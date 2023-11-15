23
  1. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    HI Neale - hope everything is OK after the weekend

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      That's very kind of you, Nige, I really appreciate that.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        *hugs*

  2. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Guehi
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez

    (3.9 Archer - Lascelles - Tsimikas)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    Early thoughts on transfers?
    A bit stuck with 2 FTs again this week

    A) Diaby to Mbeumo
    B) Diaby & Alvarez to Palmer & Watkins

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      You want Mbeumo from gw14, so A and save 1ft for me

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah I guess I need to weigh up Mbeumo & Alvarez vs Palmer & Watkins long term. The GW18 blank for City & Brentford is bit of a spanner in the works.

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not keen on Son to Mbeumo before GW14 and other moves up to your preference?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        You could have all three Palmer Mbeumo Watkins

        1. Karan14
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Although Son I feel is a good option for the busy Christmas period with no Europe, nailed for 90 mins, playing striker and on pens.

      2. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        That’s definitely something to consider in GW14 I guess. Son likely to be my GW13 captain for now.

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Foden to Mbuemo or Eze?

  4. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    How does this plan look please, chaps?

    GW13/now - save FT
    GW14 - Gordon (MUN), Alvarez (TOT), Chukwuemeka -> Mbeumo (LUT), Palmer (BRI), Archer (-4)

    Cheers

  5. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    The word "FPL players" in the title made me ponder on the Venn diagram of "players" and "FPL players"... and whether they overlap completely.

  6. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Cash Tsmikas Lascelles Branthwaite Andersen(Luton)
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Nakamba
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    1ft
    1.1 itb

    I know it's early but what defensive transfer would you priotise for next week?

    Thinking either Cash or Andersen to Zinchenko or Mitchell

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    Entry is open over the break, scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com
    Code is x9free

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did you arrange that league code or did you just get a good one by coincide?

      They've always appeared random to me but they could make them customizable, first come first served.

  8. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pondering whether GW13 is a good time to W/c

    current team
    Areola
    Trippier-Cash-Walker
    Son - Salah - Martinelli - Hwang - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez
    (Turner - Archer Gusto - Lamptey)

    Grateful for any views please

  9. cha-cha
      53 mins ago

      Hi guys,

      Any idea what to do here for the next GW?

      1FT 0.0 ITB Rank: 350k (happy to make 2 transfers)

      Areola
      Saliba - Walker - Tsimikas
      Mitoma - Douglas Luiz - Bruno F - Salah
      Watkins - Alvarez - Haaland (c)

      A.Becker Cash - Sarr - Gusto

      Thanks in advance.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bruno Allison to Son fodder

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Darwin on Nsketiah?

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        We’ll hopefully get early team news again - I’d start Nunez if he’s confirmed to be starting

    • Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Better transfer:

      Diaby -> Bowen

      Nketiah -> Solanke

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bowen

