There’s a very swift turnaround to Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – so not much time to squeeze in the usual array of articles from our Hall of Famers and guest contributors.

Instead, we’ve assembled the fantastic four of Tom Freeman, Pras, Lateriser and Zophar – with nine top 1k finishes and a further 16 top 10k ranks between them – to talk us through their teams and transfers for the upcoming Gameweek.

TOM FREEMAN