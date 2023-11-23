In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on his Gameweek 12 green arrow and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 13 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 12 REVIEW

It feels like a lifetime ago but Gameweek 12 was a good one. ‘A lucky one’ is probably more accurate! Having to deal with James Maddison‘s (£7.9m) injury and the lack of better options on the bench forced me to start Konstantinos Tsimikas (£4.7m) and hope for the best. With his 15-pointer, it couldn’t have gone any better.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) made his return to my squad in place of Maddison. Although Tottenham disappointed against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he remains a very good Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset. I’m hopeful that he can exploit the Aston Villa high line on Sunday. And if Spurs could start winning penalties, that would also be nice.

Captain Erling Haaland (£14.0m) did the business once again and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) continued his great form. The Norwegian has now been captained in 11 of my first 12 Gameweeks and he’s going to get the armband again for the Liverpool fixture, as long as there are no issues following his international withdrawal. It’s handy that the weekend’s big match is up first, as it increases the chances of some pre-deadline team leaks.

Buying Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) in Gameweek 8 was a good move. The West Ham United attacker has scored three goals since then but, unfortunately, it looks like his time might now be up due to injury.

Julian Alvarez (£7.1m) has also been ticking along nicely since joining the troops in Gameweek 6. He’s often someone that I consider selling but, once you factor in his price, the team he plays for and his 10 attacking returns from 12 matches, there’s no reason to get rid. He’s never the weakest link. However, he’ll probably depart at some point before Blank Gameweek 18, if no Wildcard is activated beforehand.

Meanwhile, what a season Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) is having. He could be a season-keeper. Even with Aston Villa’s fixtures turning worse soon, I’ve got no plans to sell. Unai Emery’s side is fourth-best for expected goals (xG, 24.13) this season while Watkins is third for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) among forwards behind Haaland and Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m).

FPL GAMEWEEK 13 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for Gameweek 13, folks.

