  1. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Areola (turner)
    Myko trips tsim ( kaboure, digne)
    Son salah bowen soucek mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins (semenyo)

    0.4 itb. 1ft.
    Roll? Or bowen to someone?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Happy with that bench if Watkins is injured?

  2. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Haaland captain over Salah

    Spurs wont sit back, without centre backs, without Bentacur

    Fulham will sit back, Palhinha back, Darwin the Donkey will kill all attacks

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sounds sensible

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, if Romero played I would have gone Salah. Davies and Emerson have no chance against Erling though

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Without Bentancur lol, he only has 88mims in the league so far. The centre backs are the big loss

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        He´s their best midfielder though

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          after maddy

  3. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Have both Bowen and Watkins and 2ft's. Both out? Or just Bowen to Mbueno (would lose .3 on Bowen and .2 on Watkins). .1 itb

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsimi
    Salah Saka Son Gordon (Bowen)
    Haaland (Watkins)

    Strakosha Taylor Guehi Archer

  4. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    1st sub to cover Bowen?

    Archer
    C. Taylor
    Livramento

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Taylor

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Taylor

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Archer

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Less than 24 hours ago you said, “Taylor haul this gw.” So which is it?

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Alvarez to Darwin or Diaby to Diaz?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      D to D

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keep Alvarez. High scoring game

  6. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start Taylor or Andersen?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably Taylor just but its close

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        ta

        On it. It´s a more fun pick

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same conundrum here probably gonna chance Taylor

  7. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Taken a -8 getting rid of Bowen, Watkins annd Son… Either goes tits up or works wonders 🙂 Goodluck all.

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      -8 holy krap

    2. Pacer.
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      In my experience the most likely outcome with hits isn't tits up or wonders, it's scoring marginally lower

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep

  8. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option for -4

    A:son, Bowen and archer for saka
    Mbeumo and isak

    B. Bowen, chukwumeaka, Watkins for mbeumo, Gordon and Jesus

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A. easily.

  9. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Just took a -4 to get Haaland back.
    Cost me Trippier,Son And Watkins.

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Trippier will haul

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sacrifices for Haaland. No other way.

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A burnt offering might work better

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Did same but lost Son Watkins and Bowen…

  10. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Adingra, Bowen, Watkins > Gordon, Mbeumo, Darwin (-4)

    Yay or Nay

  11. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Good evening everyone Martinelli to Saka or Mbeumo or hold please?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Saka

  12. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Trippier Taylor
    Son Salah(c) Eze Martineli Gordon
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Archer Maguire Kabora

    A. Eze & trippier to Bomo & Gabriel (-4)
    B. Eze & Watkins to Bomo & Darwin (-4)
    C. Eze & Watkins to Bomo & Jesus (-4)
    DSon & Eze to Saka & Bomo (-4)

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Who's Bomo mate

  13. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Roll my FT?

    Sanchez
    Trippier, Saliba, Anderson
    Salah, Saka, Mubeumo, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Nunez

    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Absolutely

  14. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Watkins > Darwin
    B) Watkins > Alvarez
    C) keep Watkins

    1. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Either A or C. Darwin definitely over Alvarez.

  15. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Worth a bench boost?

    Areola, Gordon, Akanji, Mitchell

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yah

    2. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No

  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just come in. Could have done without this Watkins news, was hoping to finally move on Estupinan and roll. What's the consensus on Watkins, move on or cross fingers..?

  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best move here with 2 free transfers and .3 m in the bank

    A Cash to Tsimikas, play ahead of Taylor or Livramento and carry transfer
    B Watkins to Darwin and carry transfer
    C A plus B using both frees
    D Nketiah Cash to Archer Saliba
    E Any thoughts on what you would otherwise do welcome

    Areola
    Taylor Gabriel Livramento
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Palmer
    Halland (c) Watkins

    Strakosha Archer Cash Guehi

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      * oops Nketiah on bench presently not Archer!

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      just now

      With 2 Fts, would definitely want to get in Darwin somehow..such high upside.. for the next 3 he has the potential to match Haaland and Salah imo.

  18. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Bowen to Gordon worth a -4?

  19. Paddy Gooner
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Watkins to Isak for -4 or
    B) wait till next GW
    (have Haaland/Alvarez and becnch is Hee-Chan, Porro, Kabore)

    ???

  20. Zod
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who would you lose for a hit this week:

    Watkins or Bowen?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bowen

  21. OneTeamInBristol
      2 mins ago

      Best 4.5m def?

