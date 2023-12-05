250
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guys I don’t know what I’m thinking with this. I’m getting Saka envy and trying to shoehorn him in. Am I crazy for considering Maguire to allow it?

    Diaby, Cash > Saka Maguire -4

    My team is

    Areola
    Tripper Lascelles Tsimikas
    Salah Son Mbuemo Gordon(?) Diaby
    Haaland Darwin

    Turner Taylor Archer Cash

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maguire would sit on the bench mostly.

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Just do it. What's stopping you ?

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one from Taylor and Cash or do Cash to Porro, Colwill/James?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cash to Porro

  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which one to bench from the below?

    1) Tomiyasu
    2) Gabriel
    3) Tsimikas

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tomi

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      1. White back I believe

    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tsimikas is getting benched anyway I think. He's played a lot of minutes.

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1 won't play

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Areola
    Tsimikas, Gabriel, Lascelles
    Son, Salah, Mbeumo, Bowen, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Archer, Taylor, Ait Nouri

    1 FT, 0.8m itb

    Worth doing Turner to Dubravka?

  5. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Following GW bandwagons has gone wrong most Gameweeks for everyone the whole season. GW15 bandwagon is Turner to Dubravka, which makes a lot of sense economically.

    Yet I think I should roll. Thoughts on this? Turner and Areola are offering absolutely nothing but I feel a roll can be worth more next weeks.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends on team. My teams pointed to getting in Dubster

  6. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one please

    A) Porro
    B) Tsimikas
    C) Mitchell

    1. trinzoo
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C

  7. PL Ball
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Areola (TOT A)
    Tsmi (SHU A), Gabriel (LUT A), Taylor WOL (A), Trippier (EVE A)
    Salah (SHU A), Adingra (BRE H), Saka (LUT A), Son (WHU H)
    Darwin (SHU A), Haaland (AVL A)

    Archer, Cash, McAtee.

    2 FTs. 1.1m ITB.

    Any worthy transfers here. Maybe a GK transfer?

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Areola to Dubravka is the obvious move

    2. Hect.OR 98th
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Who's your other keeper? I'd be inclined to keep Areola for possible Dubravka cover.

  8. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    People with their WC left, when are you eying up?

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not 100% sure… been tempted a few times already. If I could be bothered I’d probably dead end to bgw and then wc for the double gw but probably just use gw19/20

  9. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    0 FT 0.5m ITB

    Dubravka
    Saliba Tsimikas Andersen
    Salah (C) Son Saka Mbeumo Gordon*
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola - Lascelles Archer Lamptey*

    Give Andersen a run-out or double up on Newcastle defence with Lascelles?

  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play:

    A) Leno (NFO)
    B) Dubravka (eve)

  11. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Proper dilemma with Cash. Selling him seems the right thing to do but after GW18 Villa have a pretty good run of fixtures. Is anyone else keeping?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Selling soon. The goals never materialised and Villa seem leaky. Am eyeing either Trent, James or Porro as a replacement.

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        just now

        James for me as can’t afford Trent

  12. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Digne, Doku, Archer to Van Hecke, Palmer, Solanke (-8)? XD

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      OMG no

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not really

    3. Hect.OR 98th
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No

  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Didn't captain Haaland last 2 gameweeks when he outscored my other picks, Son and Salah. Currently on Salah again this week, I just don't learn!

  14. Hect.OR 98th
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Saliba Lascelles Tsimi (Mitchell Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Adingra
    Watkins Haaland (Archer)

    0FT, 0.8 ITB.

    A. Areola to Dubravka (-4)
    B. Adingra to Palmer (-4)
    C. Both (-8)
    D. Neither, play the team as is

  15. andy78
      3 mins ago

      Play Solanke(cry) or Watkins(MCI)?

      1. Hect.OR 98th
        • 13 Years
        just now

        watkins

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ideally both

      3. Il Capitano
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Watkins

    • frenchfries
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pickford
      Saliba Tsimikas Porro
      Salah Son Mbeumo Gordon Diaby
      Haaland Watkins

      Areola Digne Beyer Mubama

      1FT, 0.7itb
      Digne —>
      A) Kudus
      B) Palmer
      C) Hwang
      D) Save FT

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cash to porro or rjames?

