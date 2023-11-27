Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) and Matty Cash (£5.1m) are among the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players flirting with a ban ahead of Gameweek 14.

In this weekly article, we detail the Fantasy assets who are just one booking away from a suspension.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for one-match bans and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to dodge a suspension.

Finally, there is a round-up of who is already suspended for next weekend and beyond.

This piece will be updated after Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City and Brentford, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the exceptions.

Of course, any postponements, whether they be weather-related or otherwise, would change that situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 29 players who are sitting on four yellow cards.

The aforementioned Trippier and Cash joined this group in Gameweek 13, having been booked in their respective victories over big-six opposition.

The pair are owned by 49.8% and 29.8% of FPL managers respectively.

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), who also have double-digit ownerships in FPL, remain on four cautions.

Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), who features in 9.2% of Fantasy squads, collected his fourth yellow card of the campaign at St James’ Park on Saturday, too.

Budget defenders Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.1m), Jordan Beyer (£4.0m) and Issa Kabore (£4.0m) are among the other players precariously placed on four bookings.

There are four players involved in the Fulham v Wolves fixture on Monday night who would miss Gameweek 14 if they were to be booked at Craven Cottage.

There are 26 other players one caution further back.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), Cole Palmer (£5.3m), Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) and Andre Onana (£4.8m) are among the most significant names on three yellow cards, all of them with FPL ownerships of 10%+.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 14?

Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Marc Cucurella (£4.8m) reached the unwanted five-booking landmark at the weekend, so will sit out Gameweek 14.

Reece James (£5.4m) will be unavailable for one league match, too, following his sending off for two bookable offences on Tyneside on Saturday.

There was some confusion about Lewis Dunk‘s (£5.0m) dismissal in the win over Nottingham Forest but it transpired that the Brighton stopper was shown a yellow card and then a straight red card for dissent.

Not only will he sit out the next two league matches for the Seagulls but he also joins the list of players on four bookings for 2023/24.

Cristian Romero (£4.9m) still has one match to serve of his three-game suspension, while Fabio Vieira (£5.4m) and Mahmoud Dahoud (£4.8m) have two games to go.

Craig Dawson (£4.5m), Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) will be free from suspension in Gameweek 14.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is not available until mid-January, while Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) won’t be able to kick a ball competitively until late August 2024.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.