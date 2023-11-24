We’ll be hearing from 15 Premier League managers on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 13 as it arrives.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The managers of Bournemouth, Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all faced the media on Thursday, with the headlines from those press conferences to be found in a separate round-up here.

FPL GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

Arsenal : Positive updates on Odegaard, White and Jesus

: Positive updates on Odegaard, White and Jesus Newcastle United: Howe says Trippier and Schar are ok but is evasive for Isak and Botman

ARSENAL

With the on-loan David Raya unable to face his parent club Brentford and Fabio Vieira suspended, we’ve heard positive updates from Mikel Arteta on the status of Martin Odegaard (hip) and Ben White (muscle). Both missed Gameweek 12, with Odegaard also absent the previous two occasions.

“Hopefully he is available. We have another training session today but he has been progressing well. We didn’t know how many days he’d need to be out and in the end it got more delayed than we wanted but we had to protect the player.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

“Again, hopefully if he is able to train today he will be eligible to play, but it’s a question mark to be resolved in the next few hours.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Gabriel Jesus (hamstring) featured for Brazil during the international break and has been declared “available” by the Gunners’ boss.

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber (knee) remains a long-term problem, with Thomas Partey (muscle) and Emile Smith Rowe (knee) also unavailable.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The injury crisis isn’t clearing up for Eddie Howe but at least it didn’t get worse over the international break. Fears have been played down over Kieran Trippier (personal issue), Fabian Schar (hamstring) and Miguel Almiron (hamstring), with Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension.

Sean Longstaff (ankle) will be assessed before facing Chelsea, a game which loanee Lewis Hall is ineligible for.

“Fabian [Schar] was more precautionary I think, rather than any injury. We saw him yesterday and he seemed good. Miggy [Almiron] has worked really well since his hamstring. Kieran’s [Trippier] is fine – he’s trained with us since his return from England, so he’s in a good place. We will check on Sean [Longstaff] before Saturday.” – Eddie Howe

Howe was coy over the possible, much-needed return of Alexander Isak (groin) but he’ll definitely be without Dan Burn (back), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Matt Targett (hamstring), Elliot Anderson (back) and Javier Manquillo (groin) for a while.

“I don’t want to give too much away. We have a number of players who are longer-term injuries, and we’re probably looking at January for a few of them. There’s a couple of others that are sooner and we hope they can be back involved and help us.” – Eddie Howe

Although Harvey Barnes (toe) shouldn’t be too far away, the Sven Botman (knee) situation could still be absolutely anything.