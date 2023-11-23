167
  1. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    1 ft; 0.6 itb

    Areola
    Saliba - Cash - Taylor
    Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Bowen* - Diaby
    Haaland - J. Alvarez

    Bench
    Turner - Archer - Tsimikas - Burn*

    At present (before Friday pressers), I'm thinking ...
    GW13: Bowen > Mbeumo (Or if Moyes says Bowen is ok, replace Burn?)
    GW14: Diaby > Palmer
    GW 15: Burn > ???

    Any thoughts? TIA.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Don't mind that plan

    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      If Bowens a go, think id save it.

      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Thanks for the feedback.

        Yeah, no defenders are really jumping out at me at the moment.

        Guehi and Ait-Nori are possible short-term (3 week) punts ....

        1. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          The plans a good one.
          Botman could be back by GW 15.

    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gw14, Diaby plays Bournemouth away.
      Rather sell him in gw15

  2. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    A Mbeumo and Jackson
    or
    B Hee Chan and Darwin
    ??

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      A with Solanke

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        this

  3. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Really no clue. Guess roll?

    Areola
    Trippier,Cash,Porro
    Son(c),Salah,Saka,Diaby,JWP
    Watkins,Darwin

    Flekken,Ferguson,Reguilon,Udogie. 1FT. 1m itb

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ferguson to Archer to get the bench ready ahead of Xmas.

      I would do JWP to Mbeumo next week. Then focus on defence.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Thanks, With only 1 FT, I really dont see the advantage in Ferguson > Archer this week but yeh He's on the chopping block.

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          It's to have a guaranteed first sub in case there's an injury we don't know of. Or rotation. Also - I think the money will come in handy 🙂

      2. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        JWP > Mbeumo is a great shout next week though.

    2. Manic M
        23 mins ago

        Yeah I’d roll

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Haaland pictured in full training, not sure if posted before.

      https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1727766504245018687?s=20

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Any WHU training pictures? If Bowen hasn't trained, he is a sell imo.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          My work is done. Go forth and share your search results for Bowen & WHU 😉

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Fluid in the knee is not a good sign. That's all I found 🙁

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Hammersnews: "Antonio and Bowen both suffered knee injuries and are almost certainly out of the Burnley clash."

              I think that means Bowen to Mbeumo now.

              1. saplingg
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                I'd like to know how long he's out for but I suppose that's being greedy

                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Strange how every post ends up a discussion about Bowen even when it's intended to be about Haaland.

      2. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        This is the part where we act shocked when we see all the players allegedly injured, miraculously fit.

        Haaland, Ake, Rodri are a go. Ederson and co to go!

    4. KUNingas
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Mbeumo in tonight, but which one first out?

      A) Bowen
      B) Mitoma

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Just get him next week if both of those are ok.

        Id be dropping Mitoma out of the two.

      2. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        Bin the one that is confirmed out (acc to Athletic), Mitoma.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bowen?

    5. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Who would you replace Cash with? Up to 4.9m

      A) Ait-Nouri (4 YC, potential rotation risk. Good fixtures, attacking)
      B) Colwill (Long term fixtures great, nailed?)
      C) Someone else that isn't Gabriel or Tsimikas

      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'm considering Castagne and Forest defenders too. Colwill would be a good shout

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          33 mins ago

          I took a look at Castagne as well - has good fixtures! Not sure about Forest personally, feels like they have too many options to play in defence.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        B

      3. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Roll this week

    6. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Guys for gw13 only a) sarr (AV) or mcattee SHU v bou ? Thanks

    7. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Mitoma replacement?

      1. Eze
      2. Palmer
      3. Kudus.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Kudus has issues?

      2. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Mboomer if you can/ don´t have, or
        B Smarmy Palmer

    8. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mitoma back in training so chance of starting/ coming on? Also Kevin Nolan said on talksport that Bowen recoverying?

    9. SomeoneKnows
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      2FT + 2.3itb

      Areola
      Gabriel, Andersen, Cash*
      Salah, Son, Gordon, Mitoma*
      Haaland*, Alvarez, Watkins

      (Turner, Tsimikas, Lamptey*, Chukwuemeka*)

      A) Mitoma > Saka
      B) Mitoma > Mbeumo
      C) Mitoma + Gordon > Bowen + Mbeumo
      D) Other ideas?

    10. EIk
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think i need Salah.. Watkins, Mitoma and Bowen -> Archer, Palmer and Salah for -8?

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        You think you need Salah 13 games in after what he's done for the last 6 seasons? :tongue:

        1. EIk
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Correct. Worth -8?

          1. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            yup

    11. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Worth a hit to do Bowen, Alvarez > Mbeumo, Solanke or just sell Bowen?

      1. EIk
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Just Bowen

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only Bowen

    12. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thoughts on this lot?

      Sanchez
      Saliba - Udogie - Beyer
      Salah - Son - Foden - JWP - Gordon
      Haaland - Watkins

      Turner, Cash, Semenyo, Tsimi

      1FT, 0.1 ITB

    13. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/ryanadsett/status/1727108603713343515

      A screen grab of Estupinans instagram showing him in a leg brace

      Not sure if it's more "sorry I couldn't be there Ecuador" messaging or if his setback is serious

    14. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Would you take a 4 point hit to transfer Bowen and Archer to Palmer and Solanke?

      My current team is:
      Turner Areola
      Tsimikas Cash Lascelles Udogie Kabore
      Salah Son Hee Chan Bowen Saka
      Haaland Watkins Archer

