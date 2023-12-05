300
  1. Metro_Newspaper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    2 FT | £1.1m in Bank

    Johnstone
    Gabriel - Trippier - Andersen
    Diaby - Mbeumo - Saka (V) - Hee Chan
    Solanke - Watkins - Haaland (C)

    Areola | Bowen - Tsimikas - Cash

    Should I replace Diaby with:
    A) Gordon
    B) Palmer

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A if fit, but whatever you do, don't bench Bowen

      1. Konstaapeli
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or Tsimi

  2. Konstaapeli
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Quick A-B-C for my FT

    A) Turner > Dubravka
    B) Martinelli > Saka
    C) Gordon > Odegaard

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B...

      or A.

      Hold Gordon.

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    In another fantasy football game where I'm in the top 7k but out of just 163k players I can't afford Salah in my squad.

    So would you captain Son or Saka this week or Haaland?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like Son

      I feel RW is getting a good amount of chances vs Luton, so Saka can also do well.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers Holmes

        that's what I'm torn by too

        but don't take that one so seriously even tho I've won a bit of cash for a free game so will go Saka I think

        have a good day

    2. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Haaland...

      or Saka.

      Not Son.

  4. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start:-

    a) Porro (WHU h)
    b) Palmer (Man U a)
    C) Bowen (Spurs a)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      C or B I think

      unless you fancy Porro attacking returns?

      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Porro in at the moment, I'm sure he gets a goal sometime soon but wonder whether I am overrating him.

  5. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Much benching headache today... any thoughts? GTG?

    Kelleher
    Saliba Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah Bowen Saka Mbuemo
    Watkins Haaland(c) Solanke

    Areola/Schaar/Palmer/Taylor

  6. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chances of Tomiyasu starting, out of ten?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      5

  7. TSN
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. cash -> saliba, bench watkins
    B. Bench cash, start watkins, save FT

    Cheers

  8. AnfieldLad
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Onana
    Trippier Saliba Tsimikas
    Salah Son Mbeumo Diaby
    Haaland Nunez Archer
    (Turner, Ait Nori Nakamba Beyer)
    1FT 0.9ITB WC available

    While bench is injured and currently playing Diaby v City and Archer v Liverpool

    A) Nakamba -> Palmer (bench Archer)
    B) WC

