  FCSB
    7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Have exact funds to do Bowen >> Saka, otherwise Saka may rise and Bowen may fall…

    Yes or No

    Adamdashi
      4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yes 100%

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      If you can handle another transfer if midweek injuries occur, sure.

  ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    The fixtures for Son after Man City are not as good matchup wise as they look as West Ham, Newcastle and Everton will play a low block, anyone else feel that way?

    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      West Ham and Everton are no big shakes defensively.

      ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yes agree they're good fixtures, just mean matchup wise

  Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Son to Mbuemo
    Kabore to Saliba

    Yes or no. Don’t want to lose Son but not sure how else to get in Mbeumo with
    Salah Saka Palmer Gordon Son
    Archer Watkins Haaland
    As my front 7

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm gonna say yes as that will give you the same mids as me.

      Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Honestly, absolutely not. Son easily could have had 3 this weekend. Ask yourself this, if Son had scored even one, would you be contemplating this move?

  Greg Frost
    13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Dropping like a stone at the minute! surely this will be a turnaround week!

    lilmessipran
      11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I keep telling myself the exact same thing every gw.

  lilmessipran
    11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    If bringing in one mid this gw who would you go for-

    A Palmer
    B Gordon

    Letsgo!
      7 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      13 mins ago

      For the long term A. For the very short term B.

    cb68
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I dont get why ppl wanna keep son plus he is facing manc next?
    Also with all the injuries that spurs have, i just feel is a definite sell

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      20 pointer last GW if he stayed onside.

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Next week is a rough game. After that, they are in the top third on the fixture ticker. Plus, did you watch the spurs game at the weekend? He is their key asset and could have easily had a brace or a hat trick.

      NATSTER
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        And I think he will be the one with good chance to start every game too.

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Updated Last Man Standing Results GW13 (894 teams)

    Safety score = 37
    Top score = 75 by Akshat Jain

    87 teams to be removed, 807 teams through to GW14
    Congrats to all the survivors

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS
    https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/

  gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Taylor Gabriel Cash Kabore Udogie
    Bowen Martinelli Diaby Son Salah
    Darwin Haaland Archer

    2 FTs 0 ITB

    A) Bowen + Martinelli > Saka + Gordon
    B) Bowen + Son + Martinelli > Saka + Mbuembo + Gordon for -4
    Anything else?

    gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      30 mins ago

      or C) Son, Archer > Mbuemo + Isak

      A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        24 mins ago

        That gives you a pretty big benching headache though. Do you go 3-5-2 or 3-4-3?

        TBH, I’d rather spend a FT ditching Cash than ditching Son.

        gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          Fair enough...I got Cash in GW2 so have so much value tied up in him but fair enough...I do need Saka though

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wait for press conferences to see Bowen’s status. If out, I’d do A long before considering B.

      If Bowen looks to be fit, you might consider Marti to Mbuemo and rolling the other FT.

  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Capt saka or salah?

    Yank Revolution
      12 Years
      50 mins ago

      If Saka was definitely on pens, I'd consider it, but it has gotta be Mo.

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think Salah is the go-to this week. TBH on current form, I’d probably captain either Mbuemo or Haaland over Saka given the issues in Arsenal’s attack at the moment.

      Victor I Need Ya Bae
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mbuemo a cheeky shout

  No Salah
    6 Years
    45 mins ago

    For long term ( atleast 7 weeks ) who’s the better FPL asset?

    A. Isak
    B. Darwin

  The Knights Template
    10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all interested in Doug Luiz, but Lollygaggers FC isn't selling!

  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you do these moves?

    Son + Jota -> Salah + Palmer for free.

    Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      just now

      yes

  Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hwang or Gordon to enable salah?

  jackruet
    2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gabriel is a safe choice now? Just missed one Match out of last 10.

    Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Seems so, yes

