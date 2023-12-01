We’ll be hearing from at least 15 Premier League managers on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 14 as it arrives.

Four top-flight bosses faced the media on Thursday, with the main updates from those to be found in this separate article here.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi is the only other Premier League boss not included in the press conference time list below but there’s hope that we may still get some team news from the Seagulls camp.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

READ MORE: The FPL players who are suspended or nearing a ban in Gameweek 14

FPL GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe said on Friday that he wasn’t expecting any of his injured players back for the visit of Manchester United, although loanee Lewis Hall is available after he was ineligible to feature against his parent club in Gameweek 13.

“Not presently as I sit here talking to you now.” – Eddie Howe on whether he thinks that any of his injured contingent could return in Gameweek 14

So, the Magpies look again set to be without Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring), Dan Burn (back), Sandro Tonali (ban), Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (Achilles), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (ankle) and Sven Botman (knee).

Howe provided us with an update on Botman, who continues to train alone. The hope is that the Dutch defender avoids the need for knee surgery by gradually reintegrating him into training.

“He’s not training with us at the moment. He’s building up very slowly, he’s building his load to make sure we don’t hit the knee with too much. “At the moment, it’s reacting really well to the work that he’s doing. We hope that continues. He’s such a big player for us, we’d love to get him back” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Barnes is yet to train with the team as his return draws nearer, while Willock and Longstaff aren’t thought to be too badly injured.

“We hope both Sean and Joe aren’t long-term injuries. We’re hopeful we can get them back. The problem is that even two or three weeks at this stage seems like a lifetime because of the amount of games we’ve got. “It’s very difficult to give you a definitive time on both players but they’re not too bad. “I thought you were going to ask me if Sean would be back for this weekend, which would be too soon. “We hope to get some players back in the not-too-distant future but certainly there doesn’t seem that there is anyone that is right around the corner. “We hope [Willock] is not too bad. We thought there could be a total reoccurrence, which would have been six to eight weeks.” – Eddie Howe on the fitness of Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock

Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are at least able to pad the bench out, having been ineligible to face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Tino Livramento came in for some praise from his boss, meanwhile.