago

      Quick reminder. New League.

      2500 Points Any Season
      Code zzpxga

      Starts Week 13. Thank you.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 37 mins ago

        I'm coming in

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 24 mins ago

          Thank you. Good response on this one so far. Very likely now to operate as a full season league in 24/25. Hopefully more qualifiers by then from the current season dependent upon how easy/dificult it is to score 2500 points this time.

          Open Controls
      2. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Just to clarify. 2500 points needs to have been scored in any one season to qualify for this league. Had to remove a few entries that did not meet the criteria. Please check your fpl history before submitting an entry. Anyone not currently qualified can join next season if scoring 2500 points this season.
        Thank you.

        Open Controls
      3. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Barely made the cut, last two seasons were just over 2500

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          2500+ twice is good.
          Most of us only reached that target once, in 2021/22 when there were multiple DGWs because of the number of matches that had to be rearranged due to COVID.

          Open Controls
      4. romperstomper
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        2350 ok for gameweek 3 join?

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Sorry that’s 150 points short I’m afraid. Had to draw the line somewhere. Good luck for the rest of this season. You never know you might qualify for 24/25 season.

          Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 6 mins ago

      Haaland out of the Scotland game.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Just saw this, although Solbakken said it's not serious and he's out because "he is in so much pain" and his function is "somewhat restricted". The game is tomorrow too so he'll still have nearly a week to recover

        Open Controls
        1. Cornholi0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          He will start against Liverpool. He was walking without any problems after the match, and said he was fine. The Scotland match doesn`t mean anything, so why risk anything?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 55 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          Hey Nate, I've recently got involved with another FPL project that I thought you might be in to. Sorry to be a bit cryptic here but if you think you might be interested in checking it out (no strings) send an email to kurt-grohl@gmx.com and I can fill you in the details

          Open Controls
          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Cheers mate, will message you now

            Open Controls
          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            P.S. are you related to Dave Grohl

            Open Controls
            1. George Sillett
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Good deductive work !

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              😯 Busted

              Open Controls
              1. George Sillett
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                E mail not arrived btw .

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  Went to spam (as mine did). I've sorted it

                  Open Controls
                  1. George Sillett
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Nice one

                    Open Controls
    5. Ballito
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        Ederson as withdrawn from the Brazil squad reportedly with a foot problem picked up in the 4-4 draw at Chelsea, while Matheus Nunes has pulled out of the Portugal squad.

        There are also reports of Mateo Kovacic facing up to three weeks out with a quad injury.

        Open Controls
      • Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        Apologies all if already discussed as been very busy at work not logged on recently,
        thoughts on Everton points deduction & if too hard?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          Strip City titles now I guess

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Going to be a bit suspect if City get a free out of jail card now that Everton have been punished.

            Open Controls
            1. Bluetiger1
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 37 mins ago

              Agree 100%

              Open Controls
          2. Bluetiger1
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Everton 12 points rather harsh & with circumstances at the time with spending
            with things you could not plan - Brexit/ Russia & Ukraine war / Covid-19 factors in their defence.

            I agree there has to be financial fair play so even for all.

            Man City interesting point / Personally I don't think you can take anything away,
            otherwise might as well say since the Premier League there was nothing before
            when there's comments

            If you go back how far back as things can go back for years - teams relegated
            will contest, decision even by refs afterwards can affect results opens up
            a minefield of legal challenges

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 36 mins ago

              It was more of a tongue in cheek comment, I don’t actually expect their titles to be stripped.

              Open Controls
              1. Bluetiger1
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                FPL Blow-in - caught me - will be interesting whatever happens

                Open Controls
          3. Mirror Man
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              They can keep their titles but must play in flip-flops for the next three seasons. Automatic red card if anyones flip-flop falls off even for a second.

              Open Controls
          4. Manic M
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              From what I’ve read it’s a £20m overspend not relating to player trading which seems an absolute joke of a punishment for a multi million pound business. Loss of the clubs main sponsor due to the Ukraine war and rising interest costs I believe, I’m surprised they didn’t lose more. A one point deduction would be extremely harsh in my view.
              I hope they stay up which I’m sure they will anyway. I can’t wait see the reaction at Goodison next weekend. The game is going live around the world and I expect the scousers will have some reaction waiting for them. Seriously bad move this by the Premier League.

              Open Controls
              1. Bluetiger1
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                Good call

                Open Controls
              2. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-points-deduction-premier-league-ffp-financial-fair-play-b2449122.html

                Open Controls
                1. Manic M
                    2 hours, 56 mins ago

                    The PL independent commission which is made up of 3 PL employees and the ex WHU FD who was in charge at the time the Carlos Tevez affair. You couldn’t make it up.

                    Open Controls
              3. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                It was discussed at length in the previous two articles as well

                Open Controls
                1. Bluetiger1
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Thanks Crunchie - missed them - appreciate updates

                  Open Controls
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                    no worries

                    Open Controls
                  2. RedLightning
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/16/the-2023-24-ffs-cup-first-round-draw/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26245857

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/17/how-afcon-and-the-asian-cup-will-affect-fpl/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26245882

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/17/best-fpl-fixture-runs-for-all-20-premier-league-sides-2/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26246199

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bluetiger1
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Thanks Redlightning for the updated articles I missed

                      Open Controls
            • snow pea in repose
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 33 mins ago

              A timely article, thanks

              Open Controls
            • Manic M
                4 hours, 48 mins ago

                Haaland still not flagged. Get on with it for gawds sake.

                Open Controls
              • sirmorbach
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 39 mins ago

                Play Douglas Luiz (Spurs away) or Archer (Bournemouth home)?

                Open Controls
                1. Manic M
                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Archer.

                    Open Controls
                  • Philosopher's Stones
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Archer

                    Open Controls
                2. Saka Rice
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 20 mins ago

                  The only good short term Haaland replacement other than Watkins is Alvarez and Solanke. I want nailed players so Darwin doesn't count for me

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rojo's Modern Life
                    • 13 Years
                    3 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Is there a question in there?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Saka Rice
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 35 mins ago

                      No because there isn't a question mark. "Then what's the point?" Well, people will be rushing to get out Haaland and I'm saying there's not much point with the lack of replacement in the short term

                      Open Controls
                      1. Manic M
                          3 hours, 24 mins ago

                          What if he’s out for two games?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Saka Rice
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 10 mins ago

                            Then the 2nd gameweek you can get rid but you might want him back the week after despite blank gw16 so I dunno its tricky. I'd make sure I have a good bench to cover

                            Open Controls
                            1. Manic M
                                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                                If he’s confirmed out best to get get rid. Just get him straight back even if it’s one game.

                                Open Controls
                      2. popcoin
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 54 mins ago

                        Jackson & Awoniyi will likely bag a goal

                        Open Controls
                        1. Saka Rice
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 53 mins ago

                          Jackson maybe but only trust him for 1-3 fixtures with Nkunku near return. Prefer sterling and palmer

                          Open Controls
                      3. snow pea in repose
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Perhaps the time for a strong bench has already begun

                        Open Controls
                    2. nanxun
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Sorry if this topic's already been broached, but any word on Haaland's ankle injury (besides the fact that he'll be missing Norway's next match)?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Manic M
                          4 hours, 11 mins ago

                          No not yet. Probably won’t get anything in the presser either.

                          Open Controls
                        • goriuanx
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          He'll be fit for City's biggest game of the season. As will Rodri. As will Ederson. Etc.

                          Open Controls
                      2. Rojo's Modern Life
                        • 13 Years
                        4 hours ago

                        "Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers play on December 24, 27 and 30: that’s a Sunday-Saturday turnaround, with three games in six days"

                        That's seven days.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Manic M
                            3 hours, 24 mins ago

                            Calamity James bandwagon in full effect.

                            Open Controls
                          • Bluetiger1
                            • 1 Year
                            3 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Tradition - Boxing Day Fixtures should have been kept & no Christmas eve fixtures as hard with rail travel
                            https://talksport.com/football/1461916/premier-league-boxing-day-fixtures-schedule-liverpool-arsenal-man-united-chelsea/

                            Christmas & Easter should be set in stone & not moved.

                            Number of games - anyone recall the Easter fixtures when you used to have Easter Friday/Easter Saturday & Easter Monday - magically times.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Crunchie
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 52 mins ago

                              Use to love the Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Monday games. My head used to really hurt as I drank in the sun for the first time after a long winter with my mates 🙂

                              Speaking of which, will there ever be Boxing Days like 1963 again for scorelines (even i wasn't a live at the time 🙂 )

                              https://www.squawka.com/en/boxing-day-1963-scores-first-division/

                              Open Controls
                              1. Manic M
                                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                                  Looks like some had too much Christmas dinner 😀

                                  Open Controls
                                • Bluetiger1
                                  • 1 Year
                                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                  Ditto

                                  Open Controls
                              2. George Sillett
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                                Boxing Day my favourite day of the year. Either a trip to Kempton Park for The King George or Cov if they were at home.
                                It's not the same now.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Manic M
                                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                                    I’ve done a few Boxing days at Kempton back in the day. A Desert Orchid win went down well I remember 😀

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. George Sillett
                                      • 8 Years
                                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                                      The one I particularly remember was Barton Bank at the last.

                                      Open Controls
                              3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                I agree it is seven but some look at it and say six because they don't include the first day for some reason (had this debate here before)

                                Open Controls
                            2. Sprinterdude
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 58 mins ago

                              Who scores more next 4-5 games

                              A Bowen and Saka
                              B Son and Martinelli

                              Open Controls
                              1. Crunchie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                                impossible to answer until Jesus/Odegaard is back and how Son performs without any pace up top (un;ess Porro gets moved into midfield

                                Open Controls
                              2. nanxun
                                • 2 Years
                                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                                My money would be on A.

                                Open Controls
                              3. Bluetiger1
                                • 1 Year
                                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                                A with Maddison out injured

                                Open Controls
                              4. ryacoo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                A

                                Open Controls
                            3. Bluetiger1
                              • 1 Year
                              3 hours, 50 mins ago

                              England v Malta I felt was a stronger line-up than expected / poor performance (credit to Malta) improved second half after subs came on with more tempo.

                              1. O Watkins / J Bowen - I felt would have been better suited for this game against Malta (already qualified)
                              will they play against the better of the two fixtures against North Macedonia? (Yes / No)

                              2. Ward-Prowse - Do you think he should have on form this season been selected in the squad & personally would include in squad for the finals, if does not start an excellent player for the last 30mins if chasing with corners/free-kicks. (Yes / No)

                              3. Anyone else - who should have been included in the current England squad?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Crunchie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                                Missed it, but my mates said Guehi played well (Palace and non-Palace fans). He is going to be the big sell for Palace after Euro 2024. 23 years and young..

                                Eze would have been too soon to get a run-out, but getting Olise a good 15 minutes to get him England qualification soon. If England or France dont play him soon, then he is thinking about Algeria. Still only 21

                                Watkins is like a Tony Woodcock in the 80's. Not bad.. Not quite good enough, Bowen definitely should have started. Not sure JWP is good enough ,nor Henderson or Philips. But Phillips could be if he were to play regular football, we dont need more than two DMs,s maybe one is enough in Rice. You only need two if you have two attacking fullbacks.

                                We have so much talent to hand.

                                I am worried Palace are lining up Southgate as Roys replacement not just because of Palace connections, but Big Fat Sam and Roy Hodsons both return to premiership football with Palace after an England sacking/departure lol

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bluetiger1
                                  • 1 Year
                                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                  nice read - interesting feedback/response article - thanks

                                  Open Controls
                            4. ryacoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 11 mins ago

                              Play Archer (BOU) over Palmer (new)?

                              Open Controls
                              1. dunas_dog
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                I would play Palmer- in form and on penalties

                                Open Controls
                            5. The Big Fella
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              I am unsure how to best take advantage of Chelsea’s upcoming swing in fixtures. I don’t really fancy their attackers but could consider Palmer. However, he may lose pens soon and without them he is just a poor man’s Jorginho. On defenders, Sanchez is an option as is Colwill. Both cheap. James and Chillwell are made of glass. The problem is that their defence isn’t great either. However they are improving as a team and these three games before the turn in fixtures will help. What is everybody else thinking?

                              Open Controls
                              1. JBG
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                Nkunku might be back after IB.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Big Fella
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Yeah and he can have the three games then to see how he performs before the fixture turn

                                  Open Controls
                              2. g40steve
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                No ones taking pens off Palmer till he misses is my thoughts.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Big Fella
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  I did wonder this myself

                                  Open Controls
                              3. goriuanx
                                • 13 Years
                                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                Depends on TV in regards to Palmer. His points aren't sustainable (ie continuous pens) but should tick along nicely and perform above his price.

                                I have a keen eye on Colwill from GW16 but wary that Poch is using him as a LB, an area where Chelsea have competition. So I don't expect him to be nailed either.

                                James is a no go. Especially during December.

                                Open Controls
                                1. goriuanx
                                  • 13 Years
                                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                  Salah Son Saka Bowen Mbeumo is the best MF in the game right now so I don't see where Palmer fits in personally, especially given that Tripper current price/form/situation probably means you don't need him and thus make a sacrifice for a cheap mid.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. The Big Fella
                                    • 7 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    I have that with Gordon for Mbeumo

                                    Open Controls
                            6. RoyaleBlue
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              Thoughts on Gordon to Eze? Will wait til end of internationals to pull the trigger in case of any injuries elsewhere. Then Mbeumo in next GW. Will give me a midfield from GW 14:

                              Salah Saka Mbeumo Eze Palmer

                              All on penalties (well when Saka can be bothered to take his!) which I like a lot

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.