Everton and Manchester United are back in action on Sunday, with the pair facing off at Goodison Park.

The hosts have been picking up form recently, losing only once in five Premier League games, but this is their first appearance since being handed a 10-point deduction, so it’ll be fascinating to see how they respond.

Sean Dyche makes just one change from the side that beat Crystal Palace prior to the international break and it’s enforced, with Idrissa Gueye coming in for the injured Amadou Onana.

As for Man Utd, despite several unconvincing displays, they’ve actually won four of their last five in the top-flight, only losing to Manchester City in Gameweek 10 during that run.

Luke Shaw is back today but it isn’t all good news, with Rasmus Hojlund failing to recover from a hamstring injury and Mason Mount also absent from the matchday squad.

It’s three changes in total for Erik ten Hag, then, with Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Martial replacing Sergio Reguilon, Christian Eriksen and Hojlund.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Godfrey, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Subs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Hannibal, van de Beek, Amrabat, Pellestri, Hugill

