Liverpool players dominate our Scout Picks in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14, as we roll out a 3-5-2 formation.

The Scout Picks selection draws on the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam earlier this week.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

With Alisson Becker (£5.6m) sidelined, Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.9m) is drafted in for Liverpool’s clash with Fulham at Anfield. The Reds have conceded just one goal over five matches in front of their fans and the Irishman, at £3.9m, is far kinder on the budget than the other nailed-on defensive regulars under Jurgen Klopp. As for the Cottagers, they’ve failed to win any of their six away league games since the opening day, scoring just five goals.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) earns a place at the back as Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park. Only a stunning Raheem Sterling (£7.0m) free-kick prevented the Magpies from keeping a fifth successive home clean sheet in Gameweek 13, while Trippier’s propensity for points at both ends of the pitch is also a major factor. He’s already served up seven assists in all competitions and is top for key passes at home, with 18.

William Saliba (£5.5m) has started every Premier League match for Arsenal this season. The Frenchman has returned in eight of his 13 appearances, averaging 4.7 points per match, more than any other Gunners defender. Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 12 matches in a row but Mikel Arteta’s side can’t be beaten for clean sheets, goals conceded or expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2023/24, suggesting Saliba could be in line for another shut-out. Despite slight concerns over a rest, we’re hoping he’s too important to be given the day off in Gameweek 14.

Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) comes in for Brentford’s home encounter with Luton Town. The 30-year-old could deliver points at both ends of the pitch on Saturday, with the Hatters rock-bottom for headed chances allowed and efforts from set plays conceded in the last six Gameweeks. Rob Edwards’ side are also struggling for goals, with just six on the road since the start of the season.

MIDFIELDERS

Our champion this week is Jacktastic, who has gone for the following: Kelleher; Trippier, Saliba, Pinnock; Salah, Mbeumo, Doku, Gordon; Haaland (c), Darwin, Isak

