A number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are dicing with danger as we go into the November international break.

In this weekly article, we detail the Fantasy assets who are just one booking away from a ban.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

Finally, there is a round-up of who is already suspended going into Gameweek 13.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City and Brentford, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the exceptions.

Of course, any postponements, whether they be weather-related or otherwise, would change that situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 20 players who are sitting on four yellow cards.

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), who have double-digit ownerships in FPL, are among this group.

Budget defenders Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) and Issa Kabore (£4.0m) are also precariously placed on four bookings.

There are 31 other players one caution further back.

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m), Matty Cash (£5.2m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) are among the most significant names on three yellow cards, all of them with FPL ownerships of 33%+.

The in-form Cole Palmer (£5.2m) joined the list in Gameweek 12 after being booked against his former employers.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 13?

Craig Dawson (£4.5m), Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) all collected their fifth bookings of the season last weekend and have been slapped with one-game bans, missing out in Gameweek 13.

Destiny Udogie (£4.8m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) are now free from suspension, having served one-match bans in the final round of Premier League fixtures before the November international break.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) still has two matches to serve of his three-game suspension, however.

Joining Romero on the suspension list are Fabio Vieira (£5.4m) and Mahmoud Dahoud (£4.8m), who were shown straight red cards in Gameweek 12 and will now face three-match bans.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is not available until mid-January, while Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) won’t be able to kick a ball competitively until late August 2024.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.