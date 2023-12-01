3
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Last 5 GWs, Watkins 26pts, Doug Luiz 33pts. Doug Luiz gets a return pretty much every second game and is 3m cheaper. Love Doug Luiz.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      And only 24pts for Diaby!

  2. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you start Diaby or Alvarez?

