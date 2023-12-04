Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD11 – Changing gear

It was another bonkers Gameweek riddled with dodgy team news and even dodgier defences, where Man City and Liverpool joined Sheffield Utd as the teams to target. As the balmy lollygagging days of autumn recede, it’s a change of temperature and pace with three games a week, short rest, and the prospect of Pep roulette going global. 17-man squads are now essential.

It’s also been a busy period for the Regulators, with Spearsmint Dino joining Everton in getting their collar felt, and the rewind button getting pressed to recalculate who did what with who. The FA will also be interested in the sanctions applied by the SKLW tribunal as they ponder which tier Man City will start in next season. It is therefore with some trepidation, and no guarantee of accuracy, that I offer the first draft of a report on what might have happened on Matchday 11.

PREMIER LEAGUE

NETFLIX AND CHILWELL 3-3 CAFU GOOD MEN

Netflix and the Cafus shared the points in a slugfest that will have everyone tuning in for the sequel. @FPL Toni (75 pts) and @cazza netted during the first reel, and @BrizJT (79) was good for a brace after the interval; however, it was @fpl_juice (75) who put on a show in the Squad match to secure a point for the Cafus.

GERD MÜLLER A PINT 1-2 FONTAINE OF KNOWLEDGE

The Müllers took their shots in the H2Hs, courtesy of @lagdonff, but it was the Fontaines who were thirsting for knowledge in the Squad match where @Fplbinary (78) and fplhaggis (77) did most to secure a much-needed win.

EL SIN NOMBRE 3-1 SHEIKH, BLATTER AND RAUL

The hombres for Nombre did a number on the Sheikhs to climb into the top half. Goals from @FPL Editor and @FPLCanuck set the tone, and the bandits added another in the Squad match. It was a tough outing for the league-leaders, whose only consolations were a goal from @Stemania, and a top-scoring performance for @phchess (80).

WAN FLEW OVER THE NKUNKU’S NEST 2-3 FABIO CANNAVARIANCE

The Fabios raided the Nkunku’s nest and flew away with the points thanks to the depth of their squad, and in spite of benching their top two scorers. It looked promising for the NKunkus when @FPL_Fran and @FPLdchin notched in the H2Hs, but they waned in the Squad match and now have to face the wrath of Nurse Ratched.

OPPENHAMSTER 2-5 BANYANA BAFANA

The reigning champions signalled a return to form with a statement victory over the radioactive hamsters. @zan­_fpl_keroski and @swanmoretime experimented successfully in the H2Hs until they ran into @FPL_Sandy and FPL_FrodoB’s top-scoring ring of power; and the feasting continued in the Squad match.

SPEARSMINT DINO 0-2 SON OF A GÜN

Spearsmint Dino put Messi on the bench to guard against any further sanctions, but it was to no avail as the Günners unleashed some charges of their own to skip past them in the table. @fplfrasier (78) emerged as the favourite Son.

Premier League Table

Team Name Played GD Points 1. Sheikh, Blatter and Raul 11 +24 28 2. Banyana Bafana 11 +7 21 3. Fabio Cannavariance 11 +9 19 4. Wan Flew over the Nkunku’s Nest 11 +5 19 5. El Sin Nombre 11 -1 16 6. Son of a Gun 11 -2 15 7. Spearsminto Dino* 11 +4 14 8. Cafu Good Men 11 0 14 9. Netflix And Chilwell 11 -2 14 10. Gerd Müller a Pint 11 -10 12 11. Oppenhamsters 11 -16 8 12. Fontaine of Knowledge 11 -18 8

* three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player

CHAMPIONSHIP

FC HA LA LAND 3-1 NO FUCHS GIVEN

No quarter was given in the H2Hs, where @Mattreilly and @FPL_Architect exchanged strikes, but it was the home team who were laughing in the Squad match, where John Mernor (82) had all the best lines.

ONE TCHOUAMENI 0-3 ONANAS IN PYJAMAS

The Onanas put this one to bed early, courtesy of a clean sheet from @sherifgabr777 and a strike from @Alchim1sT in the H2Hs; and the firepower of @rookie_been (80), @WiraBangun (77) and @FPLPete_ (76) in the Squad match. Maybe think about giving @FPLJogger (80) a game next week?

HAND OF ZOFF 2-1 PANDA EXPRESS CDF

The Zoffs palmed the points against the Pandas to climb out of the cellar. Not surprisingly, it was a crafty clean sheet from @ninja_fpl (76) that sowed the seeds of success, and @fpl_tombz and @fpllost found the net to build a winning lead. The Pandas pulled one back in the Squad match, but were left to rue leaving their top scorer, @JosesBusDrivers (79) parked on the bench.

FLOWERS 2-4 KAHN YOU FEEL THE LÖW TONIGHT

The Flowers bloomed early on thanks to a brace from @TonyJYorath (90), but were unable to resist the advances of the Kahns who added a Squad goal and a strike from @Roger-sen to a climax from @Big4FPL.

CASH BANDICOOT 0-3 NUSANTARA GAUCHOS

The league-leaders lost their perch after failing to cash in against the Gauchos. @urparellelworld navigated a clean sheet, and @wide_playmaker chipped in with a goal in the H2Hs, and the Gauchos galloped clear in the Squad match, with @FPL_sietam leading the pack. No need to worry about @upilLuthi’s 82 points being left on the bench.

MURDER ON ZIDANE’S FLOOR 1-3 CAMEROON DIAZ

A clinical hit by the Cameroons saw the wannabe A-listers return to the limelight. @sami­_devil10 (72) displayed his impish charm up front, and @sparkymir led the way in a sparkling squad performance to secure the points. The Zidanes hit the floor, but not in a good way.

Championship League Table

Team Name Played GD Points 1. Cameroon Diaz 11 +16 21 2. Cash Bandicoot 11 +8 20 3. FC Ha La Land 11 +7 20 4. Onanas in Pyjamas 11 +12 19 5. Nusantara Gauchos 11 -6 19 6. One Tchouameni 11 -3 16 7. Kahn you feel the Lōw tonight? 11 -1 15 8. Flowers 11 -5 15 9. Panda Express CDF 11 -5 13 10. No Fuchs Given 11 -7 11 11. Hand of Zoff 11 -13 11 12. Murder on Zidane’s Floor 11 -13 10

LEAGUE ONE

IT’S A WONDERFUL CRUYFF 2-1 SWEET 2FA

The Cruyffs turned it on to see off the Sweets and return to the summit. @TareKira and @Hesalovelyboy charmed everyone with H2H goals; @FPL_Badgers9 was the custodian of choice; and @FPL_Tinkers (80) ensured that the Sweet’s revival in the Squad match fell short.

WINNING MENTALITY WANDERERS 0-3 THE HEROES

The team building course at Old Trafford didn’t work out for the Wanderers, who have yet to find that winning mentality. It was routine heroics for the Heroes, with @The_Ron_Manager putting the jumpers extra narrow to keep it clean, while @anoshdaji and @snorklehorse both notched with modest scores. @Shakil91301 (77) ensured there was no complacency in the Squad match.

KEANE 16 2-0 MARITIM +62

It was all quiet in the H2Hs, with Shrikant Verma and @eppurwanto_ both serving up clean sheets, but the Maritims were all at sea in the Squad match and the Keanes sailed home with David Hewitt (79) and @sneharsenalfpl (78) at the helm to secure a two-goal victory.

MARADONA KEBABS 5-1 GARUDA CHEERS UP MASVANSA 2022

The high-flying Garudas hit the rocks in Kebab-land and the Maradonas took full advantage to deliver a 5-1 thumping. @FPLJoelinton and @FPLMez8 served up the Hors d’Oeuvres in the H2Hs, and the fine dining continued in the Squad match, with @TimbersFPL (77) and @FPLNym (76) leading by example. @ignatiusBryan_1’s goal was scant consolation for the Garudas.

FLYING DUTCHMEN 2-0 SHELBY COMPANY LIMITED

The Dutchmen flew out of the traps with a goal from @rowhun (74) and a cleanie from @Ali_Son9, and there was no let-up in the Squad match. No returns at all for Shelby investors, who have now dropped into the relegation berths.

NO KOEMAN NO CRY 4-3 GENTLEMAN’S GREALISH

It was tears of joy for No Koeman as they edged Grealish out in a heartbreaker. A brace from @LEXXKATZ and a strike from @Dannymorata for No Koeman was matched by @fplscofield (80) and @fplellie for the Gents, and there were only seven game-points in it in the Squad match. @MAGZWELLA’s 83-point haul made the difference for No Koeman.

League One Table

Team Name Played GD Points 1. It’s a Wonderful Cruyff 11 +2 22 2. Keane 16 11 +15 21 3. Garuda Cheers Up Masvansa 2022 11 +12 21 4. Sweet 2FA 11 +10 20 5. Flying Dutchmen 11 +4 17 6. Maradona Kebabs 11 +3 16 7. No Koeman No Cry 11 -17 16 8. The Heroes 11 +3 15 9. Maritim +62 11 -1 15 10. Shelby Company Limited 11 0 14 11. Gentleman’s Grealish 11 -5 11 12. Winning Mentality Wanderers 11 -26 2

LEAGUE TWO

UNBELIEVABLE GEOFF 1-2 THE DEADLY DEADLINERS

The Unbelievables flat-lined in a low scoring encounter with the Deadliners. It looked very different when @FplKelv complemented Chris Morgan’s clean sheet to secure a lead in the H2hs, but the Deadliners were deadlier in the Squad match thanks to @ZhouFPL and @VardyBoys (both 73).

THE GENERALISTS 3-2 INTEGRITY IS MBUEMO

The Generalists marched out of the cellar after compromising the Mbeumos in a hard-fought match. It was a stand-off in the H2Hs, with strikes from @FPLPup and @LiberoFPL being matched by Daniel Loukachouk and @JosFpl; but the Generalists had the numbers in the Squad match, where @alexwaterbaby (73) was mentioned in dispatches.

THE GALACTICOS 4-2 RUUD BULLET

The Galacticos are starting to find their mojo, and their rude treatment of the league-leaders brings them into contention for the promotion berths. Early strikes from @Greyhead19 and @FPLPingreen were matched by Sachin Gulati and @AliCowper, but Ruud Bullet had no answer to the fury unleashed by @DonieFPL (74) and @FFScout_Tom (72) in the Squad match.

THE NATION OF DOMINATION 3-2 LETS’ GET READY TO CRUMBLE

The Crumblers forgot to read the script and built up a lead in the H2Hs that to a clean sheet from @FPL_Brandon, and strikes from @The FPLRoutine and @Geddyfpl2; but normal service was restored in the Squad match, where @ChMarsh (77) and @FPLChampMan (76) led the harassment.

A PLANET WITH NO STARS 1-0 FRED RICE EATER

The Planets aligned to serve up a narrow victory against the Freds. It was typically low-key in the H2Hs, thanks to clean sheets from @danlukeashby and @FplNusantara; however, the Planets had just enough stardust to prevail in the Squad match, even though they left their top scorer, @BluebirdAdam (75) on the bench.

THE NONCHALANT TWENTY20 – BYE

It was another care-free week for the Nonchalants.

League Two Table

Team Name Played GD Points 1. Ruud Bullet 10 +4 18 2. Integrity Is Mbeumo 10 +6 17 3. The Deadly Deadliners 10 +3 17 4. The Nation of Domination 10 -1 16 5. A Planet with no Stars 10 -2 16 6. The Galaticos 10 +4 15 7. Unbelievable Geoff 10 +3 13 8. The Nonchalant Twenty20 10 -3 12 9. The Generalists 10 -10 12 10. Fred Rice Eater 10 0 11 11. Let’s Get Ready To Crumble 10 -4 9

MANAGER OF THE WEEK

It was a good week to have a good week, and a number of FPL managers filled their boots. @fplscofield delivered 80 points in a losing cause for Gentleman’s Grealish, as did @abhishe63548249 and @FPL_Tinkers to help secure victories for the Kahns and the Cruyffs. @upilLuthi (82) excelled from the Gauchos bench, but it would have been tears for No Koeman No Cry without @MAGZWELLA’s 83-pointer. However, this week’s top banana, with two goals and 90 points (and a loss) is @TonyJYorath from the Flowers. Well done all.

MATCHDAY 12 FIXTURES

While our squads will continue to rack up the mileage, it’s pipe and slippers time for SKLW managers during the midweek fixtures, so here’s what we have to look forward to when battle resumes on 9 December.

Premier League

Cafu Good Men Wan Flew over the Nkunku’s Nest El Sin Nombre Oppenhamster Gerd Müller a Pint Spearsmint Dino Netflix and Chilwell Son of a Gün Fontaine of Knowledge Banyana Bafana Sheikh, Blatter and Raul Fabio Cannavariance

Championship

FC Ha La Land Kahn you feel the Lōw tonight? Nusantara Gauchos Panda Express CDF Cameroon Diaz Onanas in Pyjamas Murder on Zidane’s Floor No Fuchs Given Cash Bandicoot One Tchouameni Flowers Hand of Zoff

League One

Garuda Cheers UP Masvansa 2022 Sweet 2FA Shelby Company Limited Maritim +62 Gentlemen’s Grealish The Heroes No Koeman No Cry It’s a Wonderful Cruyff Flying Dutchmen Winning Mentality Wanderers Maradona Kebabs Keane 16

League Two

Let’s Get Ready To Crumble Integrity is Mbeumo Fried Rice Eater The Deadly Deadliners A Planet with No Stars The Nonchalant Twenty2 The Planet Of Domination Unbelievable Geoff The Galacticos The Generalist Ruud Bullet Bye

As with previous seasons, information on Gameweek scores, including live updates are available here and by accessing Livescores by TopMarx.

That’s all for now. I’m off to see if they do FFScout merch in my size. Stay safe.