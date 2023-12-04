You’ll find all of the day’s team news for Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are staged. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

Five Premier League managers are scheduled to face reporters on Monday.

The soon-to-be-sacked Paul Heckingbottom had also been due to fulfill his media duties but that press conference has been cancelled, with news thought to be imminent about his departure.

It remains to be seen when Heckingbottom’s successor, thought to be former Blades boss Chris Wilder, faces journalists for the first time.

We’ll be hearing from at least 10 other Premier League managers on Tuesday, with another article to follow covering those.

There’s a chance we won’t hear from four top-flight bosses before the FPL Gameweek 15 deadline, namely the managers of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United.

Those four teams are in action on Thursday, so Messrs Howe, Postecoglou, Dyche and Moyes may be holding their pre-match pressers on Wednesday.

With that in mind, we’ll cover what we know about these four clubs in the below article.

FPL GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

NEWCASTLE, SPURS, WEST HAM + EVERTON: WHAT WE KNOW

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) will be fit for the trip to Luton Town, saying that the full-back’s withdrawal on Saturday was more precautionary in nature.

“We will assess him after the game, we took him off for a precaution so we’ll wait. Whether it’s useful to use him or not, we will decide tomorrow. “No, not yet [sure whether it’s fatigue or an injury]. But he’s a strong boy and hopefully he will be fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Ben White will stand to benefit from any absence for Tomiyasu, with Arteta revealing that White’s recent benchings were more about fitness.

“After the injury and the way we decided to manage his load, he’s feeling perfect and back to fitness. He played some minutes, so he’s in a good place.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Staying with full-backs, Arteta handed his backing to Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Ukraine international gifted Wolverhampton Wanderers a goal on Saturday.

“He created so many chances as well, he provided a goal you know. This is a part of football, we all make mistakes and it’s not only about that. It’s about how you react on top of that. There are other things that happened after that [mistake] that can be done better as well, so [I don’t have a problem in playing him on Tuesday] at all.” – Mikel Arteta on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Fabio Vieira is both suspended and injured for the Gunners, who also remain without Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Emile Smith Rowe (knee).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes will return after missing Gameweek 14 through suspension.

Jose Sa is also expected to be fit and available despite exiting the defeat to Arsenal because of a back spasm.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) and Pedro Neto (hamstring) haven’t quite recovered from their respective injuries, meanwhile.

They remain out, as does Joe Hodge (shoulder).

“[Ait-Nouri is] doing well, tomorrow will be too early but hope to have him available at the weekend. “[Neto is] still working his way up to speed. He’s not with us just yet but getting closer.” – Gary O’Neil

Nathan Fraser (quad) had previously been earmarked for a return with the under-21s this Wednesday, so presumably also won’t be involved.

Jonny Otto has been made unavailable for selection, too, after his involvement in a training ground “incident” last week.

BURNLEY

Jordan Beyer will miss Gameweek 15 through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Josh Cullen (knock) has joined Jack Cork (calf) on the sidelines, while back-up goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has been struggling with an infection and it is assumed that Lyle Foster remains unavailable as he continues to seek help for his mental health.

“We have Josh Cullen at the moment who is out. He was out of the squad last game, he is not going to be available [for Tuesday]. “No [timetable for Cork] at the moment. It was a calf injury so with these you have to be a little bit careful. Day by day.” – Vincent Kompany

Manuel Benson has yet to feature for the senior team since recovering from his recent injury, despite getting game-time with the under-21s.

LUTON TOWN

Rob Edwards will give Teden Mengi (knee), Tom Lockyer (back) and Alfie Doughty (hip) every chance of being fit for the clash with Arsenal.

The defensive trio have avoided serious injury, although Lockyer didn’t train today.

“We’re still going to give him as much time as possible. His back is still sore, he wasn’t out on the grass today but we’re going to give him as much time as we can as obviously he’s an important player for us. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow, there’s still quite a few hours as it’s a later kick-off tomorrow night so we’ll give him time. “Everything’s on the table at the moment. Locks is someone who’s willing to go through a lot of pain as well but at the same time, we need to have everyone right at it tomorrow. “We don’t want to be carrying anyone or risking anyone going into a really busy period, so we’ve got to make a really sensible decision.” – Rob Edwards on Tom Lockyer

“[Teden Mengi] is in contention. He’s out there on the grass today, which is a real positive for us, so hopefully there’ll be no reaction. “Alfie has been progressing really well so we’re hoping to have him as part of the group, as well.” – Rob Edwards

Tuesday’s match very likely comes too soon for Marvelous Nakamba (knee), while Mads Andersen (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring) and Cauley Woodrow (calf) remain out.

Loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) is now fit but can’t face his parent club.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Steve Cooper will make checks on Willy Boly (hip), Murillo (knock) and Chris Wood (knee) after they picked up injuries in the defeat to Everton.

Murillo and Wood at least completed 90 minutes against the Toffees but Boly had to be replaced at half-time.

Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) is out for months, while Danilo is still struggling with illness.

“Willy came off at half-time. It’s his hip and is still settling down. Because it’s such an awkward place, it’s still difficult to know how bad it is. He’s in a lot of pain today. “Danilo has been quite poorly with an illness. Murillo limped off. Chris Wood did well to get through the game after hyperextending his knee in the first half. “We’ve definitely got a few bumps and bruises from the last game. Whether players will be available or not, I’m not quite sure yet.” – Steve Cooper

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe looks again set to be without Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring), Dan Burn (back), Sandro Tonali (ban), Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (Achilles), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (ankle) and Sven Botman (knee) for the trip to Everton.

And the injury situation got worse over the weekend, with Nick Pope dislocating his shoulder.

An absence of 4-5 months has been mentioned in reports on Monday morning, although we’ve yet to have an official timeline from the Magpies.

“It looks bad, it looks like a dislocation of his shoulder, which he has done before. He had it operated on and came back successfully. “I don’t know what the future holds for Nick, whether he’ll need an operation or not, but we’ll get it checked out and fingers crossed he’s back soon.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope, speaking after full-time on Sunday

Anthony Gordon also came off in stoppage time of the win over Manchester United with hip discomfort.

“I don’t know at this moment in time, I hope [he is OK]. He just said he was feeling a tightness in his hip, fingers crossed it’s nothing serious.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon, speaking after full-time on Saturday

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs will again be without James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Ashley Phillips (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle).

The match may also come too soon for Pape Matar Sarr, who Ange Postecoglou said last Friday would hopefully “be back in the next couple of weeks”.

Eric Dier meanwhile missed the six-goal thriller at the Etihad after sustaining an injury in training.

Cristian Romero returns from suspension, however, while Richarlison (pelvic) made the bench in Manchester on Sunday.

WEST HAM UNITED

With Jarrod Bowen (fluid on the knee) recovering in time to face Crystal Palace, the only Hammer on the injury list in Gameweek 14 was Michail Antonio (hamstring).

Kurt Zouma wasn’t involved because of personal reasons, however.

EVERTON

Amadou Onana (calf) is unlikely to make the clash with Newcastle United, while Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out.

Sean Dyche is a lot more hopeful on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (calf).