  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Good morning

  2. Zøphar’s GW13 FPL Q&A
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hello everyone,
    the international break is finally over! Send in your questions for my GW13 Q&A piece

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Where is the universe located?

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Königsberg, of course.

        Anything FPL-related?

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Hollywood

    2. Els365
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      With Liverpool's defence improving and Van Dijk back to his usual best, is Haaland a safe captaincy pick ahead of Son or is it just FOMO

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Very good question. He is currently recovering from an injury which is also a factor.

      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I looked here too. Is the Pool defense improving? Forget about the stats; my view of the Brentford game is they could of conceded 2 goals easily. I agree on VVD improvement but as a CB, we need clean sheets and I have my doubts,

    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      With the flags in different shades flying around; how much emphases should be put on spreading wealth to the bench.
      I am trying to use a rule of thumb to cover upcoming fixture congestion.
      Is a pick a marque player?
      Does he have guaranteed minutes in any circumstance?
      Is he injury prone?
      Do we shy away from wing backs to Centre backs?
      Do we look at small squads and look at the gaps?
      Do we start considering the international cup breaks?
      This is the time the "good manages" will shine (smile)

    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      With this being a bit of a nothing GW, but good runs starting next or the following one, should we just not bother too much with it.

  3. FPLEL
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    If Bowen is ruled out for several weeks,

    For gw13:

    1) Play Palmer (Bowen to Mbeumo next week)
    2) -4 for Mbeumo now (bench Palmer)?

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      1)

      I'm playing Soucek and holding on to Mitoma until next week. Palmer is probably a better risk than Soucek

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1

  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    If Bowen is confirmed long term injury:
    a. to Saka
    b. Play U-Dof/Cash and save ft

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Help with "long term"

  5. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    Not sure on a Bowen replacement, what do you think?

    A. Eze (already have 2 palace players)
    B. Martinelli
    C. Palmer
    D. Sterling
    E. Who Else?

    Thanks

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A or D

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not D , C

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Thanks, yeah Eze and Palmer where my top of he list tempted with Eze, but already own 2 palace.

  6. Messi_88
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      How long do you think Bowen will be out for?

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Hi. Are you presuming he is out or going by conflicting stories yesterday about fluid on the knee?

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        How many pianos does a pope ride in the woods?

      3. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        just now

        1 day - 4 months imo.

    • Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best defender 5.3m and under?

      A) James
      B) Pedro Porro
      C) Zinchenko
      D) Somebody else...

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play, 1.

      Tsimikas
      Taylor
      Lascelles

