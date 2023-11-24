200
Rate My Team November 24

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

200 Comments
Share

The international break is finally over and with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline closing in ahead of Gameweek 13, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your FPL dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

200 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi Tom. Roll yes? 1 FT .3 ITB WC intact
    Pickford (Turner)

    Tripp Cash Gabriel (walker, Kabore)

    Son C Salah Marti Palmer (Diaby)

    Haaland Archer Alvarez

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  2. AF90
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best Wolves defender to buy?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Rudy Gobert

      Open Controls
  3. jammie26
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Every selling Cash this week it seems. Think he could haul at Spurs on Sunday.

    Open Controls
  4. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Cash Gabriel Guehi Taylor Lascelles
    Salah Son Saka Diaby Marvellous
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    2FT, £0.5m

    Would you-

    A) Cash to Saliba
    B) Alvarez to Solanke
    C) Keeper change
    D) Something else?

    Will likely be doing Diaby to Boomo next week.

    Open Controls
  5. Hochoki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best Transfer Decisions with 1.4 ITB and 1 FT?
    1) Save
    2) Cash to Saliba
    3) Morris to Solanke

    Leno
    Trippier Gabriel Udogie
    Son Saka Bowen Mbuemo Gibbs-white
    Haaland(c) Alvarez

    Trafford Morris Cash Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I dont think I would bother with 2) as there isnt really that much upside this week over what you have. U-Dogg is fit right?

      I think 3) could work. Nailed, talisman, cheap, decent fixtures till the new year.

      Open Controls
    2. TochanMama
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gibbs-White to Sterling/Palmer/Gordon maybe

      Open Controls
  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    I will probably do Alvarez to Solanke in the morning and regret it by 2:30...thanks, bye.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.