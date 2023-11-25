157
157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I think the priority now is for all outfield players to be regularly playing as midweek fixtures after next game week and so many injuries

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Name names!

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Mengi and 14 others?

        Open Controls
      2. Andrew D48
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Guinevere Lancelot Arthur

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Robin

          Open Controls
          1. Andrew D48
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Mr Hood?

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Brave Sir Robin

              Open Controls
  2. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Did Moyes say anything about Bowen post match?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't think so:

      https://www.whufc.com/news/moyes-we-stick-it-and-players-dont-give

      Open Controls
  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Baldock on my bench with the same amount of points as Johnstone, Anderson, Eze and Solanke in my team combined even tho he conceded 3 and got booked too!! Grrrr

    Open Controls
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You can't get frustrated over someone you never thought of including in your side. That's just how it goes.

      Open Controls
  4. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    A. Saliba and Saka (have Gab)
    Or
    B. Palmer and Saka (keep Cash)

    Which one is best with my 2FTs?

    Open Controls
  5. Hurnt
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    37 (plus 2 on bench archer for Bowen)

    Small red arrow I’ll take it

    Cash udogie Tarkowski son Watkins to play

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      21 here with Cash, Son (C), Diaby and Cunha to play and a massive 125% predicted drop!!

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Gl with captain son

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Thanks mate - I need him and Cunha to score well this week to just maintain rank

          Open Controls
    2. BullDogTevez
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      56, 2 to play Watkins and Son. Up to 3.6k. Crack open the champagne.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Fantastic result well played enjoy the bubbly

        Open Controls
        1. BullDogTevez
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Chin chin

          Open Controls
      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        very nice mate

        Open Controls
      3. C'mon the Fylde
        • 8 Years
        just now

        58 with 3 to play.

        Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      41 with Pickford and Cash to play. Saka (C) gained me a point...small wins.

      Open Controls
  6. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Finally a Gabriel clean sheet. Celebrating with a large glass of wine and Dr Who 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Manic M
        5 mins ago

        Nice. I don’t get any time travellers visiting my house. Best I’ve had was Captain Jean Luke Picard from the starship Enterprise but that doesn’t really count.

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (894 teams)

      Current safety score with autosubs = 27
      Top score = 65

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Think I will be knocked out this week 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Me too

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            I literally need a mega haul from Son, basically a brace at least. And for most other players to be quiet.

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Same - see above post. A brace from Cunha wouldn't go amiss for me

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                ah yea I see, I have just been pretty unlucky this week. I am doing far worse then you lol.

                Open Controls
                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Not sure that's possible this week LOL - but I hope tomorrow is good for you

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    thanks you too

                    Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Guess I'm going to take the price drop on Bowen and wait for news. If he's back the fixtures are good.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        really bugs me that he missed the best fixture of them all, time to get rid I think for mbuemo

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Agreed - going to do the same move as Mbeumo has equally good fixtures, is nailed for 90 minutes and has penalties.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Agree Mbeumo is pretty much must have but I might actually prefer Bowen to Son if he's fit.

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          CRY, tot, ful, WOL is still a great run.

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            It is and hopefully we'll know if he's fit or out for a while before the deadline this week. Feeling like its got to be one or the other now and nothing in between.

            Open Controls
          2. drughi
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            it is but will he play with a knee issue

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Don't know that's why I'm waiting for news.

              Open Controls
      2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Take it you juicy berry

        Open Controls
    4. jb1985
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Any news on Jota injury? May do Bowen to Diaz for upcoming fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    5. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Bowen martinelli stones to saka mbuemo zinkchenko for a -4?

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Wtf if Bowen is ok?

        Open Controls
        1. Hurnt
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Only if Bowen broken

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Zinchenko > Mengi obviously

        Open Controls
      3. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Bowen was touch and go for today so you'd imagine he's fine for next week.

        Open Controls
    6. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      My dead bench has been showing signs of life recently, even Mubama got some minutes today. But of course Lamptey was wheeled straight back to the hospital 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hope for Chukwuemeka!

        Open Controls
        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          His name liveth on evermore in Scrabble arguments

          Open Controls
    7. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mbuemo probably the priory transfer in but for who?

      Midfield is Salah Saka Son Gordon Bowen.
      Have the cash to move any

      Open Controls
      1. Assisting the assister
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just wait for Bowen news - like most of us

        Open Controls
      2. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wouldn't sell any of those if all fit. Gordon if it has to happen.

        Open Controls
      3. Headers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Same midfield & fancy Mbuemo but won’t force him in unless there is injury… feeling is Bowen be back home against Palace

        Open Controls
    8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Greetings all!!

      Early thoughts….

      Cash, McAtee and Nketiah to Zinchenko, Palmer and Archer for a hit and change to 3-5-2

      Would leave me like this…….

      Areola
      Tripper Zinchenko Tsimikas
      Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
      Haaland Watkins
      Sub- Turner Archer Maguire Kabore

      What do we think???

      Cheers everyone!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't take a hit for any deal that includes Archer. Split it up, especially given the increasing tempo of deadlines.

        Open Controls
    9. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Early thoughts?1FT, £1.4 ITB, thoughts?

      Areola - Turner
      Cash - Gabriel - Kilman - Tsimikas - Kabore
      Salah - Son - Saka - Mbuemo - Diaby
      Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

      A: Diaby ➡️ Palmer
      B: Turner ➡️ Leno/Sanchez/Raya
      C: Kabore ➡️ Saliba/Zinchenko/Schar/Silva/Someone 5.4 max
      D: Other
      E: Roll

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Alvarez to Nunez.

        Open Controls
    10. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Early thoughts on Salah (FUL) or Haaland (TOT) captain next week?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Coinflip. See how Spurs defence looks against Villa tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yup. If they play high line then I think it'll be hard not to go Haaland, hattrick potential with Doku breaking the lines.

          Open Controls
    11. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitoma* >

      a) Palmer
      b) Gordon

      Open Controls
    12. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A Son goal and i’m in top 1K with 2 FTs and 0.9 ITB.

      Bring in Wood or Solanke ?

      Areola - Turner
      TAA - Trippier - White - Tsimikas - Taylor
      Salah - Son - Mbeumo - Eze - Palmer
      Haaland - Morris - Archer

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.