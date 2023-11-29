We’re rounding up all the early team news for Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides, with plenty of updates from the midweek European club competitions.

There’ll be further summaries to come after the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

Until then, here’s what we know.

ARSENAL V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Fabio Vieira is both suspended and injured for the Gunners, who also remain without Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Emile Smith Rowe (knee).

On-loan goalkeeper David Raya is available again, however, having been ineligible to face his parent club Brentford in Gameweek 13.

There were no obvious fresh concerns from Wednesday’s win over Lens.

Wolves’ Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes will miss this game through suspension, while Nathan Fraser (quad) and Joe Hodge (shoulder) are injured.

Craig Dawson returns from his own one-match ban, at least.

We await an update on Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), who limped off after 20 minutes of Wolves’ clash with Fulham on Monday.

Gary O’Neil was coy on Pedro Neto (hamstring) when grilled last Thursday, saying only that he had “a little bit more work to do” before he left the care of the club’s physios.

BRENTFORD V LUTON TOWN

Brentford will again be without long-term absentees Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle), Rico Henry (knee) and Ivan Toney (suspended).

Nathan Collins will very likely also still be out, with Thomas Frank saying last Friday that the Irish centre-half will be sidelined for “weeks”.

Mathias Jensen (adductor) and Mads Roerslev (unspecified) missed out in Gameweek 13 with minor issues but Thomas Frank expects them back for the visit of Luton.

A now injury-free Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) may also be involved after a 45-minute run-out in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

Josh Dasilva (hamstring) is nearing a comeback but didn’t feature in that midweek kickabout, so it’s assumed that he will not be match-ready this weekend.

Luton could welcome back Issa Kabore in west London after the wing-back missed the win over Crystal Palace with a concussion.

Marvelous Nakamba‘s swollen knee put him out of Gameweek 13, so news is awaited on the further assessment that was set to follow this week.

Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring), Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) and Cauley Woodrow (calf) have been on the sidelines for some time. Lokonga is back on the grass but Rob Edwards said last week that the Hatters would take their time with the on-loan Arsenal man.

BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Vincent Kompany has so far been unable to put a timeframe on the recovery of Lyle Foster, who continues to receive treatment for his mental health.

Arijanet Muric could return after missing Gameweek 13 with an infection, while Manuel Benson (match fitness) has been back in training for a while after recovering from an injury sustained in late September.

Jack Cork (knock) has been sidelined for weeks.

Having recovered Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie last weekend, there are only long-term absentees John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) remaining on the sidelines for Sheffield United.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON

Taiwo Awoniyi will remain out for several months after undergoing groin surgery, while Felipe continues to be plagued by knee irritation and hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since early September.

Ibrahima Sangare missed out in Gameweek 13 with what his manager said was a particularly nasty illness that caused him to lose weight, so there are no guarantees that he’ll be back this weekend.

Long-term Everton absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) are back on the grass but will likely remain absent from first-team duties, while Amadou Onana has been suffering from an ongoing calf problem and sat out the defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V MANCHESTER UNITED

Loanee Lewis Hall returns from a suspension this weekend, having been ineligible to face parent club Chelsea in Gameweek 13.

The good news might end there.

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Dan Burn (back) are on the longer-term injury list, while Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month suspension and fringe player Javier Manquillo (groin) has also been unavailable for some time.

Joe Willock has recently joined the throng of unavailable players, having suffered the recurrence of an Achilles issue.

Eddie Howe also said last week that Callum Wilson (hamstring) faces “weeks” on the sidelines, while it’s unclear if Sean Longstaff (ankle) will be fit after he missed the midweek draw in Paris.

The week-to-week uncertainty over Sven Botman (knee) drags on: last Friday, Howe said that the Magpies were hoping to have him back “pretty quickly” but went on to add that there is a “chance that might not happen”.

Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Jonny Evans (thigh), Amad Diallo (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Casemiro (ankle), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) are on the sidelines for the Red Devils.

Assessment is also continuing on Mason Mount‘s calf after he missed the last two matches in league and cup.

Rasmus Hojlund (muscle) and Antony (knock) recovered for the midweek six-goal thriller in Turkey, however.

BOURNEMOUTH V ASTON VILLA

Max Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) remain out for the Cherries.

Lloyd Kelly (hamstring) may have joined them on the injury list after coming off against Sheffield United last weekend, although boss Andoni Iraola wasn’t sure whether the substitution was precautionary or the onset of an injury.

Emi Marcondes, who has been absent all season after foot surgery, got his first minutes of 2023/24 in a behind-closed-door friendly in midweek.

Villa’s Boubacar Traore picked up his fifth booking of the season last weekend and will miss this contest, as will long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee).

Nicolo Zaniolo has rejoined training after missing Gameweek 13 with a minor issue but we haven’t had an update on Bertrand Traore, who returned from the November internationals with yet another injury.

CHELSEA V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Reece James and Marc Cucurella will both be suspended for this clash, the former because of his red card at Newcastle last weekend and the latter because of yellow card accumulation.

Chelsea will again be without Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), while it’ll almost certainly be bench duty at best for Romeo Lavia (ankle) and Christopher Nkunku (knee) even if they are deemed fit enough to be involved in Gameweek 14.

With Malo Gusto (knee) not seen in midweek training photos, the Blues could have four centre-halves lining up across their defence this Sunday.

Brighton have their own duo out suspended, as Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk will sit out the next two matches.

Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (muscle), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (unspecified) and Pervis Estupinan (muscle) have been joined on the injury list by Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey, both of whom came off in Gameweek 13 with muscular problems and are expected to be out for a “long time”.

James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma look like they’ll be back for Sunday’s match, having travelled with their team-mates to Athens for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with AEK.

LIVERPOOL V FULHAM

Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) have been joined on the injury list by Alisson and Diogo Jota, who suffered muscular injuries in Saturday’s draw with Manchester City.

Jota’s injury sounds the more serious, with Alisson pencilled in for a possible Gameweek 17 return.

“With Ali, it’s a bit lesser. We have to see, not day by day… he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday. Probably not the week after, then it should be kind of OK. With Diogo, it will take a little bit longer, we don’t know exactly how long but it’s a bit more severe.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Wednesday

Joao Palhinha returns from suspension for the Cottagers, who had Issa Diop (foot), Adama Traore (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (knee) and Tyrese Francois (knock) on the sidelines for Monday’s win over Wolves.

Muniz is towards the end of the 3-4 week timeframe originally provided by Marco Silva.

WEST HAM UNITED V CRYSTAL PALACE

Michail Antonio (knee) remains out but the main interest in the Hammers will be over whether Jarrod Bowen recovers from his own issue (fluid on the knee) in time for Sunday’s game.

David Moyes confirmed on Wednesday that Bowen wouldn’t travel to Serbia for Thursday’s clash with TSC Bačka Topola.

The Evening Standard had reported earlier in the day that there was “hope” Bowen would be fit to face Crystal Palace, although Moyes predictably failed to back that up.

The West Ham boss also revealed that two more unnamed members of his squad will miss the TSC game through illness.

Palace have their own injury concerns with key midfielders.

Eberechi Eze (ankle) and Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) both came off in the defeat to Luton last weekend, with reports suggesting they will be out for four weeks and six months respectively.

The Eagles have yet to confirm timelines for either player.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James Tomkins (calf) were already on the sidelines in Gameweek 13.

MANCHESTER CITY V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Jack Grealish made a swift recovery from illness to start Man City’s win over Leipzig on Tuesday, a match that Mateo Kovacic (quad) and Matheus Nunes (muscle) missed out on; Pep Guardiola had only said that he wasn’t optimistic of either player being available for that Champions League tie.

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) is a longer-term absentee.

Spurs have a lot more problems than their hosts.

James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Richarlison (pelvic), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Ashley Phillips (ankle) are all on the injury list for the Lilywhites, while reports suggest Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) has joined them on the sidelines for months following Gameweek 13.

The latest news is awaited on Pape Sarr, who missed the defeat to Aston Villa with a “bit of an issue”.

Cristian Romero is also suspended but Yves Bissouma returns from a one-match ban.