185
  1. Netters2018
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which one do i bench?

    A) mbuemo
    B) palmer
    C) Gordon
    D) Darwin
    E) Alvarez

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

    2. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough. I’d probably say B

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Palmer.

  2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Better combo next 3 to 4 gws

    A)palmer trippier
    B)gordon porro

    1. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GP

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  3. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Does adingra start vs Brentford.Lad has been poor

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just give him some money

  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Look good to go again here? 1FT, 0.1itb.

    Areola 
    Gabriel Tsiki Livramento 
    Salah(C) Son Saka Gordon Mbeumo 
    Haaland Watkins
    (Turner, Guehi, Taylor, Mubamba)

    1. D.Glynn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks good, Tsimikas being benched is the only worry

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play Guehi instead?

        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No

    2. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Looks good but that might be because it looks very similar to mine

    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yup

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Turner > Dubravka. Do it!

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha. Blocks me from Tripps or Isak would be the downside

  5. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start James or Diaby?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Diaby.

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      James

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      James for the lolz

  6. sideshowluiz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Tsimikas Gabriel Lascelles
    Hwang Salah Son Saka
    Darwin Watkins Haaland

    Subs: Areola McAtee Kabore Evans

    1FT, 0.5ITB

    A.) Roll, with Watkins + McAtee > Semenyo + Mbuemo next GW
    B.) Watkins > Isak, with McAtee > Palmer in next GW

    Appreciate any thoughts, thanks!!

  7. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Have Doku and Diaby. Really want to take a gamble on Lo Celso…. Would you trade either for him? Discounting Doku injury.

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I don't think Lo Celso gets the minutes you want him to.

  8. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any chance that Darwin starts against Sheff Utd? Or will it be Gakpo up top alongside Diaz and Salah?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      There's definitely a chance he starts. Could always start and come off early, for example.

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's possible. I think he is don't buy, don't sell this week.

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Leno
    Tripp Gabriel Tsimi
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Areola DLuiz Gusto Bell

    0itb, 0ft

    Team good to go?

  10. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will Martinelli start ?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Idk

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      No reason why he wouldn’t

  11. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Trippier, Gabriel, Tsimikas, Porro
    Salah (c), Saka, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Darwin
    (Areola, Solanke, Soucek, Cash)

    Gtg?
    Or bring someone from the bench?

  12. Matt225
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Which move would you do? 1 FT

    A) Turner to Dubravka
    B) Cash to Porro
    C) Palmer to Gordon
    D) Roll

    Team is
    Areola (Turner)
    Gabri, Tsimi, Laselles (Taylor, Cash)
    Saka, Salah, Son, Mbuemo, Palmer
    Watkins Haaland (Archer)

    I don't know why but I just feel I want Gordon over Palmer, yet to be convinced by Palmer, and Gordon playing great. Just not sure if it's the best move/right time.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      D. Gordan is an injury doubt (and we are unlikely to get an update on him before the GW deadline) and even if he wasn't his next two are away from home where he has only return once against (shu) this season.

  13. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Feel like I’m playing fpl back in 2016 when my back 3 cost 4.5, 4.8 and 4.2.

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Baines..

      1. Toon lurk
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I don’t want to make you feel old but I don’t think so in 2016 🙂

    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      5.0 - 4.7 - 4.6 - 4.0 - 3.9 🙂

  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Turner > Dubravka -4 is probably gonna happen for me this week so I can avoid playing Areola.

    No transfer is truly free. You pay the opportunity cost of making future moves if you delay. If I do this -4 now, that frees me up to pursue different transfer options in the following weeks. And I'm gonna need all of them to deal with the blank in 18 considering I don't want to FH.

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Never fan of taking a hit for goalie but I get your reasoning. What’s your other transfer?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Lamptey > Lascelles. I needed to beef up my bench and I don't want to play Guehi.

    2. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Out of interest why for turner and not areola? What’s the point of a 4.3m backup keeper? Or do you plan to rotate?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I plan to rotate.

        Also it's only 0.2m. I'd rather keep the playing keeper in case Dubravka gets injured or replaced in January. That's a small price to pay. If it was like 0.6m then maybe I would look to save but 0.2m for having Areola in case anything goes wrong/an option to rotate is worth paying.

  15. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Diaby to Kudus or Archer to Semenyo?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’d keep him

  16. PaladinVargas
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    I have no Liverpool attacking coverage and feel it's needed this week, otherwise my rank will take a further hammering. 1FT and 3.7 ITB.

    Areola Turner
    Gabriel Lascelles Tsimi Taylor Cash
    Bowen Saka Son Palmer Mbeumo
    Watkins Alvarez Haaland

    A) Alvarez > Darwin
    B) Son > Salah
    C) Bowen & Alvarez > Salah & Semenyo (-4)

    Appreciate any help offered.

    1. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      C for me

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Only Pool attacker worth it is Salah, but wouldn’t loose Son. Get TAA as your Pool attacker?

  17. Kaysonlad
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    A. A/A and Palmer

    OR

    B. Livramento and Son

    What do you think would be better over the next few weeks?

    1. PaladinVargas
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  18. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best?
    1 Hee chan BUR
    2 palmer mun

    1. PaladinVargas
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      1

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Assuming you mean start 1 and not consider transfer cost then Hwang has the better fixture this GW. Assu

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes best to start, thx

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Man City charged for behaviour of their players around injury-time incident yesterday. Erling Haaland will face no further action. City have until 7 Dec to respond.

    https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1731710138212307240?t=ofhOYJl3Zv2kNhjGkEzgNQ&s=19

  20. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    What to do here chaps?

    Areola
    Mitchell Tsimikas Gabriel
    Martinelli Salah Son Mbeumo
    Alvarez Haaland Watkins

    Turner* Porro Taylor Chukwu*

    1 FT & 0.2 ITB

    A) Turner ➡ Dubravka
    B) Porro Alvarez ➡ Livra Darwin -4
    C) Martinelli Porro Areola ➡ Saka Livra Dubravka -8
    D) Chukwu Alvarez ➡ Gordon Maupay -4

    1. PaladinVargas
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  21. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench 1 of:

    1) Tomiyasu
    2) Gabriel
    3) Tsimikas

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tomiyasu. Got a slight knock and Ben White could easily start.

    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tough but I would say Tomiyasu for same reasons as below. He just had his haul.

  22. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Each to their own I wouldn’t free hit in game week 18 I’d rather struggle through as it’s my favourite chip and has been brilliant for me on both bigger blank and double game weeks

  23. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Diaby > Gordon or Hee Chan

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gordon

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      For the next two Hee Chan, long term Gordon (who's injury doubt (and we are unlikely to get an update on him before the GW deadline) and even if he wasn't his next two are away from home where he has only return once against (shu) this season.

      1. Big Weng
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I want long term, he's a long term pick has great fixtures after the next 2 and he's on form against 2 average defences over the next two

  24. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pick an option please and thank you. 1 free transfer and 1.2 ITB

    24K Overall rank

    Pickford
    Guehi-Saliba-Porro
    Salah (C)-Saka-Diaby-Mbuemo
    Haaland-Alvarez-Watkins

    Turner-Coufal-Beyer-Chukwuemeka

    A. Pickford> Dubravka
    B. Diaby>Sterling
    C. Something else?
    D. Hold and roll tranny

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers--would allow me to fund some good moves moving into the following. Plan to wildcard right at the end of his good fixture run in 19 as well.

  25. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who would you start this GW?
    A) Taylor (wol a)
    B) Maguire (CHE H)
    C) Cash (CITY H)
    D) Saliba/Gabriel -4 (Cash out for a hit)

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  26. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Gabriel
    B) Tsimikas
    C) Udogie
    D) Schär

  27. El_Gigante
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier, Gabriel, Taylor (Branthwaite, Cash)
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Mbeumo, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin (Archer)

    1FT, 1.0m itb

    Keen to get Saka but no easy route to him it seems.

    A. Bowen > Saka, Cash > Lascelles (-4)
    B. Turner > Dubravka
    C. Cash > Lascelles / Livra
    D. Something else

  28. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Transfer out gvardiol or Pickford? Playing wc in gw19/20

    (1FT & 0.5itb)
    Pickford
    Gvardiol Tsimikas Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Mbuemo
    Darwin Haaland

    Turner Kabore Baldock Osula

    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I am in a similar dilemma a few posts up. Doing Pickford to Dubravka i think.

  29. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Stick with Sanchez or Dubravka with FT?

