  In Like Flynn.
    13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Morning everyone ready?

    All I ask is no red arrows before the New Year.

    PompeyUpNorth!
      11 Years
      28 mins ago

      No, not really, so looking for some inspiration please? Thanks for asking. 2 FT .3 ITB WC intact
      Pickford (Turner)

      Tripp Cash Gabriel Walker (Kabore)

      Salah Son Marti Palmer (Diaby)

      Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

      Cheers!

      ball c
        3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Marti to Mbuemo

        PompeyUpNorth!
          11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cheers good move but I’m concerned he doesn’t play week 18 which isn’t great unless I wildcard before that week I guess. Thanks

          PompeyUpNorth!
            11 Years
            just now

            You got me thinking there thanks. Diaby to Mbeumo looks good as got exact cash plus I can roll 2 transfers. Bench Walker n go 352 is tempting. I’ve got time to move Mbeumo on before 18 or WC it
            Cheers!

  Kane Train
    8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which option ?

    A) Bowen > Gordon & Alvarez > Darwin

    B) Watkins > Darwin & Leno(bench) > Kelleher , which allows me to get trippier in for cash next week.

    ball c
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A
      I wouldn’t get rid off Watkins.

      Kane Train
        8 Years
        just now

        Man City & Arsenal in 2 of his next 3. Also I wouldn’t be able to get trippier then and Alvarez has Luton soon

    cb68
      2 Years
      just now

      B

  Giovanni Giorgio
    10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hey.
    Watkins flagged. What happened?

    Tommyboy
      12 Years
      just now

      He missed the Europa game but the consensus is that it's precautionary. I'd predict most people holding (I am) and expect him to start.

    DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Small pain in training apparently. Precautionary.

  Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Watkins injured?

  jthmt
    1 Year
    1 min ago

    Sanchez (Turner)

    Gabriel, Cash, Tsimi, (Kabore, Porro)
    Saka, Bowen, Salah, Diaby, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Alvarez, (Semenyo)

    Cash & Diaby to Trippier & Palmer?
    2FT, 0,9 ITB

    or somehting else?

    Thanks

