491
491 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Why the hell stupid people keep making early transfer, Bowen set to fall and Mebeumo to rise tonight…,

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Casuals

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Are you making the same transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        Nope, I’m just saying there is no need to make moves without proper info

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          52 mins ago

          Your previous comments suggest you are thinking about it.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Mister big headed as always

            Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nothing to stop you doing the same if you want to. People play the game in many different ways.

      Open Controls
    4. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Did a lot of early transfers at the start of the season. Built good team value and now can afford to wait it out more

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        With so many cheap players doing well this season money really is no issue imo

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Oh FFS, just noticed about Mbeumo
      Rising 0.2m in a few days

      Open Controls
  2. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Gusto was not in the squad. Injured?

    Open Controls
    1. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Have held Martinelli through 5 blanks now. In all of those games he hasn’t managed more than 0.14 xG.

    Fixtures are excellent, he’s starting games and we know what he’s capable of.. Should I stay patient and hope for returns? Or time to get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Get rid imo

      Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same situation, got rid, love the player but he’s not threatening the goal as much this year & he’s no longer 6-6.5m where you’d cut him some slack.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Would be tempted to switch - Gordon, Mbeumo, Palmer etc.

      Open Controls
  4. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you lot do Alvarez to Nunez for a -4 this week?

    Both have favourable fixs IMO but trying to find that big haul.

    Open Controls
    1. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for -4. For a free it's very much on my radar.

      Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
        4 mins ago

        Do Nunez for the -4 and I'm confident you will regret it.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t doubt that, wildcarded him in last year for his red card.

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
              just now

              You've answered your own question then.

              Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not a massive fan for -4, you need a goal to breakeven

          Open Controls
      • FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Julian Alvarez. Sell or Hold.
        Moussa Diaby. Sell or Hold.

        Open Controls
        1. Hint
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          There are better options in both positions especially given fixtures.

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          Sell Sell

          Open Controls
        3. Radzio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          I think Diaby to Mbeumo is just an easy move.

          Alvarez I think it depends on replacement you can buy

          Open Controls
        4. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Sell both

          Open Controls
        5. cb68
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Hold Alvarez. Sell Diaby.

          Open Controls
      • Big Col
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Current OR 4.6M, should I bite the bullet and finally get Salah in?
        If so, which one?

        A) Trippier, Martinelli & Darwin to Salah, Gabriel & Semenyo -8

        B) Son, Watkins to Salah, Semenyo -4

        Sanchez, Aerola,
        Trippier, Porro, Saliba, Cash, Taylor
        Son, Saka, Martinelli, Eze, Palmer
        Haaland, Watkins, Darwin
        £0.4ITB

        Open Controls
        1. I am 42
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          same here, biting to bullet to get Salah

          this means that i will not have Mbeumo vs Luton

          Open Controls
        2. RashFraud
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Lose son and Martinelli if you have the money?

          Open Controls
        3. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        4. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Watkins is worth retaining, imo.

          Open Controls
        5. cb68
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          It is extremely difficult for a team that lacks bench fodders (only Taylor there) to get a 13m player without WC. I think both A and B destroy value.

          Open Controls
      • rozzo
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        Areola Turner
        Cash Tsimikas Lascelles Branthwaite Andersen(Luton)
        Salah Son Saka Bowen Nakamba
        Haaland Watkins Alvarez

        2ft
        1.1 itb

        Any ideas here?

        Bowen to Gordon would free up money to overhaul my defence

        Or switch to 352?

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Keep eye on Bowen - depends how long out - maybe Gordon

          Open Controls
        2. cb68
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just wait for the Bowen midweek news. Europe game on Thursday. You don't have to hurry for Gordon tonight.

          Open Controls
      • Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Would you sell Gordon for Mbeumo? Gordon is good of course but Mbeumo's next 3 are simply amazing I think.

        The alternative is Solanke to Darwin which is also super tempting.

        Open Controls
        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yep, get Mbeumo

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Any other way? Reckon Newcastle could batter MUN at home and then EVE, TOT, FUL, LUT, NFO is a great run

          Open Controls
          1. Radzio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Not really, my other mids are Salah, Saka, Palmer and Son.

            I know Gordon is good that's why I'm considering Solanke->Darwin instead. But sounds like overthinking this.

            On the other hand Newcastle has CL, so I wonder abt Gordon's xmins.

            Open Controls
      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Was surprised at the joint 5th highest scoring player over the last 6 GWs:

        1. Salah 62
        2. Haaland 50
        3. Palmer 40
        4. Mbeumo 38
        5. ??? 37
        5= Sterling 37

        Any guesses?

        Open Controls
        1. mic_check12
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Dalot

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            You are right actually - it was Mykolenko but Dalot didn't have his bonus on in the FFScout table ... so Dalot is on 38, joint 4th! Pretty good going. Mykolenko hit the bar so was close to even more!

            Open Controls
        2. RashFraud
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Bruno?

          Open Controls
        3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Mykalenko?

          Open Controls
        4. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Great stat

          Open Controls
      • XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Who to make way for Mbuemo?

        A. Bowen
        B. Gibbs-White
        C. Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          C, unless Bowen is still injured.

          Open Controls
          1. KunDogan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
        2. RashFraud
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          A easy

          Open Controls
        3. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          Any of those really, I’m reluctantly selling Bowen but as part of a three part transfer for a hit

          Open Controls
        4. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          c

          Open Controls
        5. cb68
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        6. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks All

          Open Controls
      • RashFraud
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Early thoughts, 2FT Bowen > Mbuemo and:
        A. Son > Saka
        B. Alvarez > Darwin
        C. Both A&B for a hit
        D. Just Bowen out and save a FT

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Wait for Bowen news first?

          Open Controls
        2. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          d

          Open Controls
        3. Woutiraldi
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          D

          Open Controls
        4. cb68
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Mbeumo is definitely a buy, but Bowen is not a sell yet.

          Open Controls
      • The Night Trunker.
          44 mins ago

          I might get Mbuemo or Mbeumo but the flock are doing it in droves.
          Seems like a good time to bring out the Wolves and kettle the sheep for a mass killing of content creators blood lust.

          Open Controls
          1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Boomo has better underlyings

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
                8 mins ago

                The underlings have swamped together though.
                Could be a good time to feast with the mint sauce.

                Open Controls
          2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Looks like Tsimikas has nailed that left back spot then..

            Open Controls
          3. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            Who would you sell for Mbeumo?

            A) Diaby
            B) Mitoma

            Open Controls
            1. Bluetiger1
              • 1 Year
              27 mins ago

              b

              Open Controls
              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. cb68
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          4. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            42 mins ago

            Missed Spurs second half. Did Son waste any more big chances?

            Open Controls
          5. Giovanni Giorgio
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            a) Archer --> Darwin
            b) Nakamba --> Bowen (if fit)

            Which one?

            Open Controls
            1. KunDogan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              B If fit (talisman)

              Open Controls
            2. Bluetiger1
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              a

              Open Controls
          6. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            2 frees.

            Cash/Schar to Saliba/Tsimi

            A) Yes
            B) No

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
            1. cb68
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              No need to spend 2FT for such a marginal outcome.

              Open Controls
          7. Flynny
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            What to do here with 0.3m and 2fts? Let's assume bowen is fit

            A...adingra to palmer

            B....bowen and cash to mbeumo and saliba

            B means I'm going to be stuck with adingra for a few more weeks as won't have £ to upgrade to palmer

            Thanks

            Areola (strakosha)
            Porro gabriel cash (tsimi taylor)
            Salah son saka bowen adingra
            Haaland watkins (archer)

            Open Controls
            1. Hurnt
              • 9 Years
              16 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          8. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Just cashed in my 0.2 rise on Bowen for Mbeumo
            Still got JWP for West Ham coverage

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.