45
45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Need Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Really want to keep him

      But I guess if any doubt he goes for mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        The most logical move this week, but I can't bring myself to do it. So dull.

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I just did diaby to mbuemo. Keeping bowen for now

          Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Bowen is fit will you be ignoring Mbeumo or selling someone else?

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          If.bowen is fit I think I'll keep him and ignore mbeumo

          Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Just got rid of on my Wc for Saka

      Open Controls
  2. toerag
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    tired and need a help please

    areola/johnstone
    tripps/cash/porro/tsimikas/andersen
    salah/saka/son/bowen/gordon
    watkins alvarez darwin

    2ft 0.2itb do i need to change anything tonight???

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Alvarez (dropping tonight) to Isak then Cash to Arsenal defender

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I too want to get rid of alvarez but always have bigger priorities. Now got in mbuemo for diaby. Think isak a good option now

        Open Controls
  3. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Reckon White starts at the weekend? Got the second half tonight although Tomiyasu has looked good that last few games.
    Went him over Saliba a couple of weeks and cost me close to 15 points.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I made the same blunder. Lets hope he starts

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      White should start yeah, but Tomiyasu hasn't put a foot wrong

      Open Controls
  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    With lamptey out for a long time and Anderson out I’m down to one sub. What would you do here:

    A) lamptey > lascelles
    B) anderson> palmer
    C) anderson > Elanga (move to palmer in a few weeks)
    D) roll

    Current team
    Areola
    Cash / zinchenko / tsimikas
    Salah / son / saka / mbuemo
    Haaland / Watkins / archer

    Neto / Maguire / lamptey / Anderson

    1ft, 1.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. amonito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lamptey>Tomiyasu?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tsimi instead ?

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’ve got Tsimikas already, the rest of the defence is Porro Cash and Lascelles…….would bench Porro and Lascelles this week

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Saw a post on here saying white May play ahead of him

          Open Controls
  6. GE
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    (2FT, 0.8 itb)

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Trippier/Tsimikas/Cash (Taylor, Kabore)
    Salah/Son/Martinelli/Bowen/Palmer
    Haaland/Alavrez (Osula)

    1) Bowen -> Mbeumo
    2) Alavrez -> Isak
    3) Both
    4) Other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Took a look at the Bundesliga table and Leverkusen are absolutely on a tear. 11 wins 1 draw in 12 games.

    Their left wing back, Alex Grimaldo, has 7 goals in 12 games. They've kept 4 clean sheets as well and score at will winning like 3 or 4 nil every game. If it were FPL, Grimaldo would be like TAA on steroids.

    Speaking of TAA, he's gone completely off the map. Even amaong Haaland less teams he's rare to find. Could be a nice differential for the next few games...

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yes. Leverkusen look incredible. Still need to maintain that or somehow hope bayern drop pts somewhere for Leverkusen to seriously challenge. Their only draw was vs Bayern. Grimaldo, frimpong along with boniface wirtz and Hoffmann are all bang in form.

      Open Controls
    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      7.9m for a defender though.... and they've just lost probably the best keeper in the league. 2 attacking returns all season, same ppg as Diego Dalot. Trent will be a 6.5m defender next season I reckon. He's finished in this system as an FPL asset.

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      "TAA on steroids", lol, I love it.

      P.S. I really wish Leverkusen wins the whole thing.

      Open Controls
    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Grimaldo has been excellent whenever I've seen him over the years. I watched that draw they had (against Bayern) and thought they looked by far the better team

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Also Wirtz is an absolute gem of a player. Such a shame that injury set him back so long but he's looking great again

        Open Controls
  8. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ranked at 101k (okay-ish start) and haven't owned Salah once this season

    Do I finally bring him in for a -4 this week? That Sheff Utd game is too good to go without Salah. Fulham at home is decent too, though I'll be captaining Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Yes i also just got him in last week. Dont think son is essential now without Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've owned Son since he was 9m so I don't really want to sell him. Spurs will play the same tactics every game and Son will get chances

        Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who's leaving the team?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Martinelli, Trippier, Watkins > Salah, Zinchenko/Gabriel, any 4.5 striker

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I have Gordon currently benched, so I'm sort of inclined to make these moves so I can get him into my XI

          Open Controls
        2. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I think I'd do it.

          Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      What would your moves be?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        just now

        See above 🙂

        Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any thoughs appreciated.

    Leno
    Trippier, Cash, Mitchell
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Mbeumo, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez,

    Areola, Archer, Branthwaite, Taylor

    A. Mitchell to Saliba
    B. Álvarez to Watkins/Isak
    C. Luiz to Gordon
    D. Bowen to Saka
    E. Something else

    Open Controls
  10. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Didn’t watch Arsenal game, Saka ok -
    Didn’t come off with an injury or anything, just rested ?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Rested. They led 5-0 at halftime

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cool cheers buddy

        Open Controls
  11. GE
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Darwin or Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Isak if u have salah

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Have Salah

        Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Isak

      Open Controls
  12. tbhogal
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Guys, Tomiyasu a good option this week??

    Open Controls
  13. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Eze injury is frustrating as only got him this week

    Am on

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Gabriel Tsimikas (Cash Taylor)
    Saka Salah Son Eze* Bowen*
    Alvarez Watkins (Archer)

    2Ft, £3.3m ITB

    Plan was to do Alvarez & Son > Haaland & Palmer this week. Given injuries

    A. Still do those transfers for free as planned (play Cash, bench Eze and sort next week)
    B. Do those transfers plus Eze > Gordon for -4
    C. Hold Alvarez and Son for a week and just do Eze > Gordon for free this week, bring Haaland back next week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.