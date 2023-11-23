We’ve got all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides – and there is plenty to discuss after the November international break.

The pre-match press conferences, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, will ultimately tell us how many of these yellow flags we have to seriously worry about.

We’ll have round-ups from both days’ pressers ahead of the upcoming FPL deadline, so make sure to check back then.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

Until then, here’s what we know.

MANCHESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) is the only City player confirmed as being out for the visit of Liverpool but there could be more of his team-mates joining him on the sidelines this weekend.

Sergio Gomez (ankle) and John Stones (muscle) have been absent since early November with doubts remaining over their availability, while reports suggest that Mateo Kovacic will be out for 2-3 weeks with quad discomfort.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ake pulled out of the Netherlands squad after missing Gameweek 12 through injury. Ederson then withdrew from the Brazil squad due to a foot problem before the Portugal national team said that Matheus Nunes had been “declared clinically unfit” because of a muscle issue.

The big FPL ‘will he, won’t he’ concerns Erling Haaland (ankle).

Haaland suffered the recurrence of his ankle injury in Norway’s win over the Faroe Islands last Thursday, with team doctor Ola Sand saying the issue wasn’t serious.

“The injury is not serious, but he is in so much pain and somewhat restricted function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early.” – Ola Sand on Erling Haaland

As for Liverpool, they welcome back Alexis Mac Allister from suspension.

There is also hope that the Reds will have all of Curtis Jones (a “low-grade hamstring injury”), Ryan Gravenberch (knee), Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and Joe Gomez (knock) available after their Gameweek 12 absences with minor issues.

Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain out, however.

BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED

Lyle Foster has been seeking help for his mental health this month, so it remains to be seen when we’ll see the South Africa international again.

The only other two Burnley players flagged, Manuel Benson and Hjalmar Ekdal, were injury-free the last we heard and indeed featured for the under-21s at the beginning of the month in a bid to build match fitness.

The big West Ham news concerns their two main striking options, who both picked up injuries over the break.

Michail Antonio suffered a knee injury while playing for Jamaica last weekend and reports suggest he will be out for a month.

Then, Jarrod Bowen dropped out of the England squad with a knee problem of his own.

“Unfortunately, Jarrod picked up an injury, I think he felt it a little bit yesterday and then again at the end of training today. “We didn’t really have enough time to assess it fully and make a really accurate decision before the game so we felt better to leave him in England so that he can get it properly assessed. “I don’t think it’s going to be anything serious but we just didn’t have enough time and we wouldn’t take a risk in that situation.” – Gareth Southgate on Jarrod Bowen

There’s been nothing concrete since from an official channel. ExWHUEmployee, who suggests Bowen has fluid on his knee and is undergoing assessment, is a usually reliable sort amid the social media scaremongers but hasn’t really provided any information we can base a sound FPL transfer on.

Vladimir Coufal was another Hammer to leave his national team early but there’s no injury – he was sent home for disciplinary reasons.

LUTON TOWN V CRYSTAL PALACE

Ahead of a weekend in which many of us might need our emergency substitute options, even the bench fodder picks are coming a cropper.

Issa Kabore suffered a nasty blow to the head in Burkina Faso’s draw with Guinea-Bissau last Friday and didn’t feature in his country’s match against Ethiopia on Tuesday.

If it is a straightforward concussion, then he at least should be back for Gameweek 13.

Elsewhere, news is awaited on the severity of the injury that forced the chance-creating Alfie Doughty off in Gameweek 12 and the “tight hamstring” and ankle pain that kept Chiedozie Ogbene out of international duty.

Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) have all been absent for some time but Bell, Burke and recent absentee Cauley Woodrow (calf) are not thought to be too far away from a return.

Palace have had their injury issues this season but the picture is looking much rosier now, with only Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James Tomkins (calf) on the sidelines the last we heard.

Tomkins could even be back this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V CHELSEA

Bruno Guimaraes returns from a ban this weekend, while the noises are positive about the prospects of Alexander Isak (groin) and Miguel Almiron (muscle) featuring against Chelsea.

Fabian Schar also seems to have shrugged off a hamstring scare after joining up with Switzerland over the break, although he didn’t kick a ball due to his standing in the Swiss centre-half pecking order.

Even with those bits of good news, the FPL flags still run into double figures.

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Dan Burn (back) are on the longer-term injury list, while loanee Lewis Hall can’t play against his parent club and Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month suspension. Fringe player Javier Manquillo (groin) has also been unavailable for some time.

Callum Wilson (hamstring) now faces four to six weeks on the sidelines, while Sean Longstaff (ankle) is reportedly facing an uphill battle to be fit for Gameweek 13.

Chelsea will again be without Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) but the injury crisis is abating.

Romeo Lavia (ankle) and Christopher Nkunku (knee) are both back in training if unlikely to be ready by Saturday, while Malo Gusto (knee) and Levi Colwill (shoulder) were also out on the grass to suggest their minor issues from Gameweek 12 are overcome.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

It was too good to be true for Nottingham Forest, who had seen a lengthy injury list whittled down to just Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) and Felipe (knee) before the international break. Hudson-Odoi should be back in the coming weeks but Felipe continues to be plagued by knee irritation.

A trio of other first-teamers are now flagged, however.

Taiwo Awoniyi withdrew from the Nigeria squad last week with a groin injury, while Anthony Elanga was forced out of the Sweden camp with an unspecified problem.

We also await the results of a scan on Murillo‘s hamstring injury, which forced him off at West Ham two weeks ago.

Mahmoud Dahoud starts a three-match ban for Brighton, who again look set to be without Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee).

Roberto De Zerbi will hopefully tell us this week if Tariq Lamptey (muscle), Pervis Estupinan (unspecified), Lewis Dunk (groin) and James Milner (unspecified) are ready to feature after they missed the draw with Sheffield United, although the midweek image posted on Estupinan’s social media account doesn’t look promising.

And neither do Kaoru Mitoma‘s chances of featuring in Gameweek 13, according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor. The Japan international pulled out of his country’s squad last week, saying that he wouldn’t “be able to play at 100 per cent“.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V BOURNEMOUTH

Having been described as “touch and go” by Paul Heckingbottom a fortnight ago, there’s every chance we see Oli McBurnie (groin) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) back in action this weekend.

John Egan (foot), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are thought to remain out.

Alex Scott (knee) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) are still absent for the Cherries, while Andoni Iraola said after Gameweek 10 that back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been unavailable for some time with a “health issue”.

Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) were closing in on a return to training at the beginning of November, however, so shouldn’t be too far away now.

Max Aarons was substituted with hamstring tightness in the win over Newcastle, a match that Philip Billing missed due to a quad injury.

BRENTFORD V ARSENAL

Brentford will again be without Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle), Rico Henry (knee) and Ivan Toney (suspended), while reports suggest that Nathan Collins will also miss out after picking up an ankle injury while away with the Republic of Ireland.

Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) were all closing in on a return to team training two weeks ago, so should be in a much better position come Gameweek 13.

Loanee David Raya won’t be able to face his parent club this Saturday, while Fábio Vieira is banned.

Thomas Partey (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (knee) also remain out, with Emile Smith Rowe (knee) not thought to be ready either.

There were fitness boosts for Arsenal over the break, with Gabriel Jesus – likely against the Gunners’ wishes – playing 90 minutes for Brazil on Wednesday morning and Martin Odegaard (hip/concussion) spotted in training this week.

More news is awaited on Ben White, who seems to have been left out against Burnley in Gameweek 12 as a precaution, albeit with a niggling issue.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V ASTON VILLA

James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Richarlison (pelvic), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are all on the injury list for Spurs.

Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma are also suspended.

It sounds fairly promising regarding Destiny Udogie (muscle), at least, with the left-back’s exclusion from the Italy squad sounding precautionary in nature – and indeed against the wishes of the player himself.

And there don’t seem to be any lingering concerns over Son Heung-min, who needed medical treatment in the first of South Korea’s two matches but lasted 90 minutes in both games.

Long-term Aston Villa absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for potentially all of 2023/24.

Further news is awaited on the injury that kept Diego Carlos out of Gameweek 12, meanwhile.

Unai Emery will also hopefully bring us up to speed on John McGinn, who hobbled out of Scotland’s clash with Norway on Tuesday, and Matty Cash, who reportedly didn’t join up with Poland in order to fully recover from his recent shoulder issue.

Jacob Ramsey (foot) was aiming for a return after the international break so could be available.

EVERTON V MANCHESTER UNITED

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out but Seamus Coleman is edging closer to a full recovery, having featured for the under-21s this month to build his match fitness.

Amadou Onana withdrew from the Belgium squad because of an ongoing calf issue, a problem that has affected his availability in recent weeks.

Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Amad Diallo (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee), Casemiro (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) remain out for the Red Devils, while Rasmus Hojlund faces a race against time to recover from a muscle injury. United previously said that he hoped to “return before the end of November”.

Jonny Evans (thigh) had to pull out of the Northern Ireland squad for the November internationals, so he too could be absent.

Further news is awaited on Andre Onana, meanwhile. He picked up a shoulder injury in Cameroon’s World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius, although reports suggest it isn’t serious.

Luke Shaw (muscle) has been seen back in training this week after three months out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka should have recovered from the illness that forced a Gameweek 12 no-show.

FULHAM V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Joao Palhinha is suspended for the Cottagers, who may still be without Rodrigo Muniz (knee) for another week or two.

Issa Diop (foot) and Tosin Adarabioyo (groin) are closing in on returns after months out, however.

Craig Dawson serves a one-match ban for Wolves, while Joe Hodge (shoulder) remains out until 2024.

This game might also come too soon for Pedro Neto (hamstring), who a fortnight ago said that he was still 3-4 weeks away.

Nelson Semedo withdrew from the Portugal squad for the November internationals with a reported foot injury, so we await the latest on the right-back.