  1. Robwooly
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Morning all, wishing a good weekend to you all

    Bowen in the Bus Team? Could be the most anticipated presser today since the last 5 Saka Arsenal updates

  2. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I know Saka's data is better but is it worth considering Martinelli ahead of him hes significantly cheaper

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Martinelli Rice...? Doesn't really work.
      Maybe (Declan) Rice Rice

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Rice Rice Baby.. (yes i do remeber Vanilla Ice on Wogan, anyone else? 🙂 )

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Just about. I was 5 when that song came out but somehow I do remember it. Nearly appended a (baby) above

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            lol. found it. it was unforgettable

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvbX3Qlu7V8

        2. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          I remember David Icke on Wogan

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah, I met his daughter (as they lived on the Isle of Wight visiting my mate's house as a weekend piss-up from Sussex Uni), and the bar was owned by Mark King of Level 42. Quite a surreal moment. Felt sorry for her, she was under a lot of stress.

          2. Thomas Jerome Newton
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I've wanted a similar shell-suit ever since.

  3. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Would you take a 4 point hit to transfer Bowen and Archer to Palmer and Solanke?

    My current team is:
    Turner Areola
    Tsimikas Cash Lascelles Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Hee Chan Bowen Saka
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I would probably just replace Bowen (pending pressers) without a hit, but that sounds fine

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Palmer and or Solanke have to return to make it count this week, but it is good moving forward

  4. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Arteta gives nothing away, assessing players, if they train today etc

  5. waytoray
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Opninons on Kudus?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Works well with Bowen in the team

  6. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Got very lucky with injuries (he says before team news) 🙂

    2FT 0ITB

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Saliba Cash, Porro (Tsimikas Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Diaby Adringa
    Haaland Alvarez (Pedro)

    A. Diaby to Eze this week. Is this too crazy need money and get rid of Brighton players)?
    Pedro to Darwin and one of Son and Saka to Mbeumo next week and play 343 until GW20.

    This way i can see which one of Son (Without Maddison) or Saka (with Jesus back, looks better moving forward) Planned next wek moves would be Mbeumo and Darin for one of Son/Saka. The return of Isak/Nkunku and Watkins for GW18 can be done for both Man City fowrads. WC between GW19-20.

    B Or sell Cash to Lascelles (4.5m or less) and Diaby for Mbeumo, Adringa for Palmer next week. (this still leaves me with Pedro), ok with Adringa the latter this week if Mitoma is out).

    C. Or downgrade Pefro to Archer/Semenyo) and that is really committing to 352 to upgrade Alvarez later (least favourite)

    On A at the moment despite losing Diaby?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yeah stick with A I think. Nothing crazy about losing Diaby even if the Spurs fixture looks better with their injuries; I'd still rather have Eze now. Think I'm buying Eze too as part of a package to get Haaland back

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Think I'd go for A. Mbeumo and Darwin looking very appealing from next week.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Thanks guys.
      And to be (almost free of Pedro since GW1 lol)

