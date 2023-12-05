We’ll be hearing from 11 Premier League managers on Tuesday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 15 as it arrives.

One of those bosses will be Sheffield United’s but it looks likely to be a temporary head coach or Chris Wilder in the hotseat due to the expected sacking of Paul Heckingbottom.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are stage, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

Five top-flight bosses faced the media on Thursday, with the main updates from those to be found in this separate article here.

As feared and predicted, the managers of Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United hold their pressers until Wednesday – after the FPL deadline has passed.

We rounded up all the injury news we know about those four clubs in this article.

FPL GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

Bournemouth: A few unnamed players struggling with illness

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said that the Cherries have no new injury concerns from the draw with Aston Villa.

He did, however, add that some players had been ill in the last few days and would have to be assessed.

Lloyd Kelly (hamstring), Max Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) were all on the sidelines for Sunday’s clash with the Villans.

Emi Marcondes, who has been absent all season after foot surgery, got his first minutes of 2023/24 in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week.