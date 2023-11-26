61
61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Early thoughts here? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Areola (Johnstone)
    Trippier Gabriel Cash (Taylor) (Guehi)
    Salah Gordon Saka Son Palmer
    Haaland Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. cb68
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3rd attacker?

      Open Controls
  2. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Son out Mbuemo in

    yay or nay considering Brentford fixtures for next few games.

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I thought Son still looked red hot today despite blank. Very worried non owner

      Open Controls
  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Son had 0.68xGI today which is pretty decent. Do we think he's still a better option than Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes, I hope so anyway!

      Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bowen to Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      This weeks casual transfer. Bound to fail surely?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Actually i don't like mbeumo but still is better than missing bowen..

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          I’m waiting for news before making a move.

          Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Another terrible gw. Would you WC?

    1ft, 0.2itb
    Flekken
    Trippier Cash Tsimi
    Salah Son Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez
    (Turner Soucek Tarkowski Baldock)

    Open Controls
    1. Manic M
        16 mins ago

        Who to? It’s looks an ok team to me.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          I'd probably fix my goalkeepers and subs and maybe Alvarez/Soucek....

          Open Controls
          1. Manic M
              2 mins ago

              Bit of a waste that mate. Hang on a bit longer.

              Open Controls
        2. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          No looks good imo

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        3. RashFraud
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          100%. I’ve made a little draft for you too as I’m very bored.

          Fabianski Steele
          Estupinan Martinez Burn Tierney Van der Ven
          Madison KDB Casemiro Barnes Smith-Rowe
          Toney Welbeck Nkunku

          Open Controls
          1. RashFraud
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Jokes aside, nothing a hit or two won’t solve. If you’ve held for so long and you have a team which is similar to everyone else who has wildcarded already, I’d just dead end it to GW18 and WC 19 to set up the team until late chip season

            Open Controls
      • Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Prioritise buying Mbeumo or Saka?

        Open Controls
      • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        If we look only at GW14, is Mbeumo much better to own than Son?

        Open Controls
      • Rash
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Worth sacrificing Son (bought for 9.1) to get Haaland back in?

        Areola
        Cash trippier Tsimikas
        Salah saka bowen mbeumo son
        Watkins Alvarez

        Leno maguire Foster lamptey

        2ft 3.0itb

        Thinking son Alvarez out for palmer Haaland.

        Unless there's a better way?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          I would sacrafice every player on you team for Haaland

          Open Controls
      • afsr
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        who should i downgrade Cash to? need 0.1 to afford Hwang -> Mbeumo

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Gabriel

          Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Would you sell Gordon for Mbuemo for a free?

        Open Controls
        1. Manic M
            17 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          • Royal5
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          • Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
        2. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          A) Palmer - BHA (H)
          B) Gordon - MUN (H)
          C) Watkins - BOU (A)
          D) Solanke - AVL (H)

          Which one to drop in GW14?

          Open Controls
          1. Headers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Though one here no wrong answer, I’d say drop A

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            D

            Open Controls
        3. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Whats the latest with Eze? Got him in for Mitoma this week annoyingly.

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Same. Considering selling. Punt went to sh*t. As usual

            Open Controls
          2. Manic M
              14 mins ago

              Too early to say

              Open Controls
          3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Who needs to GTFO first:

            A) Bowen
            B) Eze

            Open Controls
            1. Manic M
                13 mins ago

                Whoever is definitely injured

                Open Controls
              • Royal5
                • 12 Years
                11 mins ago

                Eze obviously?

                Open Controls
            2. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              Thoughts and ideas on this lot?

              If Bowen is fit I’m thinking Diaby and Cash to Mbeumo and Saliba.

              2FT 0.9 ITB

              Areola
              Gabriel Cash Tsimikas
              Salah Son Bowen Diaby Gordon
              Haaland Watkins

              Turner Archer Kabore Botman

              Open Controls
              1. Headers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Porro looked very attacking like him to roll the dice for Cash otherwise go safe with gunners backs

                Open Controls
                1. Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah like him a lot but he’s playing City next week. Could keep Cash another week and get Porro in GW15.

                  Open Controls
            3. Headers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              If Bowen is fit would ya still bring in Mbuemo or just go without him?

              - Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon

              Open Controls
            4. Atimis
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Let’s say all are fit, which one scores best at least next 3 GWs?

              1) Bowen
              2) Darwin
              3) Isak

              Open Controls
              1. RashFraud
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                2

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Will he start all these games tho?

                  Open Controls
                2. Headers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Darwin has best fixtures just down to minutes & taking his chances

                  Open Controls
            5. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Exact funds here, pull the trigger?

              Gibbs White to Mbuemo

              Open Controls
              1. Weak Become Heros
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Absolutely.

                Open Controls
              2. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yeah do it

                Open Controls
              3. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                Gibbs > Mbuemo imo - Keep White

                Open Controls
              4. Atimis
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Obviously

                Open Controls
            6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Good evening all!!

              Do we think Nketiah starts the Wolves game??

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Probably not. Jesus back, even if he is probably a worse striker.

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate, also Trossard has played that role well too, just think he should start one of the next two league’s matches with champions league and quick turn around

                  Open Controls
              2. XX SMICER XX
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Not sure. Champs league + midweek prem fixture to come.

                I think he starts one of Wolves or Luton

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Me too mate, making the decision to sell him or not that little bit harder, suppose we might get leaked team news this week with the deadline being 1.30pm Saturday

                  Open Controls
            7. XX SMICER XX
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              A. Bowen / Martinelli to Mbuemo
              B. Bowen & Martinelli to Mbuemo & Saka
              C. Cash / Guehi to Tsimikas & A

              Open Controls
            8. Manic M
                4 mins ago

                Defenders are mainly pants. Don’t stress over which one to get. Better to save a transfer instead.

                Open Controls
              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                If you have to pick one for the Christmas period. Who would you take?

                A) Gabriel
                B) Zinchenko

                Open Controls
                1. Manic M
                    just now

                    One always plays the other doesn’t. The other has a bit more potential. Pick one.

                    Open Controls
                2. keefy59
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Re-post from previous article
                  "Just cashed in my 0.2 rise on Bowen for Mbeumo
                  Still got JWP for West Ham coverage"
                  Should be a good move with Bowen due to fall tonight & Mbeumo due to rise
                  I use FPL stats a lot
                  I aim to have as many players on the first 100 to rise list
                  And avoid or transfer out any players on the next 100 to fall list

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.