  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Does it make sense to consider Alvarez to Solanke for next week despite his blank yesterday? Can't afford Isak/Darwin and Dom should still be the talisman going forward, Bournemouth seem to have turned a corner

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cty have a good run of games I would hold Alvarez to be honest.

    2. Shev
        51 mins ago

        Don't see the sudden hype with solanke imo but I also have alvarez and rapidly losing patience. Thinking of holding for a couple of weeks to see how nkunku comes on before Chelsea fixture swing from gw16

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Let's go Cash, Luiz and Watkins!

    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Spurs backline looks as bad as my fpl season.

    5. HD7
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Best move here mates?
      1ft and 1.0 in the bank.
      Schar to Arsenal defender or save transfer and play Taylor?

      Areola
      Trippier Cash Tsimikas Taylor
      Salah Saka Bowen Mbeumo
      Haaland Alvarez

      Leno Schar Archer Ahamada

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Play Schar over Taylor imo

      2. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Wait for Bowen news if he is fit just save FT and play Schar

      3. romperstomper
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Schar is too expensive to bench IMO. Im in a similar boat and I'm downgrading Cash to brathwaite/lascelles in order to upgrade Alvarez to Watkins

      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Can you get Palmer or similar cheap 5th mid? I don't really like your setup with only 6 playable attackers tbh

      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I think both moves are too slow.

        I'm looking at getting Darwin and Chelsea attackers and you have neither.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          In your shoes I'd do Ahamada > Palmer and then maybe Bowen > Kudus/Sterling for a -4 if he's out.

          1. HD7
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Isnt Gordon better choice than Palmer?

          2. HD7
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            And why are you so hyped about Chelsea - getting two attacksrs etc. They still havent shown they can be consistent. Got lucky with Spurs and only did well vs City

    6. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      What odds are you getting on a 5-5 scoreline for this upcoming Spurs game? Might be worth a few quids

      1. Shev
          24 mins ago

          200/1 with betfair. Tempted to put £1 on

          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            just now

            That seems very tight for a once-in-a-lifetime scoreline for any club. Mind you – you never see a poor bookie, as they say

        • Shev
            17 mins ago

            Very true and decided to keep me quid. Can see plenty of goals in this one and have 3 players in my team playing so plenty of interest in this without wasting money

            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Gone for a 550/1 betbuilder myself. Not holding my breath, though.

            2. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah, should be goals. Spend your quid on Christmas!

        • Shev
            49 mins ago

            Got 0-0 written all over this

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              Absolutely no chance, are you watching the game? It’s wide open!

            2. Shev
                48 mins ago

                The sarcasm was more apparent with the emoji at the end of the sentence... Didn't realise they didn't work in the comments!

