54
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Strakosha
    Gabriel Cash Tsimikas
    Salah Saka Son Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Areola Taylor Porro Anderson

    Thanks!

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Still holding on to $ I see. Looks good, who is the captain?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Cannot decide between Salah and Haaland. Who are you captaining?

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          Salah most likely.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Its on him right now for me too.

    2. thang nguyen
        22 mins ago

        i think i might start porro ahead of cash

    3. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Thoughts?1FT, £1.4 ITB, thoughts?

      Areola - Turner
      Cash - Gabriel - Kilman - Tsimikas - Kabore
      Salah - Son - Saka - Mbuemo - Diaby
      Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

      A: Diaby ➡️ Palmer
      B: Turner ➡️ Leno/Sanchez/Raya
      C: Kabore ➡️ Saliba/Zinchenko/Schar/Silva/Castagne
      D: Alvarez ➡️ Darwin/Isak

      1. Aster
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I would roll in your position

      2. thang nguyen
          1 min ago

          I think I might do C but instead of Kabore I think sell Cash or Kilman should be better

        • Scotty Dog
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I would have done d but now that you missed the price drop on alvarez I would also roll ft.

      3. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Bowen & Trippier

        To

        Saka & Saliba

        Yes or No

        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I'd probably do that

        2. Aster
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yes

      4. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Are we expecting any more Bowen news before the deadline? Very tempted to shift for Mbeumo

        1. Aster
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I would do that.

      5. Aster
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Should I give Diaby this one last chance and sell Bruno and Foden for Sterling and Mbuemo?

        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Think that makes sense

        2. Scotty Dog
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes then either sell or bench diaby over next 2 gw's but probably a sell.

      6. Guru Mediation
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Bowen, Estupinan, Ederson, Watkins -> Salah, Lascelles , Kelleher, Isak

        This worth a minus 8 (mini WC). Addresses a few areas as no Pool is hurting me.

        Thanks in advance

        1. Scotty Dog
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          I took a -8 to get my team better rounded to bring in haaland next week and keep one of either Watkins or son in the process. Its never good taking a -8 but in this situation for me you require salah & your other options could be good too & it will make you more content going forward so a yes from me.

        2. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          -8 is tought to get behind but I can certainly see what you're looking to do.

        3. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Looks sound.

        4. Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If you struggle with your team taking multiple hits is not bad. This way you can set up your team for the future and it may pay of very quickly. What people forget is that this way you can save future transfers for whatever you need it.

          The other option is doing it in stages, but this way you are behind each GW and will strugle to turn it around. You are hoping that your not preforming players will hit form, while you miss out on players that are actually preforming well.

      7. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        44 mins ago

        Unsure whether to take a hit to get Saka in or just stick with Martinelli.

        Areola
        Trippier Tsmi Gabriel
        Salah JWP Mbuemo Mart
        Haaland Alvarez Watkins

        Trippier&JWP to Pinnock&Saka -4
        or
        JWP to Palmer instead?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Do it in stages imo

        2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't sell Tripps.

          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ta lads

      8. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Will Tsimikas start on Sunday??

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Absolutely.

      9. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Is Bruno and Solanki to Saka and Isak worth a hit? (no other Arsenal forward)
        Pope (Turner)
        Gabriel Trippier Tsimikas (Cash Guehi)
        Salah Son BrunoPalmer Diaby
        Watkins Alvarez Solanki

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Benching headache this GW but if you are planning to hold on to Diaby looks OK medium term.

      10. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        2FT,
        Son to Mbuemo
        Alvarez to Darwin

        Make one move or both?

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Both

      11. Erez Avni
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Areola
        Cash Trippier Taylor
        Son Salah(c) Eze Martineli Gordon
        Haaland Watkins

        Turner Archer Maguire Kabora

        A. Eze to Bomo & trippier to Gabriel (-4).
        B. Eze to Palmer.
        C. Son & Eze to Saka & Bomo (-4).

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A

      12. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Areola
        Trippier, Gabriel, Taylor
        Salah, Son, Bowen, Diaby, Gordon
        Haaland, Watkins

        Turner, Guehi, Archer, Branthwaite

        0.1m ITB, 2 FT

        Are Bowen & Diaby to Palmer & Saka good moves here ? If so should I leave the Diaby/Saka move until after Villa have played bou ?

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Waiting is best, but keep close eye on prices

      13. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Which one scores best this week?

        1) Cash
        2) Taylor
        3) Tsim(other def?) -4

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not worth a hit.

        2. Kane Train
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cash scores the best

      14. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Anyone transfering Gordon in (for Bowen)? Have Mbeumo already

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          You are!

      15. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        start Livramento or Chad Taylor?

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'm starting Livra for sure

          1. The Red Devil
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            yeah leaning towards that, Sheffield are poor in attack, but burnley always seem to concede? they actually don't have a single CS

            1. Atimis
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I think so!

              1. The Red Devil
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                cheers

      16. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Missed to sell Alvarez before the price drop. Wasn't sure about Watkins and some other flagged players.

        Also, still not sure about Isak, if you really need him when you already have Gordon.

        And who to captain this week?

        Too many questions.
        Happy Friday!

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I only see one question. I'm tempted by Salah but will probably play safe with Haaland against that injury-hit Spurs D.

      17. Kane Train
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Which option ?

        A) Bowen > Gordon & Alvarez > Darwin

        B) Watkins > Darwin & Leno(bench) > Kelleher , which allows me to get trippier in for cash next week

        1. Udogie-style
            just now

            B

        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I only see one question. I'm tempted by Salah but will probably play save with Haaland against that injury hit Spurs D.

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            reply fail

        3. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Morning all

          How nailed is Nunez?

